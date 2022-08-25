Heavy smoke continues after mulch fire 100% contained in St. Lucie County

Related
Florida's governor announces $2.7 million grant for Fort Pierce
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced a $2.7 million grant for the city of Fort Pierce to improve infrastructure.
Lifeguard shortages force pools to close, adjust hours
Three of St. Lucie County's public pools are being forced to either close for the day or have adjusted hours due to lifeguard shortages.
'Opie' finds forever home after waiting for over two years
A dog that had been waiting for more than two years to be adopted has now a forever home, the Humane Society of St. Lucie County announced Tuesday.
More zero-waste grocery stores opening up around South Florida
With inflation at a 40-year high, finance experts say zero waste grocery stores are helping people save money, while also helping the environment too.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
School bus involved in crash in Port St. Lucie
A St. Lucie County school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning near the intersection of Crosstown Parkway and Airoso Boulevard.
Manatee released into North Palm Beach canal after 7-month rehabilitation
A Florida manatee that eluded wildlife officials for weeks and spent months in rehabilitation is back in its habitat.
4 arrested for burglarizing cars in multiple counties
Four people suspected of burglarizing vehicles in multiple counties were arrested early Tuesday in Indian River County.
Experts say cost of going green is unattainable for most families
Finance experts said the cost of going green at home, at the grocery store and on the road is costly, making it unattainable for low-income families in the midst of inflation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Restaurant employee arrested after stealing customer wallet, using credit card
According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, Jennifer Marie Mohamed, 40, of Port St. Lucie, was caught on security camera using the stolen credit card at two local businesses.
Red Cross kicks off 'Holiday for Heroes' campaign
The holidays are only a few months away, and the American Red Cross is helping spread joy for our military heroes.
West Palm Beach moving broker shuts down after Contact 5 investigation
Contact 5 recently reported on a West Palm Beach moving broker whose business practices prompted more than 20 people to file complaints with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody's office.
Officials: Remains found in Nevada's Lake Mead identified as 42-year-old man
A Nevada medical examiner identified the remains, which were found months ago, and has confirmed the identity of the individual, including a name.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Riviera Beach man wins $3.5M playing Florida Lottery
A Riviera Beach man is reaping the rewards of a big win after playing the Florida Lottery this year.
Students can't receive basic medical care due to missing consent forms
Because of Florida's new "Parental Rights In Education" law, parents must now give written permission for even the simplest heath care treatments for students at school.
Toll relief coming to SunPass customers who take Florida's Turnpike, I-95
Drivers who pay a lot of tolls in Florida will soon see some savings, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday.
Wednesday marks 30-year anniversary of Hurricane Andrew
Residents who were living in South Florida 30 years ago will never forget Aug. 24, 2022. That was the day one of the most catastrophic hurricanes in U.S. history slammed into the state.
Florida's governor suspends 4 Broward County School Board members
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended four Broward County School Board members following a grand jury recommendation.
2 plead guilty in scheme to sell Biden's daughter's diary
Two people have pleaded guilty in a scheme to peddle a diary and other items belonging to President Joe Biden’s daughter to the conservative group Project Veritas for $40,000, prosecutors said.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rallies for votes for November election
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis didn't have a Republican challenger in Tuesday's primary election, but he still hit the campaign trail to rally for votes for the November general election.
Mast wins Republican nomination for Congress
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., has won the Republican nomination for the U.S. House in Florida's 21st Congressional District.
WPTV West Palm Beach
30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.https://www.wptv.com/
Comments / 0