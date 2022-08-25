ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, IL

wglt.org

Barickman: Political attacks on educators have worsened teacher shortage

A Republican state senator from Bloomington said unfairly blaming educators for the state’s pension problems contributed to what’s become a stubborn teacher shortage. Jason Barickman worked on the bipartisan school-funding overhaul that passed five years ago. He said the next big policy challenge may be bolstering the teaching profession itself.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

Normal electoral board plans to issue written order Tuesday on petition and related challenges

A movement to change Normal's town council from one that is elected on an at-large basis to one that is district-based started with petitions, but could now end in court. David Shestokas, a lesser-known former GOP candidate for Illinois attorney general and the legal counsel for some petition supporters, told reporters if town officials don't accept his legal arguments, he and his clients will head to court in an effort to get the contested referendum question on the ballot.
NORMAL, IL
wglt.org

Normal electoral board finds petition to change town government legally invalid

Backers of a petition aimed at getting a referendum question before Normal voters in November appear headed to court after an electoral board found the petition to be legally invalid. During a brief meeting Tuesday night, Normal Mayor Chris Koos said the three-person electoral board determined the petition — which...
NORMAL, IL
wglt.org

WGLT's My Playlist: Candice Byrd

WGLT's My Playlist is a new recurring series where you get to know a Bloomington-Normal resident by learning what they would put on their life playlist. Each participant in the series gets to compile a playlist that connects with the core of who they are, such as a personal theme song or your love story, and much more.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Lexington, IL
wglt.org

Volunteers wanted for the Ground Search and Rescue Team at McLean County EMA

The McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is looking for volunteers to join the Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) Team. Cathy Beck, director of the McLean County EMA, said the agency has been working closely with its partners in police and fire departments. In addition to emergency responses, the GSAR Team coordinates with these departments to cover large-scale community events.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL

