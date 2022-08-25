Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Fair skies and gusty breeze ahead for Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nice weather with a few clouds is in store for Wednesday. The only issue will be gusty winds in the afternoon. A few lake effect clouds and an isolated shower is possible for Wednesday night and Thursday morning, before clearing on daytime Thursday. There will be...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Another round of showers and thunder for Tuesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Pleasant weather to start Tuesday will give way to clouds and showers, with a few thundery downpours possible in the afternoon. Grab that umbrella as you head out and about on Tuesday. Storms in the afternoon will bring the threat of locally heavy rain and some gusty winds. We’re not anticipating widespread severe weather but an isolated strong storm is possible, especially east of Rochester.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Thunderstorms return on Tuesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The week’s first round of storms moves east tonight, with a lull for most of the overnight. It’ll be a very warm and muggy night, with temperatures likely not falling out of the 70s after hitting the 90s on Monday. Tuesday will see another...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: From one season to another season
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a good soaking rainfall today, the wet weather will slowly taper and end this evening. A cold front will move from west to east across Western New York. This will usher in some cooler and drier air over the next 72 hours. In fact, there...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Hot and humid start to the week with near record temps
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monday will start with a lot of sunshine, which will allow temperatures to soar to near 90 by midday and into the low 90s in the afternoon. The record for August 29th is 94, set back in 1973. We will be close to that record in the afternoon. The humidity will also be on the high side on Monday, so the feel-like heat index will be in the mid and upper 90s.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Summer returns with heat and humidity
ROCHESTER, N.Y. You couldn’t ask for a better start across our region this morning with cool, comfortable, and clear conditions in place. The sunshine will continue through today as mostly sunny skies are expected in the afternoon, but the cool weather will not as highs this afternoon will reach the mid and upper 80s!
Thunderstorms cause power outages across Southern Tier
(WETM) – Severe thunderstorms have started to cause power outages across the Southern Tier Monday evening, according to NYSEG. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben and Tompkins Counties on August 29. The storm report said a severe thunderstorm with 60 mph wind gusts was located over Thurston, moving west […]
WHEC TV-10
Rochester gas prices continue to fall as Labor Day weekend approaches
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Gas prices in Rochester have fallen by 10 cents this week, continuing the nationwide trend of dropping gas prices into Labor Day weekend. Labor Day gas prices across the state and nation will be much cheaper than Memorial Day weekend prices. Rochester’s prices have dropped...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
Trans-Siberian Orchestra bringing their 2022 winter tour to Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Multi-platinum, progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) will be bringing their 2022 winter tour, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More” to Rochester on Thursday, December 1. Presale tickets for TSO fan club members will be held on...
Body confirmed to be missing Penfield man
32-year-old Nicholas Biermann went missing Monday morning in Penfield.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester musician fatally shot remembered by community
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Members of the Rochester music scene are coming together to remember a local musician a week after his death. James Hallenbeck played keyboard for different metal bands around Rochester. His bandmates Matt Berry, Zane Knight and Brady Mentz say music was just one of James’ many...
13 WHAM
Dirt biker in critical condition after crash on Upper Falls Blvd
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to the intersection of Upper Falls Blvd and Joseph Ave for a motor vehicle crash involving a dirt bike around 12:01 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers say it was learned that a 2004 Chevrolet SUV was traveling westbound on Upper Falls Blvd...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHEC TV-10
Armed carjacking on Riverferry Way Sunday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police Officers responded to Riverferry Way for the report of an armed carjacking Sunday night. Police said the victims had just arrived to their destination when their vehicle was stolen at gunpoint. The victims were not injured. A short time later, the stolen vehicle was found unoccupied in the City of Rochester.
U.S Coast Guard investigating sunken boat spotted in Lake Ontario
After a four-hour search, authorities were unable to find anyone on board or rescue people nearby.
WHEC TV-10
Fairport CSD leaders preparing for first day of school
FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) — In Fairport, district leaders are excited and ready to go. The district is making sure they check off any last-minute to-do lists before welcoming students to the fall semester, including some new learning tools for the elementary kids!. “We’re ready to go,” Fairport CSD Superintendent...
WHEC TV-10
New security measures will soon begin at City Hall
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Due to the increase in domestic terrorism, and threats at public buildings across the country, the City of Rochester is enhancing its security measures at City Hall beginning September 6. “The safety and security of everyone who enters City Hall, whether for business, weddings, or Council...
WHEC TV-10
15-year-old is recovering after shooting on Ringle Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A teenager was shot on Ringle Street Tuesday night, according to Rochester Police. Police say that they responded to Ringle Street for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a 15-year-old boy with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. The teen was transported to U of R Medical Center by ambulance, where he is listed in critical, but stable condition.
RPD: 2 women shot within minutes of each other in Rochester
Investigators said that it doesn't appear the two incidents are connected to each other, however, they encourage anyone with information on either incident to call 911.
20-year-old on dirt bike killed after striking SUV in Rochester
According to the RPD, as the driver was turning, a dirt bike traveling eastbound on Upper Falls Boulevard struck the SUV.
Double shooting on Hewitt sends men to ECMC
Officials say it happened on the 500 block of Hewitt Avenue.
Comments / 0