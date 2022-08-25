Read full article on original website
Neymar took PSG's penalty against Monaco despite Kylian Mbappe being the number one taker
Neymar took PSG's penalty against Monaco on Sunday night despite manager Christophe Galtier admitting Kylian Mbappe was the number one taker for the game. In the home game before last, there were reports of a rift between the two players over a penalty in the 5-2 win over Montpellier. Mbappe...
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to final Man Utd signing who 'didn't get a lot of help'
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to Wilfried Zaha, who was his final signing as Manchester United manager. Ferguson signed off on a transfer for Crystal Palace winger Zaha in January 2013 before retiring the following May. Zaha was loaned back to the Eagles for the rest of the season and...
Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy with wage reduction clause he agreed last year
One of Cristiano Ronaldo's reason for wanting to leave Manchester United is to do with a clause he signed in his contract just a year ago. It's nearly exactly a year ago that United fans were panicking and some even burning shirts, as Ronaldo looked on the verge of moving to rivals Manchester City.
Lionel Messi's reaction to being substituted in PSG's draw with Monaco was telling
Lionel Messi's face was an absolute picture after he was substituted in Paris Saint-Germain's 1-1 draw with Monaco. A second half penalty from Neymar cancelled out Kevin Volland's opener to ensure the Ligue One champions remain unbeaten and top of the table after four games. And after playing the full...
Manchester United working on swap deal with Barcelona
Manchester United are trying to add another player to their squad, with Erik ten Hag attempting to swap one of his players for a Barcelona star. In the past week or so United have really turned up the intensity on trying to bolster their squad, funnily enough around the same time the fans upped their anti Glazer protests in the middle of their awful start to the season.
Revealed: Manchester United's 2 potential Cristiano Ronaldo replacements includes Chelsea target
It seems that Manchester United are preparing for the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the club, with them keeping tabs on two potential replacements. The Red Devils have been aware of the 37-year-old's wish to leave Old Trafford since early in the window. However, with many clubs not interested in...
Thomas Tuchel delivers honest verdict on Chelsea's 2-1 defeat to Southampton
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has delivered an honest verdict after his side's 2-1 loss to Southampton on Tuesday. The Blues got off to a fine start, with Raheem Sterling firing them ahead after on the 23rd minute. However, just five minutes later Romeo Lavia netted an equalised before Adam Armstrong...
Thomas Tuchel refuses to give Chelsea any room for excuses after dismal Southampton defeat
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has refused to give his players any excuses after their 2-1 defeat to Southampton. The Blues suffered their second loss of the season, both coming away from home, as the Saints showed their class to defeat Tuchel's men. It looked to be a fairly comfortable match,...
Barcelona registering Jules Kounde has relegated one of their players to the THIRD division
Barcelona have finally registered Jules Kounde - but it's created a massive problem for another member of their squad. The 23-year-old joined Barcelona from Sevilla last month but has missed their opening two La Liga games due to the Catalan giants being over the league's wage cap limit. It was...
Garth Crooks criticises Mikel Arteta's time wasting tactics vs Fulham
Mikel Arteta might be flying at the top of the Premier League but that just seems to be making him an even bigger target for pundits. Arteta was being laughed at before the season started, after the releasing of the All or Nothing documentary footage that showed him playing You'll Never Walk Alone on speakers in training.
Frenkie de Jong receives last minute £15 million-a-year offer to leave Barcelona
Frenkie de Jong has received a stunning £15.4 million-a-year offer to leave Barcelona ahead of transfer deadline day. De Jong has dominated headlines throughout the summer transfer window, having been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United. But, as of now, Erik ten Hag has failed in his...
Cristiano Ronaldo 'called for Harry Maguire to be demoted' and said he was 'part of the problem' at Man United
It's no secret that Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford hasn't exactly gone according to plan so far. However, an explosive new report details just how toxic things got at Manchester United between the 37-year-old, his teammates, and the club's former manager Ralf Rangnick last season. One of the most...
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder FURIOUS with Antony's impending transfer to Man United
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder is furious that Antony is closing in on a move to Manchester United and says that "everything is about money". The current Eredivisie champions were in league action on Sunday afternoon. Goals from Steven Bergwijn and Brian Brobbey were the difference as they came out 2-0...
The incredible moment Everton fan forgets he has a son while trying to hug Anthony Gordon
An Everton fan appeared to momentarily forget he had a son as he rushed to hug Anthony Gordon on Tuesday night. Despite intense speculation surrounding his future, Gordon scored for the second game running as Everton drew 1-1 with Leeds at Elland Road. Gordon slipped in the opener before before...
‘Make it make sense’ - fans want answers after Everton goal cruelly ruled out
Leeds United and Everton drew 1-1 at Elland Road on Tuesday night, but a dubious looking offside call left Toffees fans on social media wanting more from the game. With the Premier League tie level heading into the final stages, Everton winger Demarai Gray raced through on the Leeds goal, before calmly slotting the ball beyond Illan Meslier.
Chelsea set to test PSG's resolve with 'sensational' late Neymar offer
With Thomas Tuchel desperate to add to his ranks before the transfer window slams shut on Thursday (1 September), Chelsea could be about to test the waters with a huge bid for Neymar. According to The Daily Mail, the Brazilian's current club PSG have approached Chelsea over the possibility of...
Chelsea in advanced talks with RB Leipzig over €90 million Josko Gvardiol transfer in 2023
Chelsea are in advanced talks with RB Leipzig over a move that would see Josko Gvardiol join in 2023 for €90 million, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 20-year-old is one of the hottest prospects in world football, with Chelsea previously interested in bringing him to the club earlier in the summer.
Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch and team news
Newcastle travel to Merseyside this evening to take on Liverpool following a poor start to the season for Jurgen Klopp's side. After the first three games of the new campaign, the Reds undoubtedly found themselves in a tough spot. They collected just 2 points from games against Fulham and Crystal...
Manchester City dealt minor fitness blow as Aymeric Laporte return date revealed
Manchester City are not expected to have Aymeric Laporte return to action until the end of September at the very least, according to a new report. The Spain international has missed pre-season and the beginning of City's title defence having recently undergone surgery on his knee after helping Pep Guardiola's side retain the Premier League title last term.
Wilfried Zaha gives the least media-trained interview after Brentford draw and it's refreshing to see
Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha gave an honest and emotional post-match interview after Brentford snatched a point at Selhurst Park on Tuesday night – and it was so refreshing to hear. The 29-year-old Ivory Coast international, who has started the 2022/23 Premier League campaign in fine form, opened the...
