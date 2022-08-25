Read full article on original website
Complaints bring big changes to Owensboro cemetery
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Managers of an Owensboro cemetery tell us they’re working to improve the grounds after getting complaints from families. Managers at Rose Hill Elmwood Cemetery on Old Hartford Road say they’ve contracted out landscaping and replaced some solar powered mowers that weren’t doing a good job cutting the grass on hills. The […]
Owensboro library to be rededicated following remodel
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Addie Talbott Memorial Library has gotten an upgrade and will soon have a rededication to go with it. That library is located inside H.L. Neblett Community Center. Officials say through a grant provided by Atmos Energy, the library will get 247 new books as well...
Dunkin' Donuts location coming to Madisonville
A new Dunkin' Donuts location is headed for western Kentucky. Officials with the City of Madisonville, Kentucky, confirm to 44News that a Dunkin' Donuts location will be opening within the city. The new Dunkin' Donuts will be located at 221 S. Main Street. We're told the location will open sometime...
Henderson soap shop closing
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson business has closed its doors. After 11 years, Lucia Soaps Etc. has closed. The owners posted on Facebook saying they’re closing one chapter of their lives and opening another. They say while their storefront is closing, some of their products may still pop...
Iconic festival moving outside Owensboro next year
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — After 36 years of drawing people from all over, the Reid’s Apple Festival will be making its way out of Owensboro. Starting in 2023, the festival will be hosted by a new venue. Organizers say the event will be moving to the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds in Philpot next year. […]
Roosevelt Road in Owensboro closing Tuesday
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Roosevelt Road in Owensboro will be closed from Linden Avenue to Oak Park Drive starting Tuesday. Then on Thursday, the same road will be closed from Parrish Avenue to Oak Park Drive. The city of Owensboro says these closures will last three days. Detours will be...
Tri-State 84-year-old checks ziplining off bucket list
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - While some of us are looking forward to fall, one Tri-State woman is making the most of summer. Rhonda Roberts sent us this video of her mom, Shirley, ziplining at her church picnic. Friends tell us Bethel Memorial Church held the picnic this weekend at Camp...
Friday After 5 Hosting a Totally Rad 80s Party in Downtown Owensboro
The 26th season of Friday After 5 is wrapping up this Friday night in downtown Owensboro with a totally tubular 80s party that will feature some iconic bands from decade. The night will be headlined by The Motels!. The Motels are best known for two hits they landed inside the...
Two West Side Evansville Businesses Remodeling – One Downsizing, The Other Expanding
Time to Level-Up High Score Player 2: Classic Arcade is an all-ages arcade, so parents can play games like Mario Bros., Galaga, Q*Bert, Space Invaders, Spider-Man, and pinball with their kids. It's also a cool spot for a fun outing with co-workers. We did that last year and it was a blast! This fall they plan on expanding to more than double the current size. This will bring more party room space, and of course, more classic games.
Rivertown Pickleball breaks ground on new courts
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Construction on pickleball courts started Tuesday night in Warrick County. The Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana broke ground in the Newburgh Sports Complex off of Vann Road. Officials say the project will add 10 courts to the park. Leaders say the project is being supported...
136th Labor Day Celebration set for Warrick Co.
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The country’s second oldest continuous Labor Day celebration is happening at the Warrick County Fairgrounds September 2-5. There will be free parking, free carnival rides, 2022 pageants, contests, demolition derby, food booths, crafts vendors, Queen’s Tea, rummage sale, poker run, kid’s games, Red Dragon laser tag, corn hole, horseshoes, fireworks, backyard cook-off and car show. There will also be free, open karaoke nights Saturday and Sunday.
Section of N. Burkhardt Rd. restricted due to landscaping
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic alert is coming to North Burkhardt Road this week. Officials with Keep Evansville Beautiful say they will be restricting a section of North Burkhardt between East Waterford Boulevard and East Columbia Street. That’s from Monday to Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each...
Reid’s Apple Festival Moving to a New Venue in 2023
Bring on the fall, bring on the fall, bring on the fall. I love the fall, or hadn't you noticed? I love just about everything that's related to the fall. And when it's hot and humid in late August--like these last few days--I crave it even more strongly. If my...
Work underway for Dawson Spring’s tornado memorial
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Work is underway for the Dawson Springs Rotary Club’s tornado memorial. Crews already started pouring concrete. 16 people in Hopkins County lost their lives in the December tornado. Dozens of others lost everything. The rotary club says they hope to have the memorial ready...
Watch Adorable Kentucky Toddler Ask For Late Night Tacos
We all know how it is to get hungry around bedtime and crave Mexican food. Why do you think Taco Bell is open until 2 or 3 am? We all know why, but that's not always the case. Sometimes, we just want it, no matter what time of day. When...
Rise & Shine! Top 10 Best Breakfast Spots in Owensboro, Kentucky
Whether you're visiting from out of town or looking for a delicious breakfast at a local favorite, these are the must-visit spots based on your votes. There's nothing better than a delicious breakfast to start the day. Here are your top ten recommendations!. I love a fantastic breakfast buffet that...
One hospitalized in overnight Evansville shooting
A man was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound after an overnight shooting in Evansville. A man was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound after an overnight shooting in Evansville.
Amy Word to appear in court Wednesday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - EVSC board member and bar owner, Amy Word, is set to appear in court Wednesday. She’s accused of maintaining a common nuisance involving controlled substances, which is a felony. Word was arrested last month in connection to a series of drug arrests in the area...
Jasper’s BMV moving locations in September
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles say their Jasper branch will be relocating. They are moving to 690 Second Street, Suite A in Jasper. The branch will open at its new location on Tuesday, September 13. Officials tell us the new location has added...
‘Movement expected soon’ in Evansville house explosion investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the State Fire Marshal’s Office say there are no updates right now on the cause of the house explosion on N. Weinbach, but they do expect movement soon toward identifying the cause or ruling things out. The explosion earlier this month killed Jessica...
