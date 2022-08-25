Read full article on original website
Megan Thee Stallion Records a Cheeky Treat for Fan Who Throws Phone on Stage
Megan Thee Stallion’s live shows are known to be some of the most entertaining and bootylicious performances. And recently, the “Sweetest Pie” rapper upped the ante again when she gifted a fan a hilarious surprise. During a performance, an overzealous fan threw their phone on stage while it was still recording. Megan noticed the phone and proceeded to stand over it, twerking along to one of Beyoncé’s “Savage (Remix)” verses. “Somebody threw their phone on stage already recording,” she captioned the Instagram post on Monday (Aug. 29). “I said welp.” Though she didn’t indicate when the video was taken, Meg’s performance at...
Megan Thee Stallion Joins ‘She-Hulk’ Cast, Has Dreams of Directing, Producing Films
Megan Thee Stallion is just getting started on her Hollywood adventure. In an interview with New York magazine’s The Cut, the 27-year-old Traumazine rapper talked about how she was inspired to go after what she wants by her mother — a rapper who went by the name Holly “Holly-Wood” Thomas — playing the bad cop to her good copy in early music industry meetings. But following her mother’s passing in 2019, Meg has to take on both roles and it seems as if she — along with manager T. Farris — are making her Moet wishes and caviar dreams come true....
Bad Bunny Ties ‘Encanto’ for Most Weeks at No. 1 on Billboard 200 in 2022
Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti returns to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Sept. 3) for a ninth nonconsecutive week on top, tying the Encanto soundtrack for the most weeks atop the chart in 2022. Un Verano Sin Ti climbs 2-1 on the latest list with 105,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Aug. 25 (down 3%), according to Luminate. Also in the top 10 of the new Billboard 200, Demi Lovato captures their eighth consecutive top 10 effort (their entirely of charting releases) with the arrival of Holy Fvck; Madonna becomes...
Nicki Minaj Adds ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix With Skeng to Her ‘Queen Radio: Volume 1’ Compilation
Nicki Minaj has added a new track to her surprise greatest hits compilation, Queen Radio: Volume 1. The Queen of Rap took to social media early Sunday morning (Aug. 28) to share cover art and reveal that a remix of Jamaican dancehall artist Skeng’s “Likkle Miss” has been officially added to her new 29-track release, which dropped on Friday. “Likkle Miss” was originally released by Skeng in early July, and the music video on YouTube for the track had amassed nearly 2.7 million views at press time. Minaj teased in a selfie video on Instagram earlier this month that she was “writing...
Bad Bunny Logs Fifth Week at No. 1 on Artist 100 Chart Thanks to ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’
Bad Bunny returns to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Sept. 3), reigning as the top musical act in the U.S. for a fifth total week, thanks to the continued success of his latest LP, Un Verano Sin Ti. The album spends a ninth week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 105,000 equivalent album units earned in Aug. 19-25 tracking week, according to Luminate – and ties the Encanto soundtrack for the most weeks tallied atop the chart this year. The last album to spend more weeks at No. 1 was Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double...
Lizzo Evokes Nicki Minaj to Clap Back at Aries Spears During the 2022 VMAs: ‘I’m Winning’
We all remember, fondly or not, Nicki Minaj‘s iconic moment at the 2015 MTV VMAs when she asked then-host Miley Cyrus what was “good.” Seven years late, Lizzo‘s payed tribute to the star’s iconic callout by getting some payback of her own at the 2022 MTV VMAs. In accepting the Video for Good award for “About Damn Time” on Sunday night (Aug. 28), Lizzo took a moment to not-so-subtly throw some shade at rapper Aries Spears. “And now, to the b–ches that got something to say about me in the press,” she yelled into the mic, using Minaj’s own words from...
Nicki Minaj, BLACKPINK, Anitta & More: Which 2022 VMAs Performance Was Your Favorite? Vote!
Another year, another MTV VMAs in the book. The annual music awards ceremony took off without a hitch on Sunday night (Aug. 28) and featured some of the most famous stars in pop music coming together to honor their achievements and perform their biggest hits on stage. But which performance was your favorite of the night? The Prudential Center in New Jersey lit up Barbie pink for Nicki Minaj in honor of her receiving the Video Vanguard Award at the show, which saw the iconic rapper perform a medley of her biggest hits from “Super Bass” and “Moment 4 Life,” to...
BLACKPINK Delivers Biting First U.S. Award Show Performance With ‘Pink Venom’ at 2022 VMAs
Just after 2022 MTV Video Music Award co-host LL Cool J crowned this year’s event as the “most diverse and global ever,” Latto introduced K-pop sensation BLACKPINK to the stage. “This next group has not only dominated K-pop, they’ve taken over the world,” said Latto, a four-time VMA nominee this year. She then noted it was not only the girl group’s first time ever at the VMAs but also the act’s first ever U.S. award show performance. To celebrate, BLACKPINK treated BLINKs to a performance of its new hit single “Pink Venom.” The song is the first single from the group’s upcoming...
Here’s When Camilo’s New Album ‘De Adentro Pa’ Afuera’ Is Coming
Just 12 days after releasing the highly anticipated “Alaska” in collaboration with Grupo Firme, Camilo revealed the release date of his forthcoming album De Adentro Pa’ Afuera. The official announcement was made on Good Morning America on Tuesday (Aug. 30). Set for a Sept. 6 release under Sony Music Latin and Hecho a Mano, the album marks his third studio album following his debut Por Primera Vez (2020) and Mis Manos (2021), each of which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart. The Colombian singer-songwriter said in a press statement that the album — whose title loosely translates...
Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Makes Record Return to No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” returns to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, rebounding from No. 2 for an 11th total week at No. 1. It claims the longest stay at the summit since Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” also ran up 11 weeks at No. 1 in January-March 2020. No song has led longer since Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, ruled for a record 19 weeks in April-August 2019. Meanwhile, “As It Was” logs its unprecedented fifth distinct run at No. 1 on the Hot 100, after it first reigned upon its debut...
Dove Cameron Wins Best New Artist at 2022 VMAs, Thanks ‘All of the Queer Kids Out There’
Multi-platform star Dove Cameron took home the Moon Person statue for best new artist at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (Aug. 28), her first win at the VMAs in her first nomination. Presented the award by Avril Lavigne, a former winner in the category herself for breakthrough hit “Complicated” back in 2002, Cameron declared herself “so floored, so moved” to be this year’s recipient. She went on to dedicate the award to “all of the queer kids out there, who don’t feel that they can take up space and inhabit the fullness of who they are,” and...
Lizzo Gets the Crowd ‘Ready’ by Performing a Pair of ‘Special’ Singles at the 2022 VMAs
Three years after celebrating her breakthrough season at the Video Music Awards for the first time, Lizzo returned to the award show’s stage at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sunday night (Aug. 28) to perform the first two official singles from her 2022 album Special. The versatile performer kicked off the performance with the first verse of her smash hit “About Damn Time,” before pivoting to follow-up single “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” — pounding out the song’s distinctive opening organ hook with a set of keys that appeared below her feet on stage, à la Tom Hanks...
J Balvin & Ryan Castro Bring Reggaeton Collab ‘Nivel De Perreo’ to 2022 VMAs
Following BLACKPINK‘s debut at the MTV Video Music Awards, J Balvin and Ryan Castro immediately took center stage for their televised premiere of “Nivel de Perreo.” Honoring the music award’s most diverse lineup yet, the two Colombian acts from Medellin brought their latest reggaeton collaboration to the masses with a live performance. On stage, Balvin rocked an all-zebra-print pants and a coat that matched his animal print hairdo, and Castro rocked black wide-leg slacks and a fuzzy red sweater. The two were joined on stage by a group of robot-like dancers while a large 3D robot doll flaunted her best perreo...
