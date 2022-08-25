Mass. reports 7,952 COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths as 7-day average levels off
The seven-day average of positive test results stayed at 7.84%. Here's the weekly data report from Thursday, August 25, 2022.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health will no longer release daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, August 18.
Newly reported cases: 7,952
Total confirmed cases: 1,838,163
Newly reported deaths: 38
Total confirmed deaths: 20,063
Newly reported tests: 113,226
Total tests: 47,045,680
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 7.84%
Hospitalized patients: 587
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 335
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 182
ICU patients: 67
Intubated patients: 29
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
Comments / 0