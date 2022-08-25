A movement to change Normal's town council from one that is elected on an at-large basis to one that is district-based started with petitions, but could now end in court. David Shestokas, a lesser-known former GOP candidate for Illinois attorney general and the legal counsel for some petition supporters, told reporters if town officials don't accept his legal arguments, he and his clients will head to court in an effort to get the contested referendum question on the ballot.

