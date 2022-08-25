Megan Thee Stallion is just getting started on her Hollywood adventure. In an interview with New York magazine’s The Cut, the 27-year-old Traumazine rapper talked about how she was inspired to go after what she wants by her mother — a rapper who went by the name Holly “Holly-Wood” Thomas — playing the bad cop to her good copy in early music industry meetings. But following her mother’s passing in 2019, Meg has to take on both roles and it seems as if she — along with manager T. Farris — are making her Moet wishes and caviar dreams come true....

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO