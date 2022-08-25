STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — After the defense and prosecution gave their closing arguments, the jury decided they'd need more time for a verdict in Marc Wilson's trial. Judge Ronald "Ronnie" Thompson dismissed the jury to begin deliberating on a verdict at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Prior to that, the defense and prosecution of Wilson made their closing arguments on an emotional day at the Bulloch County Judicial Annex.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO