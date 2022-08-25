Read full article on original website
Football: Lehman Catholic can’t keep up with New Bremen
SIDNEY — New Bremen scored all its points in the first half and cruised in the second half to a 41-0 victory over Lehman Catholic in a nonconference game on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. It was a setback for the Cavaliers (1-1) following a season-opening win over Lima...
Football: Sidney can’t hold on to lead, loses 34-20 to Tippecanoe
SIDNEY — Sidney couldn’t hold on to a first-half lead and lost 34-20 to Tippecanoe in a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. The Yellow Jackets built a 13-10 lead by halftime but lost yardage on their first three drives in the second half. Tippecanoe capitalized on the resulting short fields and scored two touchdowns and a field goal to take a 27-13 lead.
Photos: Fort Loramie girls golf wins Miami East Invitational
Fort Loramie’s Carlie Goubeaux putts during the Miami East Invitational on Saturday at Lakeland Golf Course in St. Paris. Goubeaux shot a 92 for the Redskins and finished fifth individually. Fort Loramie finished first with a 350, 57 strokes ahead of second-place Graham. Aubrey Turner and Morgan Pleiman each shot personal-record 80s for Fort Loramie. Laura Gusching shot a 98. In the bottom photo, Russia’s Eliza Gariety tees off during Saturday’s invitational. Russia and Anna also participated.
Anna superintendent set to begin 2nd stint on OHSAA board of directors
COLUMBUS — Anna superintendent Andy Bixler will begin the first year of a three-year term on the Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors when the board gathers in Columbus for its first meeting of the 2022-23 school year this week. Bixler will serve as the Class A...
Out of the past
————— Tramps got into the cellars at the homes of A.L. Marshall and W.R. Wyman, on North Ohio Avenue, last night and carried away a lot of canned fruit and eatables. I.H. Thedieck and son, Frank, leave this evening for Buffalo, N.Y., where Frank will enter Canisius College.
Campbell and Spivey to wed
FORT LORAMIE — Alyssa Ann Campbell, of Fort Loramie, and Anthony Ray Spivey, of Swanton, announce their plans to wed on Oct. 15, 2022, at The Barn at Walnut Creek in Findlay. The bride-to-be is the daughter of John A. and Toni Campbell, of Fort Loramie. She is a...
Class of 1957 celebrates 65th reunion
The Sidney High School Class of 1957 held its 65th class reunion Aug. 20 at the Sidney Moose. There were 31 class members in attendance, along with 14 friends or spouses of the classmates. Members of the class traveled from Texas and Indiana to attend the reunion with those who still reside in Ohio,
Johnston Farm celebrates 50th anniversary as state historic site
PIQUA — Following brief introductory remarks offered as master of ceremonies by Johnston Farm Friends Council board member Richard Adams, the Piqua Veterans Elite Tribute Squad posted the colors. As the Piqua High School Band’s Director Mitch Mahaney conducted the musicians as they played the Star-Spangled Banner, the audience, appreciative of the large tent that shielded them from the afternoon’s blazing sun, joined in singing the National Anthem.
New firefighters sworn in
Carter Jenkins, St Paris, is sworn in by Andrew Bowsher, left, SIdney’s city manager, while Carter’s parents, Steve and Karla Jenkins, participate in the ceremony Monday at the Sidney Fire Department. Jenkins was one of four new firefighters joining the department. Nick Baker, Piqua, is sworn in by...
College fair set for Sept. 14
FORT LORAMIE — The Shelby County College Fair will be held on Sept. 14, 2022, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Fort Loramie Junior/Senior High School in the junior high gymnasium. The college fair is open to all area high school students and their parents. Historically, over 50 colleges, universities and vocational schools are in attendance. There will also be two financial aid sessions at the College Fair; the first session will begin at 6 p.m. and the second will begin at 6:45 p.m.
Grand jury hands down indictments
SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for drug trafficking and possession, assault, and domestic violence, among other charges, on Thursday, Aug. 25. Emily M. King, 26, of Pueblo, Colorado, was indicted on the aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies, for having methamphetamine and a container to store it in.
Kiwanis ready for 69th annual chicken dinner
SIDNEY — The Kiwanis Club of Sidney Ohio is holding its 69th annual Labor Day Chicken Bar-B-Que on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Serving time is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until sold out and will be held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $10 each. Included...
‘Unlock LOCA LIVE’ announces 2022-23 season
NEW BREMEN — Lock One Community Arts has selected “Unlock LOCA LIVE” as the theme for their 2022-23 season of performing arts. LOCA, a non-profit organization, was formed in 2001 by three couples with the intent of bringing live professional stage performances to the West Central Ohio region. The group exists through the support of sponsors, season pass holders, ticket sales and contributions from businesses and friends. All activity is governed by an all-volunteer board composed of a dedicated group of local individuals who generously give their time and talents. The support of Lock One is vital to ensure that high quality artistry continues to be provided in the local area.
25A, 274 intersection turns into 4-way stop
BOTKINS — The Ohio Department of Transportation is improving safety at the intersection of state Route 274 and County Road 25A in Shelby County, in September. On Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, the intersection of state Route. 274 and County Road 25A in the village of Botkins will be converted to a four-way stop. Currently, the intersection is a two-way stop with County Road 25A traffic having the right-of-way.
-11:20 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 800 block of Dingman Street. -10:46 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle report at Harmon Park on St. Marys Avenue. -10:13 p.m.: subject with a gun. Police responded to a report of a...
Piqua-Caldwell Historic District plans events
PIQUA — Whether you’re looking for mums, fun or holiday spirit, the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association (PCHDA) has it all and the public is invited to join them at events planned for this fall and winter. Mums go on sale Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at...
City offers free mulch
SIDNEY — The city of Sidney will be offering its fall leaf mulch giveaway on three upcoming Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon at the compost facility at 690 Brooklyn Ave. Mulch is available for those living in Sidney and Shelby County only. The giveaway will be held for Sidney residents only on Sept. 10 and for both Sidney and Shelby County residents on Sept. 17 and 24.
K & J’s Ice Cream to host benefit for Morgan’s Place Cemetery
SIDNEY — K & J’s Ice Cream will be the location of a Dine-to-Donate on Thursday, Sept. 1. The event is a fundraiser for Morgan’s Place Cemetery. Join the crowd at 130 W. Russell Road in Sidney for an ice cream treat to end the summer. Morgan’s...
Thomas earns SHRM certification
GREENVILLE — Tiffany Thomas, chief human resources officer at EverHeart Hospice, recently earned her SHRM certification. “I knew in the back of my mind; HR was something I was being led towards. This was the type of work I wanted to do because I get a lot of satisfaction from helping others,” Thomas said.
Applications available for education grants
SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce is again inviting its member schools and other Chamber member organizations involved with the education of Shelby County youth to make application to its Foundation for an education grant. “The Chamber Foundation is an important component of our overall mission”, said...
