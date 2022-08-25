Federal funds for Desert Museum will help get rid of invasive buffelgrass

The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum's ' Save Our Saguaros ' invasive buffelgrass removal effort is about to get a boost from the federal government.

Representative Raúl Grijalva (D-03) announced the $50,000 in funding secured for Collaborative Restoration and Wildfire Mitigation at a press conference Wednesday.

"So, we consider this a down payment," Grijalva said. "A demonstration project for the long haul. To begin to prove that the power of volunteers, and the need to protect and enhance our biodiversity in our area. It's critical."

This funding will support buffelgrass removal and habitat restoration across three sites in the Tucson Mountains:



Tucson Mountian Park

Tumamoc Hill

Sentinel Peak Park

The Desert Museum's program serves to coordinate crews to work on removal in these three sites.

Buffelgrass poses a threat to the Sonoran Desert ecosystem in a number of ways. According to Pima County and the Desert Museum, buffelgrass can crowd out native plants and "smother" young saguaros.

But the bigger threat is the role buffelgrass plays in wildfires. The Sonoran Desert is not a fire-adapted ecosystem, and native plant live doesn't fuel fires in the same way buffelgrass does.

According to the Saguaro National Park , "buffelgrass can produce three times more fuel than the native vegetation and promotes intense wildfires that race across thick continuous infestations."

National Park Service | USGS A dense stand of the invasive grass buffelgrass choking out native vegetation in Saguaro National Park.

Unchecked growth of buffelgrass in areas near developments increases fire risk for adjacent residents and businesses.

Pima County is also removing buffelgrass from unincorporated parts of the county. Fill out a complaint form to notify county officials if you see an area in need of attention.

If you're interested in volunteering for upcoming 'buffelgrass pulls,' you can sign up at the Desert Museum's 'Save Our Saguaros' website .

The next pull will take place at Tucson Mountain Park on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

