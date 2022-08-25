Read full article on original website
Love and Protect
5d ago
Three days later and they haven't released her name. Other criminals have their name released immediately or the next day. What gives? Is it because she is a woman, from Clovis, or what?
Life sentence looming for burglary suspect who fell from Save Mart ceiling in Fresno
Pheng Vang, who ran from sheriff's deputies and hid for more than a day in the ceiling of a northeast Fresno Save Mart store, will have to stand trial on all the charges against him.
L.A. Weekly
Dr. Venu Gopal Killed in Solo-Car Crash on Highway 168 [Fresno, CA]
Solo-Vehicle Accident near Beal Fire Road Left Sheriff’s Department Official Killed. The incident happened while Dr. Gopal was traveling west on the highway before losing control of his Nissan sedan. The car careened down the mountainside. According to investigators, they pinged Dr. Gopal’s phone and traced it near Beal...
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in Fresno homicide that left man lying in road
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a homicide that occurred after a dispute in Fresno on Saturday, police say. Authorities say on Saturday shortly after 7:00 a.m. officers were called to the area of Orchard and Yale avenues following a report of a man lying on the road. When […]
2 arrested after stolen AirPods tracked them to Reedley, police say
SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects arrested for an armed robbery of a teenager were tracked to Reedley using a pair of stolen wireless earbuds, Sanger police say. On Friday, officers say they responded to a report of an armed robbery after a 14-year-old was confronted by two suspects and was threatened with a gun. […]
'She was an icon': Hanford family mourns beloved grandma killed in suspected DUI crash
71-year-old Estella Quintero was killed in a head-on crash on her way to Tachi Palace. Police say the man responsible for the crash was driving under the influence.
KMPH.com
2 arrested following officer pursuit in Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people have been arrested following a pursuit that started in Central Fresno. According to Fresno Police, the vehicle failed to stop for a traffic violation near Belmont Ave. and Fulton St. which led to the pursuit Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle then continued on and...
crimevoice.com
Alleged Possession of a Loaded Firearm at School
Originally Published By: Corcoran Police Department NIXLE webpage. “On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 12:35 PM, Corcoran Police School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified of a firearm on campus. Corcoran High School staff advised they had a student in the office who was in possession of a firearm. The SRO was informed one of the School Safety Officer’s was told a student had a vape pen in their backpack. When the School Safety.
Judge rejects release recommendation for Fresno double killing suspect caught on video
21-year-old Nicholas House will stay in jail until his trial - after a judge rejected a release recommendation from the probation department Monday.
KMPH.com
Driver under the influence in deadly head-on crash in Hanford, according to CHP
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — One person was killed and another received major injuries in a head-on crash in Hanford on Saturday. CHP responded to the crash on 14th Ave. south of Iona Ave., south of Armona. Officers say the driver of a 2012 Chevy Silverado was traveling north on...
thesungazette.com
Terra Bella man hit by truck while running from officers
According to the Tulare Police Department, at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, dispatchers received a notification from a license plate reader (LPR) in the area of Leland and Hillman. The notification advised that a stolen vehicle was in the area and provided the vehicle description. Officers responded to the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle.
Police searching for 3 in connection to Merced armed robbery
The search is on for three people that robbed a convenience store in south Merced. The three got away with money, lottery tickets and liquor.
Woman killed in solo-car crash in Madera, CHP says
One person has died after a solo-car crash in Madera Tuesday morning.
L.A. Weekly
Rider Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Road 24 [Visalia, CA]
Motorcycle Accident on State Route 21 Resulted in One Fatality. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m., on Road 24 and State Route 201. According to investigators, a 34-year-old motorcyclist going westbound on State Route 201 collided with a 70-year-old pickup-truck driver who was traveling southbound on Road 24. The collision ejected the motorcyclist and left him with fatal injuries.
IDENTIFIED: Arson suspect in Visalia dumpster fires
VISALIA Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested for arson in Visalia on Tuesday according to the Visalia Police Department. According to police, on Sunday, the Visalia Fire Department was dispatched to a dumpster fire at Visalia Charter Independent Study, at 649 South County Center. Upon arrival, firefighters reported finding a dumpster fully engulfed […]
7-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in central Fresno
Fresno police say a 7-year-old is in the hospital and the search for a shooter is underway after at least 12 shots were fired into apartments from Highway 168.
Top Fresno Co. Sheriff's Dept. official killed in solo-car crash in Fresno County
Dr. Venu Gopal, Fresno County's Chief Forensic Pathologist, died Saturday morning when his car careened down the mountainside off the four-lane section of Highway 168 in the Auberry area.
2 teenagers wounded in northwest Fresno shooting
The 16-year-old and 17-year-old victims were in a vehicle along with another 17-year-old when someone opened fire on them in the area of Gettysburg and Polk.
Fresno County deputy injured during rescue mission for 2 trapped hikers
A Fresno County sheriff's deputy is recovering from at least one broken bone after falling during a rescue effort on Sunday morning.
3 people, including 15-year-old boy, wounded after stabbing each other in central Fresno
Fresno police believe one of the men was not supposed to be on the property and was confronted by the other man and the teenager, which led to all three being stabbed.
DA: Man convicted of attempted murder, arson
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 37-year-old man from Visalia was convicted of attempted murder and arson on Thursday, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s office. Officials say on Feb. 7, 2021, Super Bowl Sunday, at around 6:30 p.m. Mark Martin allegedly broke into the garage of his ex-girlfriend with whom he has two […]
Comments / 5