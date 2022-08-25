Read full article on original website
Volleyball: Detroit Lakes dominates DGF in first match at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes volleyball season opener went according to plan. The Lakers (1-0) swept Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (0-1) on Tuesday in domination fashion. After needing an extra point to win the first set, they outscored the Rebels by 32 points in a 3-0 win at home. “I think...
Football: Mahnomen-Waubun aims to repeat as champs in competitive Section 8A
MAHNOMEN – The Mahnomen-Waubun football team has set the bar for what it takes to win a Section 8A championship. After falling to Ada-Borup-West 33-12 in week four of the 2021 regular season, the Thunderbirds avenged the loss in the 8A title game by a score of 30-7. Under head coach John Clark Jr., Mahnomen-Waubun's ability to make adjustments throughout the season has made them a routinely tough out in the postseason.
Girls tennis roundup: Detroit Lakes drops close battle with Fergus Falls
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes girls tennis team kicked off its season at the Highway 10 invite and a home dual against Fergus Falls. The Lakers fell in a tightly contested 4-3 match last Thursday against the Otters. Anna Askelson picked up a No. 1 singles win over Isabella Abrahams 6-4, 6-4.
Girls soccer: Korynta nets four goals in Alexandria's convincing win over Detroit Lakes
ALEXANDRIA - Alexandria junior Sophia Korynta has gotten off to a hot start this season and has helped lead the Cardinals to a 2-0 start. In Saturday’s match against Detroit Lakes, Korytna scored four goals, leading to an 8-0 win over a Section 8-2A opponent. “The thing with our...
Riding and roping: PRCA Rodeo brings thrills to Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES — The PRCA Rodeo brought a thrilling night of competition and family fun to the Double S Arena in Detroit Lakes on Saturday. The Aug. 26-27 event featured bronco and bull riding, steer roping, barrel races and a calf scramble, which featured dozens of local kids between 6 to 10 years old chasing ribboned-calf tails around the arena for prizes.
Charlotte Ladwig
July 25, 1941 - Aug. 23, 2022. FARGO, N.D. - Charlotte Ladwig, 81, Pelican Rapids, Minn., died Tuesday, Aug. 23, in Sanford Medical Center. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Arrangements by Wright Funeral Home.
Gordon Rosby
Gordon Lynn Rosby died in the Hospice House in Fargo, ND on August 24. His Memorial Service will be held on September 8th, 2022, 2pm at The Congregational United Church of Christ in Detroit Lakes, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Family requests that you please wear a mask at the service.
Brad Laabs: Fishing can be as cheap and fun as you want to make it
A great thing about fishing is that it doesn’t need to be an expensive pastime. Most fishermen start out very simple with the sport. The more we get into it, the more you may decide to invest in the sport. Most anglers that have significant investments in boats, motors, electric trolling motors, electronics, and hordes of tackle, all started out on the simple and inexpensive side of fishing.
3-D mammography triples noninvasive cancer detection, cuts recall rate in half
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — It helps with early detection, which can lead to better health outcomes. It also produces a more complete picture for health providers to assist them in making recommendations for possible treatment options. The Hologic Dimensions 3-D Mammography System has been a game changer for early-cancer...
'The Last Great Grape Stomp' set Sept. 10; Richwood Winery to close with sendoff party on Sept. 24
RICHWOOD — You can still see a few bunches of dark purple grapes clinging to the vines at Richwood Winery, but it's fairly evident that grape season in northwest Minnesota is coming to an end. It's a fitting metaphor for the winery, which will close its doors for good...
