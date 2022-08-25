Read full article on original website
Related
wglt.org
Barickman: Political attacks on educators have worsened teacher shortage
A Republican state senator from Bloomington said unfairly blaming educators for the state’s pension problems contributed to what’s become a stubborn teacher shortage. Jason Barickman worked on the bipartisan school-funding overhaul that passed five years ago. He said the next big policy challenge may be bolstering the teaching profession itself.
wglt.org
Normal electoral board plans to issue written order Tuesday on petition and related challenges
A movement to change Normal's town council from one that is elected on an at-large basis to one that is district-based started with petitions, but could now end in court. David Shestokas, a lesser-known former GOP candidate for Illinois attorney general and the legal counsel for some petition supporters, told reporters if town officials don't accept his legal arguments, he and his clients will head to court in an effort to get the contested referendum question on the ballot.
wglt.org
Normal electoral board finds petition to change town government legally invalid
Backers of a petition aimed at getting a referendum question before Normal voters in November appear headed to court after an electoral board found the petition to be legally invalid. During a brief meeting Tuesday night, Normal Mayor Chris Koos said the three-person electoral board determined the petition — which...
wglt.org
WGLT's My Playlist: Candice Byrd
WGLT's My Playlist is a new recurring series where you get to know a Bloomington-Normal resident by learning what they would put on their life playlist. Each participant in the series gets to compile a playlist that connects with the core of who they are, such as a personal theme song or your love story, and much more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wglt.org
Volunteers wanted for the Ground Search and Rescue Team at McLean County EMA
The McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is looking for volunteers to join the Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) Team. Cathy Beck, director of the McLean County EMA, said the agency has been working closely with its partners in police and fire departments. In addition to emergency responses, the GSAR Team coordinates with these departments to cover large-scale community events.
wglt.org
ISU 'pioneer' Melinda Fischer exits after a half century and during a ‘changing climate’ in college sports
As Melinda Fischer prepared to end a 54-year career in college athletics, she reflected on the first time she stepped on the Illinois State University campus as a student in 1968. She recalled looking out across a field from a dormitory (Colby Hall) that no longer exists. “Little did I...
wglt.org
Longtime ISU softball coach Melinda Fischer retires after 37 seasons with the Redbirds
Illinois State University softball coach Melinda Fischer announced her retirement on Sunday after 37 seasons with the Redbirds. Her longtime assistant coach, Tina Kramos, was named her successor. Fischer has more wins (1,118) than any coach in ISU history. She’s been inducted into the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of...
Comments / 0