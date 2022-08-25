NEW BREMEN — Lock One Community Arts has selected “Unlock LOCA LIVE” as the theme for their 2022-23 season of performing arts. LOCA, a non-profit organization, was formed in 2001 by three couples with the intent of bringing live professional stage performances to the West Central Ohio region. The group exists through the support of sponsors, season pass holders, ticket sales and contributions from businesses and friends. All activity is governed by an all-volunteer board composed of a dedicated group of local individuals who generously give their time and talents. The support of Lock One is vital to ensure that high quality artistry continues to be provided in the local area.

NEW BREMEN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO