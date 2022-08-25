Read full article on original website
KYTV
Flash flooding in the Ozarks leads to expensive car damage
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Due to Monday’s flash flooding, some drivers have a hefty price to pay. ”It was flooded all the way to the windows, and it was almost totaled,” said Jarelle Taylor. “I was real irritated. I just went inside and went to sleep and left the car out there.”
The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectations
Wonders of Wildlife Museum & Aquarium, Springfield, Missouri.Robert Lawton, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. Recently, I was in Springfield, Missouri with family as my oldest grandchild is starting her journey at Missouri State University (MSU). On one afternoon, we went to the Bass Pro Shop to attend the Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium which is at the same location as Bass Pro. Overall, the displays and presentations amazed me and the time to go through the displays was well worth the experience. It took us about four hours. This isn't an experience you'll want to rush.
KYTV
New Missouri Senior Resource Line offers info on variety of health and safety services
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri has a new resource phone line for senior citizens that will connect callers to local health and safety information. The service aims to be a one-stop shop for people 60 years and older. As you can tell from the packed parking lot at the Southside...
KYTV
Firefighters save runaway boat at Lake of the Ozarks
Branson, Mo. Utilities Department shares update on Compton Drive Wastewater Facility flood wall project. Fog and clouds will give way to sunshine later this morning and afternoon.
Help Give Hope Garage Sale benefits families in need
The Help Give Hope Garage Sale is underway and proceeds will help those in need around the area. The large garage sale will last from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. today and tomorrow, Aug. 26-27. The Help Give Hope Garage Sale will be held at 2809 N. Cedarbrook Avenue.
Flooding in Springfield disrupts many in afternoon commute
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Those storms hit right as kids were getting out of school and just time for the afternoon drive time, resulting in slow-going for anyone out on the streets or highways. The rain was heavy today, when we were out today, we saw some high flooding that caused some of the roads to […]
KTTS
Deputies Clear Homeless Camp In Springfield
(KTTS News) — Greene County Deputies have been working on clearing a homeless camp that popped up in Springfield. KY3 says the camp was past the Walmart Supercenter south of Sunshine and the West Bypass. The sheriff says it’s been difficult to safely clear because of all the hypodermic...
KTTS
Springfield Police Check To See If Robberies Connected
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating an attempted robbery Friday morning at the Kum & Go store near Kansas and I-44. Police say a man with a gun demanded cash, but left when the clerk refused to give him any. Police say the same man may have robbed...
Why the City of Branson is buying an old theater for new police HQ
The City of Branson will continue with plans to buy the White House Theater on Gretna Road. The plan is to use the building for a public safety complex and a headquarters for Branson Police.
Scam targets senior citizens in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – A scam targeting older Greene County residents is circulating throughout the county through the mail. The form comes in the mail and requests that recipients give their name, phone, address, age, and age of their spouse. The information is then sold. The form looks similar to a Greene County tax receipt […]
Dozens forced out after investors buy Hollister mobile home park
HOLLISTER, Mo. — New owners of Yacht Club Mobile Home Park are wanting to make some changes to the property, which means residents have to move out. “The new owners of the place came up to us and informed us we had four months to get out,” Mike Mahoney said. Mahoney and his wife, Rhonda, […]
sgfcitizen.org
Roundabouts get people heated. But Greene County is embracing them with $5.4M projects
Springfield drivers are getting accustomed to using roundabouts, and while asking about roundabouts in a coffee shop or on Facebook might stir up some strong opinions, engineers are taking notice of Springfield’s adaptability. Adam Humphrey, a professional engineer and the assistant administrator for the Greene County Highway Department, brought...
How many people Springfield Police arrested for driving drunk over the weekend
All across Missouri over the weekend, law enforcement agencies made focused efforts to catch impaired drivers. Ozarks First spoke with Springfield Police about how many people they arrested for DWI Saturday night.
KYTV
Flash flooding leads to multiple vehicle rescues in Springfield on Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several inches of rain fell on the Springfield metro Monday afternoon, leading to multiple water rescues and traffic issues. Two incidents happened on Bennett Street near Jefferson Avenue. One driver escaped from his side window as the water rose. “I climbed out of my window and...
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Flash flooding leads to traffic issues in Springfield
The rain led to flooding in the theatre department of Parkview High School. Crews quickly cleaned up the water. School officials say a leaky roof led to the flooded floor.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives say a thief found an easy way into a southwest Springfield garage.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a motorcycle theft in the 3300 block of South Rinks Lane. The neighborhood is west of Kansas Expressway and Walnut Lawn in Springfield. Security video from the victim’s doorbell camera shows a man on the property on July 30 just after...
KYTV
Branson, Mo. Utilities Department shares update on Compton Drive Wastewater Facility floodwall project
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A plan is in the works to build a nine-foot-high, permanent flood protection wall around the perimeter of the Compton Drive Wastewater Treatment Plant. Since 2011, this facility has been threatened by floodwaters during multiple flooding events, which have resulted in historic water releases from Table Rock Dam. In 2017, the city invested in a portable temporary flood protection system to extend the facility’s height by approximately five additional feet.
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for fugitive with history of drug trafficking
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for a fugitive with a history of drug trafficking. Skyler Wesley Heard is charged in Greene County with possession of a controlled substance. Court records show he pleaded guilty twice to drug trafficking. Detectives say the 21-year-old is also a suspect in...
KYTV
Greene County Sheriff’s office clearing homeless camp in west Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Another homeless camp sprung up in the city limits of Springfield. On the side of a busy road, this camp caused issues for drivers and deputies attempting to clear it. The camp is on the west side while driving south on West Bypass, just past the...
