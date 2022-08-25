ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s which city services will pause in Ann Arbor on Labor Day

ANN ARBOR – The city’s municipal offices, including Larcom City Hall’s Customer Service Center will be closed in observance of Labor Day on Sept. 5. The 15th Judicial District Court at the Ann Arbor Justice Center will also be closed on Monday. In addition, no trash, recycling...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Society
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Society
ClickOnDetroit.com

New restaurant in Detroit offers food for the soul

A new takeout spot on Detroit’s eastside is dishing out food for the soul in the form of ribs, mac n’ cheese, candied yams and so much more. Tiffani Swint and Travez Daniel are the mother-son duo behind the restaurant called Soul 2 Go. Daniel said opening the restaurant was a learning and growing experience where he had a lot of support from his family and friends. The Motor City Match program also helped him become a Detroit entrepreneur.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

ACCESS serves 4,000 students in annual back-to-school event in Dearborn

A Dearborn-based nonprofit served more than 4,000 local students in its annual back-to-school event last week. ACCESS, the largest Arab American community nonprofit in the United States, hosted its annual back to school fair last Friday, and the turnout was huge. More than 4,000 students and their families picked up...
DEARBORN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Menthol#Cigarettes#Pastor#African Americans
ClickOnDetroit.com

Boil water advisory in effect for Walled Lake, Commerce Township, Novi

A boil water advisory was issued Monday for all Walled Lake, Commerce Township and Novi residents after a loss of pressure occurred due to a temporary power outage at a Great Lakes Water Authority station. Whenever a water system loses pressure for a significant amount of time, preventive measures are...
NOVI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Former chief administrative officer for Wayne County joins DTE Energy

DETROIT – DTE Energy is welcoming a former Wayne County official to its company. It has been announced that Dearborn native Khalil Rahal will be the new director of economic development for DTE. The former Wayne County chief’s administrative officer will now be responsible for leading DTE’s efforts in economic development throughout Michigan.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
FDA
ClickOnDetroit.com

Thunderstorm damages cars, homes in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – We were able to get a look at the damage in Oakland County, specifically in Rochester. Local 4 was able to get a closer look at one neighborhood with downed trees and power lines. The area had some of the worst damage on Winery Drive...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Eastern Michigan University union rejects administration’s salary proposal, requests more

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The university administration’s salary proposal to the Eastern Michigan University faculty union was rejected on Monday. The proposal on Saturday called for every full-time faculty member at the university to receive a salary increase in the first year of the agreement. The proposed salary increase would range from 4%-8%. Also included in the proposal was a $3,600 increase to every base salary, which will offset the increase in faculty health care costs.
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tacos, burritos, and “Seaviche”: A known Detroit deli expands their menu

The Bread Basket Deli in Detroit offers a variety of options from breakfast sandwiches to triple-decker clubs to peach cobbler. Known for their numerous deli sandwiches including their legendary corn beef sandwich, reuben sandwich, and B.B. special, this Detroit restaurant is expanding their menu. The Bread Basket Deli restaurant owner,...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit mayor pushes for ShotSpotter after Sunday’s random shootings

DETROIT – A piece of technology that’s in parts of Detroit wasn’t there to alert police when someone started shooting people at random Sunday. On Tuesday, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is pushing to expand the coverage of ShotSpotter despite some privacy concerns. The idea is simple: make...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy