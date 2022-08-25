ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

Heavy smoke continues after mulch fire 100% contained in St. Lucie County

By Monica Magalhaes
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 5 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Lucie County, FL
Government
County
Saint Lucie County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mulch#Mop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy