Fort Stewart, GA

WTGS

Savannah mayor speaks on shooting that killed toddler

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Mayor Van Johnson responded to a shooting that took place Monday, killing a toddler. The Savannah Police Department arrived at the scene on Alaska Street to find Lauren Barton suffering from a gunshot wound, according to officials. Johnson said gun violence is a growing...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Mayor Van Johnson responds to death of Savannah police officer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Mayor Van Johnson spoke on the death of a young police officer, Reginald Brannan, at a press conference on Tuesday. The Savannah Police Dept. said Brannan was traveling home late from work around midnight on Monday and crashed into a tractor-trailer in Garden City.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Georgia man charged with reckless homicide in fatal motorcycle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a man from Georgia was arrested Tuesday after allegedly crashing a box truck into a motorcycle, killing its two riders. Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested on two counts of Reckless Vehicular Homicide. The charges stem from a crash on...
GLENNVILLE, GA
WTGS

Barnett Southern hosts mega job fair to prepare for Hyundai plant

POOLER, Ga. (WTGS) — The hiring process has begun for phase one of construction on the upcoming Hyundai plant in Bryan County, with a job fair on Tuesday. Barnett Southern is one of three contractors tasked with building the over $5 billion electric vehicle plant that local leaders expect to have a great economic impact on the surrounding area.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Jury is out on verdict in Marc Wilson trial

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — After the defense and prosecution gave their closing arguments, the jury decided they'd need more time for a verdict in Marc Wilson's trial. Judge Ronald "Ronnie" Thompson dismissed the jury to begin deliberating on a verdict at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Prior to that, the defense and prosecution of Wilson made their closing arguments on an emotional day at the Bulloch County Judicial Annex.
STATESBORO, GA
WTGS

Driver charged with DUI after crashing into train in Garden City: GSP

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTGS) — A driver crashed into a moving train in Garden City Tuesday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Rincon troopers responded to a crash on Smith Avenue at 7:11 a.m. Tuesday morning. A 2012 Lexus RX350 traveling east on Smith in Garden City struck the closing arm of a railroad sign before crashing into a moving train. The train passed through Smith Avenue moving North.
GARDEN CITY, GA
WTGS

City moves forward in plans to curb homeless population in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The mayor of Savannah gave an update on Tuesday regarding the city's work to address the growing homeless population. Mayor Van Johnson announced that the city council has passed over $200,000 in funding to create a day shelter for the homeless while the night shelters are closed.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Chatham County Sheriff's Office mourns loss of deputy

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Sheriff's Office announced one of their deputies died on Sunday. Officials said Corporal Ava Lucas passed away on Sunday. The Sheriff's Office confirmed she was not on duty at the time of her death. "Her smile lit up a room," Sheriff...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Vidalia police, GBI investigating overnight home invasion and shooting

VIDALIA, Ga (WTGS) — Police are searching for the person responsible after a home invasion and shooting incident in Vidalia. On Saturday, Aug. 27 at 2:46 a.m. the Vidalia Police Department responded to Seventh Avenue in reference to a reported shooting. Officers arrived and found Daniel Asberry, age 34 of Vidalia, suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen.
VIDALIA, GA
WTGS

Closing arguments to begin Tuesday in Marc Wilson trial

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — The trial for William Marcus ‘Marc’ Wilson could soon be wrapping up. Wilson is charged with felony murder after police said he shot into a pick-up truck killing a 17-year-old girl in Statesboro two years ago. The defense rested their case Tuesday in...
STATESBORO, GA
WTGS

GBI agents, sheriff's deputies arrest one following double shooting incident in Baxley

APPLING COUNTY, Ga (WTGS) — A death investigation in Appling County has led investigators to arrest a Baxley man more than a hundred miles away. The GBI has arrested and charged Reginald Stokes, age 38, of Baxley, with one count of felony murder, one count of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and four counts of cruelty to a child in the 3rd degree, in connection to the death of Malika Shanae’ Harris.
BAXLEY, GA
WTGS

SCCPSS officials share 2022-23 update at Savannah NAACP meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah branch of the NAACP held its monthly meeting Sunday, where the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System superintendent presented the 2022-2023 school year update. Other school officials were in attendance as well. They shared their visions for the upcoming school year. “Tonight was all...
SAVANNAH, GA

