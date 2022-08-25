ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 5

Love and Protect
5d ago

Three days later and they haven't released her name. Other criminals have their name released immediately or the next day. What gives? Is it because she is a woman, from Clovis, or what?

Reply(2)
3
Related
L.A. Weekly

Dr. Venu Gopal Killed in Solo-Car Crash on Highway 168 [Fresno, CA]

Solo-Vehicle Accident near Beal Fire Road Left Sheriff’s Department Official Killed. The incident happened while Dr. Gopal was traveling west on the highway before losing control of his Nissan sedan. The car careened down the mountainside. According to investigators, they pinged Dr. Gopal’s phone and traced it near Beal...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clovis
KMPH.com

2 arrested following officer pursuit in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people have been arrested following a pursuit that started in Central Fresno. According to Fresno Police, the vehicle failed to stop for a traffic violation near Belmont Ave. and Fulton St. which led to the pursuit Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle then continued on and...
FRESNO, CA
crimevoice.com

Alleged Possession of a Loaded Firearm at School

Originally Published By: Corcoran Police Department NIXLE webpage. “On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 12:35 PM, Corcoran Police School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified of a firearm on campus. Corcoran High School staff advised they had a student in the office who was in possession of a firearm. The SRO was informed one of the School Safety Officer’s was told a student had a vape pen in their backpack. When the School Safety.
CORCORAN, CA
thesungazette.com

Terra Bella man hit by truck while running from officers

According to the Tulare Police Department, at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, dispatchers received a notification from a license plate reader (LPR) in the area of Leland and Hillman. The notification advised that a stolen vehicle was in the area and provided the vehicle description. Officers responded to the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle.
TERRA BELLA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Rider Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Road 24 [Visalia, CA]

Motorcycle Accident on State Route 21 Resulted in One Fatality. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m., on Road 24 and State Route 201. According to investigators, a 34-year-old motorcyclist going westbound on State Route 201 collided with a 70-year-old pickup-truck driver who was traveling southbound on Road 24. The collision ejected the motorcyclist and left him with fatal injuries.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Arson suspect in Visalia dumpster fires

VISALIA Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested for arson in Visalia on Tuesday according to the Visalia Police Department. According to police, on Sunday, the Visalia Fire Department was dispatched to a dumpster fire at Visalia Charter Independent Study, at 649 South County Center. Upon arrival, firefighters reported finding a dumpster fully engulfed […]
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man convicted of attempted murder, arson

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 37-year-old man from Visalia was convicted of attempted murder and arson on Thursday, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s office. Officials say on Feb. 7, 2021, Super Bowl Sunday, at around 6:30 p.m. Mark Martin allegedly broke into the garage of his ex-girlfriend with whom he has two […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy