Were the Voters Charged in Ron DeSantis’ Massive ‘Fraud’ Crackdown Just Confused?

By Isabel Ruehl
 5 days ago
REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Several of the 19 Floridians charged last week as part of a so-called election integrity crackdown under far-right Gov. Ron DeSantis believed they were eligible to vote, according to a new report from the Guardian . Each defendant was charged with at least one count of voting as an unqualified elector and falsely swearing on a voter registration application—third-degree felonies that are punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. But in order to be convicted, prosecutors must prove that defendants knew they were ineligible. Some defendants indicated they were told by canvassers or law-enforcement that they were good to go, and all had their registrations approved by local election officials. One defendant, 59-year-old Douglas Oliver, was convicted of a sex crime in 2001 that made him ineligible to vote in Florida. He told the outlet that he had believed himself ineligible until, in fall 2020, a canvasser told him that he was in fact eligible. Last week, he was arrested while taking out the trash. If he goes to prison, he does not think he will “survive,” he said, due to his diabetes and glaucoma.

Florida Judge Who Blocked Teen’s Abortion Loses Re-Election

A judge in Florida appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis has been ousted by voters following his high-profile decision in an abortion case earlier this year. Back in January, Hillsborough County Circuit Court Judge Jared Smith denied a 17-year-old access to an abortion, citing her 2.0 GPA as the reason for his decision. Despite numerous major endorsements, Smith lost his seat on the bench to opponent Nancy Jacobs this week. The two opponents came neck and neck in the race, with Jacobs beating the incumbent by just 3.7 percentage points, approximately 7,900 votes. Hillsborough County voted for President Biden by a margin of 7 percent in 2020, according to the county’s election data. The results are likely to be encouraging to Democratic leaders who hope that more primary results will be influenced by the recent Supreme Court decision stripping women of their constitutional right to abortion.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
