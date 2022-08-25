Convicted felon who brandished gun on Instagram video sentenced to federal prison

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A convicted felon who brandished a gun on an Instagram video was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison, the United States Attorney’s Office said.

Court documents said that Devontae Hunter, 25, brandished a Glock pistol with an extended magazine in a story he uploaded to his Instagram account on Sept. 11, 2021.

Two days later, officials said Hunter fled from law enforcement officers during a traffic stop. He dropped the same Glock pistol he had displayed in the Instagram video.

Authorities said that the pistol was loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition.

Hunter had previously been convicted of several felony offenses, including possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, robbery, and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, officials said.

Hunter is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition under federal law, the attorneys’ office said.

The case was investigated by the Tampa Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

