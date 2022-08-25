'No access': Arizona completes shipping container border wall with Mexico

Read full article on original website
Biden is a disgrace
5d ago
Just think if we had a president that cared about Americans this wouldn't be an issue. They are ILLEGAL immigrants they are breaking the law. Biden and his administration are a disgrace to America
Reply(89)
315
HiThere
4d ago
Like this comment if you live in USA and want this border. Dislike if you do not want the border. Let's get a real time poll going. No comments just likes or dislikes.
Reply
193
Rebecca Hartley
4d ago
Thank you to governor Ducey for doing something when Biden refuses to even acknowledge that there is a problem! I cannot comprehend how the president continues to ignore this major catastrophe for both the illegals and the citizens of our border states !
Reply(15)
119
Comments / 417