Anitta Performs Global Hit ‘Envolver’ & Gives Master Class in Twerking at the 2022 VMAs
Making her MTV VMAs debut, Brazilian superstar Anitta was a vision in red wearing a tight blood-red bodysuit to perform her global smash hit, “Envolver.” The Brazilian superstar took the stage at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sunday night (Aug. 28) after being introduced by BLACKPINK, who reminded those in attendance of Anitta’s star-studded collaborations, including Madonna and Snoop Dogg. Then, Anitta appeared on the very top of a white set of steps that seated her fierce troupe of dancers. She started off with “Envolver” and, as expected, she made her way down the steps to do her viral...
Lizzo Geeks Out Over Meeting BLACKPINK’s Lisa & Jisoo at 2022 VMAs: ‘THEY ARE SO SWEET’
Lizzo took to social media on Monday (Aug. 29) to show off her run-in with one-half of BLACKPINK at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. In a TikTok, the Special singer approached Lisa and Jisoo for a cute video on behalf of a follower, who requested, “TAKE A SELFIE WITH BLACKPINK FOR ME!!!! PLEASE.” While fans can’t hear what the K-pop idols and Lizzo are saying to each other due to the latter’s new single “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” playing over top of the clip, the singer assured her followers, “THEY ARE SO SWEET” in the caption. Both Lizzo and...
Eminem & Snoop Dogg Bring Detroit, Long Beach & the Metaverse to Their 2022 VMAs Performance
Eminem and Snoop Dogg took fans out of this world with their performance of “From the D2 the LBC” at the 2022 MTV VMAs Sunday night (Aug. 28). Both rappers went from casually smoking a fat joint on a couch to entering their marijuana-induced, “metaverse-inspired performance” of their joint track “From the D2 the LBC.” NFT collection the Bored Ape Yacht Club confirmed on Twitter that Snoop and Em performed “their new single featuring their Apes and @OthersideMeta,” which is a “gamified, interoperable metaverse” where “your NFTs can become players,” according to Otherside’s website. VMApes this Sunday — We're glad to support...
Here’s Why Yung Gravy Brought Addison Rae’s Mom to the 2022 VMAs
Yung Gravy sure is vicious, and the “Betty (Get Money)” artist proved that “all the mamas love him” when he brought TikTok star Addison Rae‘s mother, Sheri Easterling, as his date to the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (Aug. 28). For those who are unaware of the TikTok drama surrounding Yung Gravy and Addison Rae’s parents, the red carpet couple might seem random, but it all stems from Easterling’s estranged husband Monty Lopez — from whom she’s reportedly separated — allegedly seeing younger women. Amid the drama, 26-year-old Gravy began flirting with Easterling on an episode of the Jeff FM podcast...
All the 2022 VMAs Performances, Ranked
Pink clouds, Yankee Stadium, a lost drumstick, the metaverse, a surprise Fergie appearance and a surprise album announce. Oh, and how could we forget — a whole lot of a**, particularly by way of Brazil and Italy. Yes, there was a lot going on during the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards broadcast on Sunday (Aug. 28).
Taylor Swift Got Ready for the VMAs With a Taste of BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’
Look what you made her do: Taylor Swift achieved her dripping-in-diamonds look for the 2022 MTV VMAs on Sunday (Aug. 28) with a little help from BLACKPINK. Swift posted a TikTok video Sunday night (Aug. 28) set to “Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK’s catchy new single, to show the transformation into her red-carpet look for the awards show, where she was nominated for multiple awards. The TikTok launches right after the “Pink Venom” lyric “look what you made us do” — no doubt a clever nod to Swift’s own 1989 track, “Look What You Made Me Do,” as she was still in her a...
Lil Nas X Jokingly Denies Sweet Fan Story: ‘I Am Very Mean in Person’
Lil Nas X stays trolling his fans — even when they gush over how nice he is. It all started when a fan shared on Reddit a sweet anecdote of meeting the “Industry Baby” star backstage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (Aug. 28). The user revealed that they were on their way out of the Prudential Center midway through the awards show, when the elevator attendant accidentally let them off on the wrong floor, which led to them spotting LNX. “I’m a shy person so it took a lot for me to approach him and I didn’t...
