JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility, all Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will shift to virtual learning on Tuesday, August 30. District leaders said there will not be in-person learning on Tuesday. Families without devices can pick them up on Tuesday at each of the schools from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO