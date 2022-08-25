Read full article on original website
WJTV.com
LIST: School closures in Jackson on Aug. 30
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility that led to low water pressure in Jackson, many schools and universities in Jackson will be closed on Tuesday, August 30. Ambition Preparatory Charter School – Closed. Belhaven University – Closed. Jackson Public...
WJTV.com
All JPS schools move to virtual learning due to water issues
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility, all Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will shift to virtual learning on Tuesday, August 30. District leaders said there will not be in-person learning on Tuesday. Families without devices can pick them up on Tuesday at each of the schools from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
WJTV.com
Jackson mayor declares water system emergency
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba declared a water system emergency due to complications from the Pearl River flooding. The mayor said the flooding led to water pressure issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility, which has caused little to no water pressure for many Jackson customers.
WJTV.com
State leaders want special session for Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s water system has been under a boil water notice for a month, and due to flooding from the Pearl River, neighbors are also experiencing a lack of water pressure. In regard to the city’s ongoing water crisis, Lieutenant Governor Delbert...
WJTV.com
Gov. Reeves declares state of emergency due to Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) declared a state of emergency due to Jackson’s water crisis on Monday, August 29. According to the governor, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is also working to prepare an emergency order due to little or no water pressure in the city.
WJTV.com
Jackson Driver’s Service Bureau closed until further notice
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the water emergency in Jackson, the Driver’s Service Bureau, located at 1900 E. Woodrow Wilson Ave., will be closed until further notice. Staff will relocate to the Pearl Office/Troop C located at 3851 Highway 468 West, Pearl, Mississippi, 39208. This location will be appointment only.
WJTV.com
