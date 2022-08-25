Mass. reports 7,952 COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths as 7-day average levels off

Samson Racioppi, who has helped lead Super Happy Fun America, is up against the more moderate CJ Fitzwater in a race for a seat in the state House. The Massachusetts primary election day is around the corner. Although major races like the Democratic primary for attorney general have risen to the forefront of the election season news cycle, a small contest between Republican candidates in a few North Shore towns could have important implications for the future of the state GOP.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO