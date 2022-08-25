Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14news.com
Owensboro library to be rededicated following remodel
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Addie Talbott Memorial Library has gotten an upgrade and will soon have a rededication to go with it. That library is located inside H.L. Neblett Community Center. Officials say through a grant provided by Atmos Energy, the library will get 247 new books as well...
wevv.com
Dunkin' Donuts location coming to Madisonville
A new Dunkin' Donuts location is headed for western Kentucky. Officials with the City of Madisonville, Kentucky, confirm to 44News that a Dunkin' Donuts location will be opening within the city. The new Dunkin' Donuts will be located at 221 S. Main Street. We're told the location will open sometime...
Complaints bring big changes to Owensboro cemetery
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Managers of an Owensboro cemetery tell us they’re working to improve the grounds after getting complaints from families. Managers at Rose Hill Elmwood Cemetery on Old Hartford Road say they’ve contracted out landscaping and replaced some solar powered mowers that weren’t doing a good job cutting the grass on hills. The […]
14news.com
Henderson soap shop closing
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson business has closed its doors. After 11 years, Lucia Soaps Etc. has closed. The owners posted on Facebook saying they’re closing one chapter of their lives and opening another. They say while their storefront is closing, some of their products may still pop...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
USI Recreation Fitness and Wellness building renovations underway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of the University of Southern Indiana’s facilities is undergoing a major renovation. Officials say the Recreation Fitness and Wellness Center will soon grow by 3,100 square feet, allowing more space for university services and departments. There will also be office space for religious life,...
Kentucky Restaurant Serves Massively Delicious Pancakes Fit for a King
Dee's Diner in Owensboro serves a full line of breakfast and lunch items that include pancakes big enough to fill up a pizza box. Satisfy your hunger with comfort food like your mother or grandmother once made. Take a look at the food and menu to see why you need to visit this hidden gem!
14news.com
Myriad Coffee House to close
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Myriad Coffee House in Newburgh is closing. The owners made that announcement in a social media post over the weekend. They say they’re going to close September 11. Owners say the coffee house wasn’t busy enough to keep it open. The coffee house...
14news.com
Rivertown Pickleball breaks ground on new courts
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Construction on pickleball courts started Tuesday night in Warrick County. The Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana broke ground in the Newburgh Sports Complex off of Vann Road. Officials say the project will add 10 courts to the park. Leaders say the project is being supported...
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
Roosevelt Road in Owensboro closing Tuesday
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Roosevelt Road in Owensboro will be closed from Linden Avenue to Oak Park Drive starting Tuesday. Then on Thursday, the same road will be closed from Parrish Avenue to Oak Park Drive. The city of Owensboro says these closures will last three days. Detours will be...
Watch Adorable Kentucky Toddler Ask For Late Night Tacos
We all know how it is to get hungry around bedtime and crave Mexican food. Why do you think Taco Bell is open until 2 or 3 am? We all know why, but that's not always the case. Sometimes, we just want it, no matter what time of day. When...
Ernesto’s Mexican Bar and Grill in Owensboro Expanding to a Second Location
Want to know what happens if I type the words "Mexican food" or "Mexican bar and grill" or just plain "taco"? You guessed it. I immediately start CRAVING it. So if I can get through this without taking a break and running down to Ernesto's Mexican Bar and Grill for a quick burrito fix, I'll consider that a success story. Of course, eating a burrito is a success story, too.
Reid’s Apple Festival Moving to a New Venue in 2023
Bring on the fall, bring on the fall, bring on the fall. I love the fall, or hadn't you noticed? I love just about everything that's related to the fall. And when it's hot and humid in late August--like these last few days--I crave it even more strongly. If my...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14news.com
Jasper’s BMV moving locations in September
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles say their Jasper branch will be relocating. They are moving to 690 Second Street, Suite A in Jasper. The branch will open at its new location on Tuesday, September 13. Officials tell us the new location has added...
14news.com
Evansville’s recycling program suspended this week due to equipment issues
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville city’s recycling program is suspended this week. Officials say that’s due to equipment problems. We’re told the baling machine at Tri-State Resource Recovery is not operational and parts to repair it may not be available until later this week. Residential recycling collections...
14news.com
Tri-State 84-year-old checks ziplining off bucket list
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - While some of us are looking forward to fall, one Tri-State woman is making the most of summer. Rhonda Roberts sent us this video of her mom, Shirley, ziplining at her church picnic. Friends tell us Bethel Memorial Church held the picnic this weekend at Camp...
Where to Buy Discounted All-You-Can-Ride Fall Festival Wristbands in Evansville
The 101st annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival will kick off on October 3rd (2022), and as they have done for the past several years, the Club is giving you the chance to save some money on all-you-can-ride wristbands before this year's Festival gets underway. Save $5 on All-You-Can-Ride...
14news.com
$47.5 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - A new real estate listing in Santa Claus is getting a lot of attention. It comes with 550 acres, 15 bedrooms, and a lot of unique features. Including a party/event space, a 1950s-style diner, a car museum, and an in-ground pool. There’s also massive outdoor...
14news.com
YouthBuild Evansville holds graduation ceremony
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A special graduation ceremony is now in the books in downtown Evansville. YouthBuild is an education program designed to teach young people housing construction and regulations while receiving their high school equivalent degree. 13 students graduated from the program. After nine months, many of these students...
14news.com
136th Labor Day Celebration set for Warrick Co.
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The country’s second oldest continuous Labor Day celebration is happening at the Warrick County Fairgrounds September 2-5. There will be free parking, free carnival rides, 2022 pageants, contests, demolition derby, food booths, crafts vendors, Queen’s Tea, rummage sale, poker run, kid’s games, Red Dragon laser tag, corn hole, horseshoes, fireworks, backyard cook-off and car show. There will also be free, open karaoke nights Saturday and Sunday.
wevv.com
Recycling collections temporarily suspended for Evansville residents
Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) officials say recycling collections have been suspended temporarily for customers due to equipment problems. A news release from EWSU issued on Tuesday says that the bailing machine at Tri-State Resource Recovery is currently not operational, and that the parts needed to repair it may not be available until later in the week.
Comments / 1