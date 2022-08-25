Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron Solomon
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
ClickOnDetroit.com
How former Detroit nurse stole painkiller from vials, syringes, swapped it with another liquid
DETROIT – Officials said a former registered nurse at a Detroit hospital extracted painkillers from vials and syringes and filled them with a different liquid. Mary Cheatham, 42, of Ypsilanti, is a registered nurse who used to work in the critical care unit at a hospital in Detroit, according to authorities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Hazmat situation taking place at US Ice after ammonia leak, officials say
DETROIT – Officials say that a hazmat situation occurred at US Ice after an ammonia leak. Officials say that the leak occurred on 8 Mile Road and Wyoming Avenue. It happened at US Ice on West Eight Mile Road between Meyers and Wyoming. The Detroit Fire Department declared it...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s which city services will pause in Ann Arbor on Labor Day
ANN ARBOR – The city’s municipal offices, including Larcom City Hall’s Customer Service Center will be closed in observance of Labor Day on Sept. 5. The 15th Judicial District Court at the Ann Arbor Justice Center will also be closed on Monday. In addition, no trash, recycling...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Well-known Flint rapper accused in failed murder-for-hire plot -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Flint rapper accused of offering man $10K to kill Sterling Heights woman in failed murder-for-hire. Officials broke down what happened during a failed murder-for-hire plot...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How districts in Troy, Detroit are taking steps to protect students this school year
DETROIT – Tuesday marks the second full first day of school for students in the Detroit Public Schools Community District and the first full day for students in the Troy School District. With everything going on in the world today we spoke with parents to find out what their...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New restaurant in Detroit offers food for the soul
A new takeout spot on Detroit’s eastside is dishing out food for the soul in the form of ribs, mac n’ cheese, candied yams and so much more. Tiffani Swint and Travez Daniel are the mother-son duo behind the restaurant called Soul 2 Go. Daniel said opening the restaurant was a learning and growing experience where he had a lot of support from his family and friends. The Motor City Match program also helped him become a Detroit entrepreneur.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Looking for a job? Detroit-Wayne County Port Authority hosts local job fair for Metro Detroiters
DETROIT – The largest inland port in the state is searching for people looking for a job. The Detroit-Wayne County Port Authority hosted a job fair for those interested in working on ships, in ports or in logistics. Six employers were looking to fill over 100 positions. Evans Distributions...
ClickOnDetroit.com
ACCESS serves 4,000 students in annual back-to-school event in Dearborn
A Dearborn-based nonprofit served more than 4,000 local students in its annual back-to-school event last week. ACCESS, the largest Arab American community nonprofit in the United States, hosted its annual back to school fair last Friday, and the turnout was huge. More than 4,000 students and their families picked up...
ClickOnDetroit.com
These are the fastest growing occupations in SE Michigan, according to this new report
A recent analysis released by the Detroit Region Aerotropolis uncovered some labor trends in the region, and in short, its findings showed there are a lot of employment opportunities in the area. Here were some highlights of the analysis. What are the highest growing occupations in Wayne and Washtenaw Counties?
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water advisory in effect for Walled Lake, Commerce Township, Novi
A boil water advisory was issued Monday for all Walled Lake, Commerce Township and Novi residents after a loss of pressure occurred due to a temporary power outage at a Great Lakes Water Authority station. Whenever a water system loses pressure for a significant amount of time, preventive measures are...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Former chief administrative officer for Wayne County joins DTE Energy
DETROIT – DTE Energy is welcoming a former Wayne County official to its company. It has been announced that Dearborn native Khalil Rahal will be the new director of economic development for DTE. The former Wayne County chief’s administrative officer will now be responsible for leading DTE’s efforts in economic development throughout Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flint rapper accused of offering man $10K to kill Sterling Heights woman in failed murder-for-hire
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Officials broke down what happened during a failed murder-for-hire plot after a well-known Flint rapper paid a hitman $10,000 to kill a Sterling Heights woman, according to authorities. Clifton E. Terry III is accused of hiring Andre D. Sims in November 2020. Terry offered Sims...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Thunderstorm damages cars, homes in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – We were able to get a look at the damage in Oakland County, specifically in Rochester. Local 4 was able to get a closer look at one neighborhood with downed trees and power lines. The area had some of the worst damage on Winery Drive...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘It just hit my house right in the middle’: Massive tree damages home in Sterling Heights
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Local 4 has seen extensive damage across Metro Detroit, and Tuesday night, one Macomb County family will have to make repairs to their new home. To make matters worse, the family seen in the video player above just moved into this home, and it’s quite beautiful.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastern Michigan University union rejects administration’s salary proposal, requests more
YPSILANTI, Mich. – The university administration’s salary proposal to the Eastern Michigan University faculty union was rejected on Monday. The proposal on Saturday called for every full-time faculty member at the university to receive a salary increase in the first year of the agreement. The proposed salary increase would range from 4%-8%. Also included in the proposal was a $3,600 increase to every base salary, which will offset the increase in faculty health care costs.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Salvation Army helps Metro Detroit widow who spent months waiting for husband’s death certificate
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A Metro Detroit widow who really suffered because of mistakes at the Wayne County Morgue received life-changing news. Those mistakes are being corrected and someone came forward to help her out of her financial mess that was made worse by the morgue. “I sat at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tacos, burritos, and “Seaviche”: A known Detroit deli expands their menu
The Bread Basket Deli in Detroit offers a variety of options from breakfast sandwiches to triple-decker clubs to peach cobbler. Known for their numerous deli sandwiches including their legendary corn beef sandwich, reuben sandwich, and B.B. special, this Detroit restaurant is expanding their menu. The Bread Basket Deli restaurant owner,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
8-year-old badly hurt, brother, 2 officers shocked after child tried to swing on live wire in Warren
WARREN, Mich. – An 8-year-old boy was severely burned when he tried to swing on a downed power line in Warren, and his brother and two officers were shocked trying to pull him off, police said. The incident happened around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 30) in the 13100 block...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver going 30 mph over speed limit in Detroit had stolen gun in plain view, pills inside pants
DETROIT – A driver who was going 30 mph over the speed limit in Detroit overnight was arrested after police found a stolen gun sitting in plain view and pills inside his pants, officials said. Michigan State Police troopers pulled the man over around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 30)...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit mayor pushes for ShotSpotter after Sunday’s random shootings
DETROIT – A piece of technology that’s in parts of Detroit wasn’t there to alert police when someone started shooting people at random Sunday. On Tuesday, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is pushing to expand the coverage of ShotSpotter despite some privacy concerns. The idea is simple: make...
