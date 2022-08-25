The Yankees are in the midst of a miserable second half, going 14-23 since the All-Star break. And while they managed to stave off complete disaster with a recent five-game winning streak, the Bombers have fallen right back into the abyss, losing three in a row to the A’s, A’s and finally the Angels last night scoring a grand total of six runs across those losses. Indeed, it’s been the offense (or lack thereof) that’s to blame, with the bats managing less than four runs per game over the last month-and-a-half. A significant part of this offensive slippage has been the play of one of the stars of the first half, DJ LeMahieu.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO