Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
shepherdexpress.com
Summerfest Announces 2023 Dates
While Milwaukee is just a few months removed from Summerfest 2022, concert fans can already start to mark off some dates on next summer’s calendar. On Tuesday, Summerfest announced their dates for the 2023 run of the festival, retaining the three-weekend format for June 22-24, June 29-July 1 and July 6-8 of next year. The 2023 edition of Summerfest will celebrate the festival’s 55th anniversary, with a lineup expected to be finalized and released next spring, as is standard with the timeline of previous years. American Family Insurance Amphitheater headlining act announcements and general admission ticket sale information will be made available in the weeks to come.
shepherdexpress.com
Audiences Will L-O-V-E Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Newest Show
The legacy of the legendary Nat King Cole will kick off the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s upcoming season. “Unforgettable” will feature his greatest hits as performed by the extraordinary John-Mark McGaha. Audiences are sure to fall in love with the rich, vocally stunning performance of timeless classics such as “Mona Lisa,” “Route 66” and “L-O-V-E.”
shepherdexpress.com
Win Tickets to Oteil & Friends at The Riverside Theater!
Two-time Grammy winning bassist Oteil Burbridge has been in the music business touring and recording for over three decades. He'll be bringing a band that features Melvin Seals, Steve Kimock, Eric Krasno and Johnny Kimock to the Riverside Theater for a special show on September 9, and you could win a pair of tickets from Shepherd Express! Simply use the form below to enter before Friday, September 2 to enter. Winners will be notified via email. Good luck!
shepherdexpress.com
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,132 New Cases, No Deaths
On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,132 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,292 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 2,106 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,667 cases per day. In 2020, 260 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 672 cases per day.
Comments / 0