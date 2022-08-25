Cubs Fall Just Short Against Cardinals in Five Game Series

The Chicago Cubs drop the five game series against their division rival the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Chicago Cubs dropped the final of a five-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals, 8-3, and lost the series three games to two.

It's a disappointing series defeat to the Cardinals, but the Cubs have shown fight down the stretch. If there is one silver lining this series, it's that Chicago has proven they aren't far off from competing with the best in the NL Central and those seeking a postseason spot.

Thursday's game is one that the Cubs firmly believed they had more than a chance to win as starter Marcus Stroman took the mound. Stroman has been great since returning from the injured list, pitching to the tune of a 2.21 ERA. However, he hasn't been particularly good against St. Louis this season, and that held true on Thursday as well.

Stroman gave up five earned runs in 5.0 innings pitched while striking out just one. It was not the type of performance the Cubs were looking for from their staff ace.

Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki, and Franmil Reyes all tried their best to keep Chicago in the game, but it just wasn't enough. Happ notched three hits for two RBI, one of which was a double, while Suzuki recorded two and Reyes continued to produce with one of his own.

It just wasn't enough.

Facing St. Louis first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, a leader in the NL MVP race, is always a tough task. Limiting his production is the quickest way to finding success against the NL Central leaders. Good pitching also helps. The Cubs were unable to do either of those things on Thursday.

Goldschmidt recorded three hits, two of which were home runs, for five RBI. All came off of Chicago's bullpen.

The Cubs will try and get back on track against the Brewers as they travel to Milwaukee for a three-game weekend series. They faced the Brewers last weekend, and took the series 2-1.

There is plenty to be excited about this young Chicago club. Thursday was just a tough pill to swallow.