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OTTER TAIL
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OTTER TAIL IN DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case Type: Custody In the matter of custody of S.V.S. DOB: 2/1/2007 The Honorable: Michelle Lawson Court File No: 03-F A-22-595 Deborah Herbst, Petitioner; vs. Jorge Villasnor, Respondent. SUMMONS THIS SUMMONS IS AN OFFICIAL DOCUMENT THAT AFFECTS YOUR RIGHTS. A copy of the paperwork regarding the lawsuit is served on you with this Summons. Read this Summons and attached Petition carefully. If you do not understand it, contact an attorney for legal advice. 1.The Petitioner has filed a lawsuit asking the Court to decide custody and parenting time of the minor child listed above in the caption. 2.You must serve upon the Petitioner and file with the Court a written Answer to the Petition. If the Petitioner is requesting child support, you must file a Financial Affidavit along with your Answer. You must pay the required filing fee. If you cannot afford to pay the filing fee, you may qualify to have the filing fee waived by the Court. You must file an In Forma Pauperis application with the Court and the judge will decide whether you must pay the fee. All court forms are available from the Court Administrator’s office and on the Court’s website at www.mncourts.gov/forms. You must serve your Answer and Financial Affidavit upon the Petitioners within twenty (20) days of the date you were served with this Summons, not counting the day of service. If you do not serve and file your Answer and Financial Affidavit, the court may grant the Petitioners everything they are asking for in the attached Petition. NOTICE OF PARENT EDUCATION PROGRAM REQUIREMENTS Parenting education may be required in all custody or parenting proceedings. You may contact court administration for additional information regarding this requirement and the availability of parent education programs. Date: 8-24-22 THORWALDSEN & MALMSTROM, P.L.L.P /s/ Isaiah P.Volk Isaiah P Volk #0398208 1105 Highway 10 East P.O. Box 1599 Detroit Lakes, MN 56502-1599 Phone: 218.847.5646 isaiah@lakeslawyers.com ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONERS State of Minnesota Becker County District Court Seventh District Court File Number: 03-FA-22-595 Case Type: Adoption NOTICE OF HEARING In Re: the Petition of Deborah Herbst to Adopt Sebastian Villasenor Sonnenberg You are notified of the following hearing date(s): Setting October 5, 2022 Adoption Hearing 2:15 PM at the following location: District Court Judge Michelle W. Lawson Becker County District Court Courtroom 1 913 Lake Avenue Detroit Lakes MN 56501-3403 218-846-5040 You are expected to appear fully prepared. You must notify the court if your address changes. To receive an eReminder for future court dates via e-mail or text, visit http://www.mncourts.gov/Hearing-eReminders.aspx or scan the QR code to enroll. Dated: August 24, 2022 Renelle Fenno Becker County Court Administrator cc: Deborah Herbst ISAIAH PHILLIP VOLK (August 31; Sept 7 & 14, 2022) 96769.
Retired couple joins posse to meet people
VERGAS — Deep in the woods, Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Posse member Jerry Thurman sat in his squad car, lights running, listening to the news. He was keeping an eye on the smoldering embers of a house that was destroyed by a fire. “They thought the arsonist might...
Court news: Frazee man sentenced for high-speed chase
DETROIT LAKES — Andrew Duane Probasco, 36 of Frazee has been sentenced in Becker County District Court on a felony charge of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. According to court records, in the early morning hours of Feb. 26, 2020 he sped away in a black Pontiac G6 after a Frazee police officer tried to pull him over. He drove through a stop sign on the way to his house, where he parked and took off on foot. The license plate on the Pontiac belonged to a different car in Probasco’s driveway. He went to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office about nine hours later and tried to report his vehicle as stolen. He was arrested there.
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 22, 2019 MORTGAGOR: Ivy Schneibel, an unmarried person. MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns. DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded March 26, 2019 Becker County Recorder, Document No. 657722. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Freedom Mortgage Corporation. Dated June 24, 2021 Recorded June 24, 2021, as Document No. 680878. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 1000730-0107263873-5 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Freedom Mortgage Corporation RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Freedom Mortgage Corporation MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 115 Wisconsin Street, Callaway, MN 56521 TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 480089000 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 1, Block 5, Rahm’s Subdivision, according to the certified Plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder in and for Becker County, Minnesota. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Becker ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $47,405.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $55,426.04 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: October 25, 2022 at 1:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: Becker County Sheriff’s Office Lobby, 925 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on April 25, 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: August 19, 2022 Freedom Mortgage Corporation Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 46 - 22-004813 FC IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. (August 31; Sept 7, 14, 21 & 28; Oct 5, 2022) 96840.
