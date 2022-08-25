Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Spencer Jones shows out in Tampa loss
Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Rained out vs. Syracuse Mets, makeup scheduled for tomorrow 9/1. Double-A Somerset Patriots: Postponed at Binghamton Rumble Ponies. High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Supsended vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws. Quite the rainy day!. Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 9-7 vs. Dunedin Blue Jays. SS Alexander Vargas 1-4, 3B, BB, throwing...
Pinstripe Alley
How hurt is DJ LeMahieu?
The Yankees are in the midst of a miserable second half, going 14-23 since the All-Star break. And while they managed to stave off complete disaster with a recent five-game winning streak, the Bombers have fallen right back into the abyss, losing three in a row to the A’s, A’s and finally the Angels last night scoring a grand total of six runs across those losses. Indeed, it’s been the offense (or lack thereof) that’s to blame, with the bats managing less than four runs per game over the last month-and-a-half. A significant part of this offensive slippage has been the play of one of the stars of the first half, DJ LeMahieu.
Pinstripe Alley
It might be time to move on from Aaron Hicks
Aaron Hicks has at times been an excellent player for the Yankees during his tenure with the team. At his best moments, before all of the injuries, he was a bonafide All-Star, with the skills to match. He was an all-around player, and a player development success story. To whit,...
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/30/22
New York Post | Dan Martin: Prior to last night’s late-night action against the Los Angeles Angels, the Yankees made a slew of roster moves. Most notably, they activated reliever Clay Holmes from the 15-day injured list, sending Luke Bard to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make room on the active roster. Additionally, since Marwin González is not with the team in Anaheim — he was added to the paternity list on Monday — Tim Locastro has been recalled from Scranton.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 7, Angels 4: The Aaron Judge Show, episode 51
This was one of those games where a bunch of little things could have bounced the other way and it would have ended worse. The Yankees got two big runs on a costly error, Jameson Taillon avoided serious injury thanks to dumb luck, those kind of bounces went their way for the first time in a few games. Add that to some big home runs, and you have a winning recipe, as the Yankees snapped their three-game losing streak with a 7-4 win over the Angels.
Pinstripe Alley
The extremes (and downsides) of Anthony Rizzo’s changes are showing
Anthony Rizzo has been a different player this season for the Yankees. He’s still been good, and he’s still been Anthony Rizzo, but his mentality at the plate is quite a bit different than it has been in the past. His altered plate approach has helped Rizzo suit himself for his new ballclub, and it’s propelled for the most part, but it’s carried with it some downsides that have shown themselves over his recent slump.
Pinstripe Alley
Greg Weissert has a robust seam-shifted wake profile
Baseball is a beautiful game. At any position, you can experience the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. However, as a reliever, those highs and lows can come few and far between depending on who you are. The current landscape of MLB relieverism is too odd. Players on the 40-man roster have options that will be used. You can be great for one appearance, 10, or 20 and still be sent down to the minor leagues. It’s an unknown that this group of players always faces.
Pinstripe Alley
Too soon to call the Montas trade a bust?
Remember when everyone though he was a true #2 starter to backup Cole? That sure doesn't appear to be the case these days. He gives up HR's and BB's way too often, is hit hard all over the lineup and all over the park...I don't see him being all that valuable in NY but obviously in a cavernous park like Oakland he's very good....this looks like another Sonny Gray trade where Montas will need to be "fixed" for the next 12 months and ultimately traded or non-tendered.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees @ Los Angeles Angels: Frankie Montas vs. José Suarez
Coming off a disappointing four-game split in Oakland, the Yankees look for better results at their next stop, Anaheim, California. New York will be looking to stack some wins together before heading back East to play the Rays later this week. In theory at least, a series against the 55-73 Angels should be just what the doctor ordered, but as the weekend showed, records can be deceiving.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Zack Britton comments on early departure from rehab appearance
Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season season is well into the second half, we’ll see more action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/31/22
Well, we’ve reached the end of the road trip, and the Yankees at least have the chance to exit with a winning record. A 4-3 run through Oakland and Anaheim isn’t ideal, but it’s certainly better than a losing trip. In any event, every game, even during this interminable stretch, remains must-see just to keep watching Aaron Judge’s historic march.
Pinstripe Alley
The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 129
Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard. Let’s head onto Game 129:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pinstripe Alley
The legend of Matt Blake has taken a few hits
MLB pitching coaches are far from famous, and sometimes seem to exist to soak up criticism. Entering this season, however, that was far from the case for Matt Blake of the Yankees. Plucked from the pitching rich Cleveland system, Blake earned heaps of praise in 2021 and to open 2022. His ability to turn reclamation project pitchers into above average producers was especially impressive. When Minnesota’s pitching coach left the team earlier in the season to take more money coaching in NCAA baseball, keeping Blake happy enough to stop him from doing the same was a real discussion point.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees rivalry roundup: Blue Jays walk off the Cubs
Aaron Judge did Aaron Judge things last night, but the Yankees still dropped their series opener with the Angels. Fortunately, most of the American League had the night off, including playoff challengers like the Rays and Astros. Let’s take a look at the teams that were in action on a slow Monday.
Pinstripe Alley
Domingo Germán has fairly solid results through eight starts
Context isn’t everything, but it does say a lot. It can affect how a situation is viewed, it changes the perception, even if the final results are the same. Ultimately, you can’t be a victim of context or perception, evaluations must be made, and you try your best to look at things in a vacuum for a fair assessment.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Bombers keep pace with the pack
The Yankees halted a mini three-game skid with a dominant victory over the Angels, capstoned by a three-run bomb from Aaron Judge, his 51st on the year. It’s doubly critical that they secured the victory last night to keep the pack at arm’s length, as the rest of their AL rivals also won. Let’s recap the highlights of those other games.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees At-Bat of the Week: Giancarlo Stanton (8/25)
The Yankees lineup is in desperate need of a hot streak from Giancarlo Stanton. The offense has been dormant for weeks (other than Aaron Judge). A dominant Stanton stretch can uplift himself and the entire lineup. This has statistically been one of his worst seasons in pinstripes, but at-bats like this one last week are a sign that he is close to his getting his stride back. Let’s jump right into it.
Pinstripe Alley
Gleyber Torres is having a miserable second half
A few weeks ago, I wrote about Gleyber Torres and his approach to off-speed and breaking pitches. His hesitant swings had been giving him fits, as he was combining bad takes with weak hacks at those pitches that were hittable and in the zone. Now, as we approach the end of August, things have only gotten worse for Torres. His production against non-fastballs has become even worse, he’s in the midst of the worst month of his career, and he’s been one of the worst hitters in baseball in the second half.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees @ Los Angeles Angels: Jameson Taillon vs. Mike Mayers
After an encouraging start to this 10-game road trip, the Yankees have suddenly found themselves the losers of three straight, dropping last night’s series opener 4-3. They’re not playing a great team right now, but they’re also not playing like a great team right now, and it’ll be up to Jameson Taillon to act the stopper in tonight’s contest.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Prospects: Week 21 minor league review
Three of the Yankees four affiliates won their weekly series and remained in contention for a playoff spot. In addition the Florida Complex League Yankees won the league championship series two games to one over the FCL Rays. Let’s take a look at how the Yankees minor league teams did and who stood out inside the organization.
Comments / 0