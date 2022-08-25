ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monday will start with a lot of sunshine, which will allow temperatures to soar to near 90 by midday and into the low 90s in the afternoon. The record for August 29th is 94, set back in 1973. We will be close to that record in the afternoon. The humidity will also be on the high side on Monday, so the feel-like heat index will be in the mid and upper 90s.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO