Massachusetts State

Mass. reports 7,952 COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths as 7-day average levels off

By Rami Abou-Sabe
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

The seven-day average of positive test results stayed at 7.84%. Here's the weekly data report from Thursday, August 25, 2022.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health will no longer release daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, August 18.

Newly reported cases: 7,952

Total confirmed cases: 1,838,163

Newly reported deaths: 38

Total confirmed deaths: 20,063

Newly reported tests: 113,226

Total tests: 47,045,680

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 7.84%

Hospitalized patients: 587

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 335

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 182

ICU patients: 67

Intubated patients: 29

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
