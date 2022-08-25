ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI Chicago Went on Lockdown After Man Jumped Fence and Threw Rocks at Building

By Josh Fiallo
 5 days ago
A man was arrested Thursday after he scaled a fence at the FBI Chicago office and began hurling rocks at the building, said Rob Sperling, a spokesman for the Federal Protective Service. The incident ended without injury around 11 a.m. but the man involved, who was not named by authorities, was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The bureau did not say what it believed the man’s motive was. FBI offices throughout the country have been on high-alert in the aftermath of a raid of former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-A-Lago earlier this month. Since the raid, the agency has reported an increase in threats at its field offices, most notably in Cincinnati—where a gunman failed to breach a field office before he led law enforcement on an hours-long chase that ended with him being killed in a corn field. The man killed, Ricky Shiffer, made social media posts leading up the attack that said he was preparing for a “civil war” and was ready to kill federal agents “on site,” all stemming from the Mar-A-Lago raid.

Read it at Chicago Tribune

