WTGS
Additional defendants charged for COVID-19 relief fraud in Southern District of Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Six additional defendants were charged with illegally obtaining COVID-19 relief funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Since the passage of the CARES Act in March 2020, the Southern District of Georgia has charged almost 40 defendants for fraudulently obtaining funds.
WTGS
Savannah mayor speaks on shooting that killed toddler
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Mayor Van Johnson responded to a shooting that took place Monday, killing a toddler. The Savannah Police Department arrived at the scene on Alaska Street to find Lauren Barton suffering from a gunshot wound, according to officials. Johnson said gun violence is a growing...
WTGS
Mayor Van Johnson responds to death of Savannah police officer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Mayor Van Johnson spoke on the death of a young police officer, Reginald Brannan, at a press conference on Tuesday. The Savannah Police Dept. said Brannan was traveling home late from work around midnight on Monday and crashed into a tractor-trailer in Garden City.
WTGS
Georgia man charged with reckless homicide in fatal motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a man from Georgia was arrested Tuesday after allegedly crashing a box truck into a motorcycle, killing its two riders. Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested on two counts of Reckless Vehicular Homicide. The charges stem from a crash on...
WTGS
Barnett Southern hosts mega job fair to prepare for Hyundai plant
POOLER, Ga. (WTGS) — The hiring process has begun for phase one of construction on the upcoming Hyundai plant in Bryan County, with a job fair on Tuesday. Barnett Southern is one of three contractors tasked with building the over $5 billion electric vehicle plant that local leaders expect to have a great economic impact on the surrounding area.
WTGS
Jury is out on verdict in Marc Wilson trial
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — After the defense and prosecution gave their closing arguments, the jury decided they'd need more time for a verdict in Marc Wilson's trial. Judge Ronald "Ronnie" Thompson dismissed the jury to begin deliberating on a verdict at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Prior to that, the defense and prosecution of Wilson made their closing arguments on an emotional day at the Bulloch County Judicial Annex.
WTGS
Driver charged with DUI after crashing into train in Garden City: GSP
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTGS) — A driver crashed into a moving train in Garden City Tuesday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Rincon troopers responded to a crash on Smith Avenue at 7:11 a.m. Tuesday morning. A 2012 Lexus RX350 traveling east on Smith in Garden City struck the closing arm of a railroad sign before crashing into a moving train. The train passed through Smith Avenue moving North.
WTGS
City moves forward in plans to curb homeless population in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The mayor of Savannah gave an update on Tuesday regarding the city's work to address the growing homeless population. Mayor Van Johnson announced that the city council has passed over $200,000 in funding to create a day shelter for the homeless while the night shelters are closed.
WTGS
Savannah Police searching for suspect in shooting at Broughton and Whitaker
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Detectives with the Savannah Police Department are searching for a female suspect they believe was involved in an Aug. 20 shooting at Broughton Street and Whitaker Street. According to officials, Ashlee S. Scott, 26, is wanted for aggravated assault in connection to a shooting that...
WTGS
Chatham County Sheriff's Office mourns loss of deputy
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Sheriff's Office announced one of their deputies died on Sunday. Officials said Corporal Ava Lucas passed away on Sunday. The Sheriff's Office confirmed she was not on duty at the time of her death. "Her smile lit up a room," Sheriff...
WTGS
Vidalia police, GBI investigating overnight home invasion and shooting
VIDALIA, Ga (WTGS) — Police are searching for the person responsible after a home invasion and shooting incident in Vidalia. On Saturday, Aug. 27 at 2:46 a.m. the Vidalia Police Department responded to Seventh Avenue in reference to a reported shooting. Officers arrived and found Daniel Asberry, age 34 of Vidalia, suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen.
WTGS
Driver trapped in car with serious injuries after crash on Trask Parkway
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — A man was trapped inside a smoking car and sustained serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision on Trask Parkway Tuesday morning, according to officials. Several agencies including the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to a car crash just past 9:30 a.m....
WTGS
Statesboro Police looking for man involved in off-campus apartment shooting
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — The Statesboro Police Department announced the identity of a man they are searching for in connection to a shooting at an off-campus apartment. Tyrese Malik Porter, 20, is wanted for reckless conduct related to the shooting that occurred at 111 South Apartments on Aug. 13.
WTGS
Closing arguments to begin Tuesday in Marc Wilson trial
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — The trial for William Marcus ‘Marc’ Wilson could soon be wrapping up. Wilson is charged with felony murder after police said he shot into a pick-up truck killing a 17-year-old girl in Statesboro two years ago. The defense rested their case Tuesday in...
WTGS
GBI agents, sheriff's deputies arrest one following double shooting incident in Baxley
APPLING COUNTY, Ga (WTGS) — A death investigation in Appling County has led investigators to arrest a Baxley man more than a hundred miles away. The GBI has arrested and charged Reginald Stokes, age 38, of Baxley, with one count of felony murder, one count of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and four counts of cruelty to a child in the 3rd degree, in connection to the death of Malika Shanae’ Harris.
WTGS
SCCPSS officials share 2022-23 update at Savannah NAACP meeting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah branch of the NAACP held its monthly meeting Sunday, where the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System superintendent presented the 2022-2023 school year update. Other school officials were in attendance as well. They shared their visions for the upcoming school year. “Tonight was all...
WTGS
St. Simons Lighthouse unveils new projection light to celebrate 150th anniversary
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WTGS) — The Coastal Georgia Historical Society (CGHS) and Castano Group unveiled a projection mapping light show to celebrate 150 years of the St. Simons Island lighthouse. According to a release, the projection shows an animated retelling of the lighthouse's history. The show is free...
