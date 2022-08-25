Read full article on original website
Romeo Santos Shares Tantalizing Sneak Peek of Justin Timberlake Collab ‘Sin Fin’
“King” of bachata Romeo Santos has finally given us a sneak peek at his upcoming collaboration with another royal pop icon, Justin Timberlake. The dynamic duo dropped a 15-second preview of their anticipated collaboration on the sensual ballad “Sin Fin” (Endless) on Monday night (August 29). The preview of the track from Santos’ anticipated Formula, Vol. 3 (Sept. 1) album spotlights JT’s vocals, as he sings, “You already know this love is all your, baby/ So take it/ We’ve been here before, it’s strong enough to save us, oh baby,” over what appears to be black and white footage from the...
Bad Bunny Logs Fifth Week at No. 1 on Artist 100 Chart Thanks to ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’
Bad Bunny returns to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Sept. 3), reigning as the top musical act in the U.S. for a fifth total week, thanks to the continued success of his latest LP, Un Verano Sin Ti. The album spends a ninth week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 105,000 equivalent album units earned in Aug. 19-25 tracking week, according to Luminate – and ties the Encanto soundtrack for the most weeks tallied atop the chart this year. The last album to spend more weeks at No. 1 was Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double...
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Colin Kaepernick & Nessa Welcome a Baby
Activist and professional football player Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, radio and TV personality Nessa Diab, are parents. Diab announced Sunday (Aug. 28) on Instagram that the couple welcomed a baby “a few weeks ago.”. “We are over the moon with our growing family,” she wrote. “Recovering after...
Nicki Minaj Urges People to Take Mental Health ‘Seriously’ in Her 2022 VMAs Video Vanguard Award Acceptance Speech
Immediately after dialing in a hellacious performance at the 2022 VMAs at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., Nicki Minaj returned to the stage to deliver her speech as the newest Video Vanguard Award recipient Sunday night (Aug. 28). Met by a crew of her most devoted Barbz, Minaj expressed gratitude toward her rap counterparts and supporters. First, she credited Jay-Z, Foxy Brown, and Lil Wayne, among other legendary MCs who helped influence her flow. Minaj then praised Eminem, Beyonce, Kanye West, Rihanna, Britney Spears, Madonna, and more for allowing her to work aside them throughout her career. She then saluted...
Anitta Performs Global Hit ‘Envolver’ & Gives Master Class in Twerking at the 2022 VMAs
Making her MTV VMAs debut, Brazilian superstar Anitta was a vision in red wearing a tight blood-red bodysuit to perform her global smash hit, “Envolver.” The Brazilian superstar took the stage at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sunday night (Aug. 28) after being introduced by BLACKPINK, who reminded those in attendance of Anitta’s star-studded collaborations, including Madonna and Snoop Dogg. Then, Anitta appeared on the very top of a white set of steps that seated her fierce troupe of dancers. She started off with “Envolver” and, as expected, she made her way down the steps to do her viral...
Demi Lovato & Five Finger Death Punch Crown Billboard’s Rock Album Charts
Demi Lovato‘s Holy Fvck roars in at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts, while Five Finger Death Punch‘s AfterLife starts atop the Top Hard Rock Albums list, all dated Sept. 3. In the Aug. 19-25 tracking week, Holy Fvck, Lovato’s first rock-focused full-length, earned 33,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate. Of that sum, 20,000 units are via album sales. AfterLife tallied 29,000 units, with 22,000 from album sales in the same period. Holy Fvck is Lovato’s first ruler on all three lists. Five Finger Death Punch snags its seventh Top Hard...
Lizzo Gets the Crowd ‘Ready’ by Performing a Pair of ‘Special’ Singles at the 2022 VMAs
Three years after celebrating her breakthrough season at the Video Music Awards for the first time, Lizzo returned to the award show’s stage at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sunday night (Aug. 28) to perform the first two official singles from her 2022 album Special. The versatile performer kicked off the performance with the first verse of her smash hit “About Damn Time,” before pivoting to follow-up single “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” — pounding out the song’s distinctive opening organ hook with a set of keys that appeared below her feet on stage, à la Tom Hanks...
Nicki Minaj, BLACKPINK, Anitta & More: Which 2022 VMAs Performance Was Your Favorite? Vote!
Another year, another MTV VMAs in the book. The annual music awards ceremony took off without a hitch on Sunday night (Aug. 28) and featured some of the most famous stars in pop music coming together to honor their achievements and perform their biggest hits on stage. But which performance was your favorite of the night? The Prudential Center in New Jersey lit up Barbie pink for Nicki Minaj in honor of her receiving the Video Vanguard Award at the show, which saw the iconic rapper perform a medley of her biggest hits from “Super Bass” and “Moment 4 Life,” to...
Megan Thee Stallion Records a Cheeky Treat for Fan Who Throws Phone on Stage
Megan Thee Stallion’s live shows are known to be some of the most entertaining and bootylicious performances. And recently, the “Sweetest Pie” rapper upped the ante again when she gifted a fan a hilarious surprise. During a performance, an overzealous fan threw their phone on stage while it was still recording. Megan noticed the phone and proceeded to stand over it, twerking along to one of Beyoncé’s “Savage (Remix)” verses. “Somebody threw their phone on stage already recording,” she captioned the Instagram post on Monday (Aug. 29). “I said welp.” Though she didn’t indicate when the video was taken, Meg’s performance at...
Fuerza Regida Signs With Sony Music Latin Via Rancho Humilde Records
Fuerza Regida has signed a record deal with Sony Music Latin through a partnership with Rancho Humilde Records, the label tells Billboard. The San Bernardino-based band — composed of Jesús Ortiz Paz a.k.a. JOP (lead singer), José García (tuba), Samuel Jaimez (requinto), Khrystian Ramos (guitar) and Moisés López (tololoche) — officially became a group in March 2015, starting off as a local cover band who added East L.A. flavor to their music. They have since helped push forward the urban corrido movement with their raw penmanship about street life and edgy fusions inspired by Adriel Camacho, Hijos de Barron and Metallica. Their name derives from the words “strength” and “govern.”
Here’s When Camilo’s New Album ‘De Adentro Pa’ Afuera’ Is Coming
Just 12 days after releasing the highly anticipated “Alaska” in collaboration with Grupo Firme, Camilo revealed the release date of his forthcoming album De Adentro Pa’ Afuera. The official announcement was made on Good Morning America on Tuesday (Aug. 30). Set for a Sept. 6 release under Sony Music Latin and Hecho a Mano, the album marks his third studio album following his debut Por Primera Vez (2020) and Mis Manos (2021), each of which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart. The Colombian singer-songwriter said in a press statement that the album — whose title loosely translates...
BLACKPINK Delivers Biting First U.S. Award Show Performance With ‘Pink Venom’ at 2022 VMAs
Just after 2022 MTV Video Music Award co-host LL Cool J crowned this year’s event as the “most diverse and global ever,” Latto introduced K-pop sensation BLACKPINK to the stage. “This next group has not only dominated K-pop, they’ve taken over the world,” said Latto, a four-time VMA nominee this year. She then noted it was not only the girl group’s first time ever at the VMAs but also the act’s first ever U.S. award show performance. To celebrate, BLACKPINK treated BLINKs to a performance of its new hit single “Pink Venom.” The song is the first single from the group’s upcoming...
Maneskin Delivers Risque Performance of ‘Supermodel’ at 2022 VMAs
After Maneskin member Victoria De Angelis flaunted her Lil Kim circa 1999 VMA-inspired outfit on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV VMAs on Sunday (Aug. 28), it was her bandmate Damiano David’s turn to cause a stir during their electric performance of “Supermodel.” The bare-chested David had no problem showing off his goods, wearing chaps that exposed his rear end. For at-home viewers, MTV zoomed out on the group’s performance various times while an undeterred David partied away with a group of clad dancers alongside him. Despite the camera tricks, Maneskin electrified the crowd in attendance and kept the vibes...
Five Burning Questions: Blackpink Debut in Hot 100’s Top 25 & Atop Global Charts With ‘Pink Venom’
While most pop vocal groups of any nationality are finding it hard to amake a consistent Billboard Hot 100 impact this decade, BLACKPINK is one of the lone exceptions to the rule. The all-female Korean quartet scores their eighth hit on the chart this week (dated Sept. 3) with the No. 22 debut of “Pink Venom.” The bow is BLACKPINK’s highest on the chart for an unaccompanied single — bested only by the No. 13 debut of their Selena Gomez collab “Ice Cream” in 2020. It’s also their first single to land atop the Global 200 chart, and their second No....
Steps Beats Aitch, Madonna to U.K. Chart Throne
Steps has beaten Aitch and the Queen of Pop to snag the U.K. chart crown — and claim a record — with The Platinum Collection (via Sony Music CG). The British five-piece pop band earns its first leader on the Official U.K. Albums Chart in 11 years, and fourth overall, with a compilation that celebrates a 25-year career which spawned 16 top 40 hits, including No. 1s with “Heartbeat/Tragedy” and “Stomp.” With their latest chart feat, the singers — Lee Latchford-Evans, Claire Richards, Lisa Scott-Lee, Faye Tozer and Ian “H” Watkins — set a record. They’re the first British, mixed-gender group to...
Lil Nas X Jokingly Denies Sweet Fan Story: ‘I Am Very Mean in Person’
Lil Nas X stays trolling his fans — even when they gush over how nice he is. It all started when a fan shared on Reddit a sweet anecdote of meeting the “Industry Baby” star backstage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (Aug. 28). The user revealed that they were on their way out of the Prudential Center midway through the awards show, when the elevator attendant accidentally let them off on the wrong floor, which led to them spotting LNX. “I’m a shy person so it took a lot for me to approach him and I didn’t...
Lizzo Evokes Nicki Minaj to Clap Back at Aries Spears During the 2022 VMAs: ‘I’m Winning’
We all remember, fondly or not, Nicki Minaj‘s iconic moment at the 2015 MTV VMAs when she asked then-host Miley Cyrus what was “good.” Seven years late, Lizzo‘s payed tribute to the star’s iconic callout by getting some payback of her own at the 2022 MTV VMAs. In accepting the Video for Good award for “About Damn Time” on Sunday night (Aug. 28), Lizzo took a moment to not-so-subtly throw some shade at rapper Aries Spears. “And now, to the b–ches that got something to say about me in the press,” she yelled into the mic, using Minaj’s own words from...
Taylor Swift Dances to BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ at the 2022 VMAs: Watch
An audience camera caught Taylor Swift dancing during BLACKPINK‘s performance of “Pink Venom” at the 2022 MTV VMAs. BLACKPINK treated BLINKs — including Swift — to a live rendition of the group’s new hit single Sunday night (Aug. 28) at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., where both acts were up for awards. Drink in hand, Swift sang along and swayed her hips with attitude to “Pink Venom” as Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa ruled the VMAs stage — paying special attention to the song’s “look what you made us do” line. Earlier Sunday night, Swift also got ready for the VMAs red...
LF System’s ‘Afraid To Feel’ Keeps Rolling Atop U.K. Chart
It’s official: LF System’s summer hit “Afraid To Feel” (Warner Records) has the U.K.’s longest unbroken run at No. 1 this year. The disco-pounder clocks eight-straight weeks at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, eclipsing the seven-week reign of Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” at the beginning of 2022. “Afraid To Feel” is the market’s most-streamed track with another 4.6 million spins, and it extends its lead as the longest-running dance No. 1 of the decade, the OCC reports. Holding at No. 2 is DJ Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal’s ”B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All)” (via Rosebud) while OneRepublic’s...
