ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

The 49ers Have Longer Than You Think to Figure Out the Expensive Jimmy Garoppolo Problem

By Luke Norris
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 5 days ago

Just a few short years ago, the San Francisco 49ers made Jimmy Garoppolo the highest-paid player in the NFL, signing him to a five-year/$137.5 million deal less than a year after stealing him from the New England Patriots .

But Garoppolo is no longer the league’s highest-paid player — not even close, really. And he’s also no longer the 49ers’ starting quarterback, despite winning close to 70% of his starts since coming to town and leading San Francisco to a Super Bowl and an NFC Championship Game in the last three years.

The franchise has made it crystal clear that the Trey Lance era has begun, and make no mistake about it — one way or another, Jimmy G won’t be wearing a 49ers uniform when the 2022 season begins.

A trade is still possible, especially if another team’s starter goes down in the coming weeks, but the more likely option is that Garoppolo is released.

But the Niners have more time than you might expect to figure things out.

The 49ers have until the day before their season opener to cut Jimmy Garoppolo without paying him

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zZwtF_0hVWDC4i00
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 | Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Most believe the 49ers are required to cut Jimmy Garoppolo when the NFL requires all 32 teams to cut rosters to 53 on August 30. And while that still could happen, that’s not a firm deadline for San Francisco.

If John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan are willing to include Jimmy G on the 53-man roster, the franchise can continue their wait-and-see operation for another dozen days or so.

Garoppolo’s $24.2 million base salary and $750,000 roster bonus for the 2022 NFL season become guaranteed if he’s on the Week 1 roster. But that roster doesn’t have to be locked in until Saturday, September 10, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern, the day before the Niners kick off their season in Chicago against the Bears.

As long as San Francisco cuts the 30-year-old before then, they’re off the hook. Sure, they’d still take a $2 million dead cap hit, but that’s a small price to pay for ridding themselves of a $25 million backup.

And let’s face it, plenty can happen between now and September 10. There’s another week of preseason games and then another full week of practice.

So what if something happens to another team’s starter, and San Francisco gets nothing for Garoppolo? And what if something happens to Trey Lance between August 30 and September 10? The 49ers would look quite foolish if they cut him too early, only to have their young savior go down, wouldn’t they?

Stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference , Contract info courtesy of Spotrac

Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 and subscribe to our YouTube channel .

RELATED: Jimmy Garoppolo Gets Torched by Former Teammates: ‘You Can’t Win With a B*** for a Quarterback’

The post The 49ers Have Longer Than You Think to Figure Out the Expensive Jimmy Garoppolo Problem appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Announcement

Congratulations are in order for Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa Diab, on Sunday night. The former NFL quarterback and his longtime girlfriend, a music personality, announced that they've welcomed their first child into the world. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's New Appearance

Tom Brady had a small new look during a Buccaneers media conference on Saturday night. His face looked a bit different and it has fans wondering if he had some work done to it. "Tom Brady was def MIA getting plastic surgery. His face is giving handsome Squidward," one fan...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Cowboys Quarterback Reportedly Cut On Sunday Night

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly cut one of their quarterbacks on Sunday night. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys are releasing Ben DiNucci. "The Cowboys will release QB Ben DiNucci, a 7th-round pick in 2020, according to sources. He started one game and appeared in three as a rookie. He spent last season on the practice squad. Backup QB job between Cooper Rush, Will Grier," Archer reported on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Reached Out To Longtime NFL Punter

The Buffalo Bills are searching for a new punter after cutting Matt Araiza on Saturday. Before the team confirmed Araiza's release, Marquette King campaigned for a tryout on Twitter. He might get his wish. According to Syracuse.com's Ryan Talbot, the Bills have "reached out" to see if he's in condition...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Football
County
San Francisco, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Broadcaster Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is gearing up for another NFL season, though this one will be a little different. The former Dallas Cowboys star turned Fox Sports broadcaster has officially joined ESPN. He'll be calling Monday Night Football games with Joe Buck, who also departed Fox Sports for the Worldwide Leader. Aikman,...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Released Notable Rookie On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with a notable rookie on Sunday afternoon. According to reports out of Dallas, the franchise released rookie defensive lineman Markaviest Bryant. Bryant, a rookie out of UCF, recorded a sack in the team's second preseason game. "Cowboys have waived former UCF DE Markaviest "Big Kat"...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
The Spun

Tom Brady Is Reportedly Still Tormented By Personal Issue

Tom Brady appears to be going through it right now. At yesterday's press conference, the seven-time Super Bowl champ briefly spoke on his 11-day absence from the team. But whatever, TB12 is dealing with, one Bucs reporter believes it's "unresolved." "The reason Tom Brady needed to step away still is...
NFL
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Team Wants Jimmy Garoppolo The Most

Jimmy Garoppolo remains a member of the San Francisco 49ers, though that likely won't be the case for long. According to one former NFL GM, the Seattle Seahawks are the team that wants Jimmy G. the most. “So what I think will happen is the Friday before the opening weekend,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season

The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Green Bay Packers
ClutchPoints

True reason a Jimmy Garoppolo trade never materialized for 49ers

For much of the offseason the general belief was that Jimmy Garoppolo’s days with the San Francisco 49ers were numbered. The team has committed to Trey Lance as their QB1, so there’s simply no room for another starter-quality quarterback on the roster. With that said, it goes without saying that the whole NFL was shocked after Garoppolo and the Niners agreed on a restructured one-year deal.
SANTA CLARA, CA
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts

The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

49ers Released Former Packers Draft Pick On Sunday

The San Francisco 49ers released cornerback Ka'dar Hollman on Sunday afternoon, they announced. Hollman, a 2019 sixth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers, signed a reserve/futures contract with the 49ers back in February. He recorded nine tackles in three preseason games, but that wasn't enough to crack the team's final...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

49ers Are Reportedly Visiting With Veteran Free Agent

As NFL teams look to trim their rosters, the San Francisco 49ers could add a veteran offensive lineman. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 49ers are bringing in right guard John Miller for a visit. Miller played 24 games for the Carolina Panthers over the last two seasons. Per Pro...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL All-Pro pitches his services to Bills

The Buffalo Bills expected to have one of the best punters in the NFL this season when they drafted Matt Araiza, but they have moved on from the former San Diego State star amid sexual assault allegations. One former fan favorite now wants consideration for the vacant job. Former Oakland...
NFL
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Reporter Announces His Retirement

A longtime NFL reporter has announced his retirement ahead of the 2022 season. Bob Glauber, a longtime reporter and columnist for Newsday, announced on Sunday his retirement from journalism. "45 years covering sports. 37 years covering the @NFL . 30 years as @newsday NFL Columnist. Thank you for following along....
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Defender Is Out For Season's First 4 Games

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown's rookie season in 2021 was marred by knee injuries. Unfortunately, those issues are still plaguing him entering his sophomore campaign. The Seahawks placed Brown on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list this afternoon. As a result, he's unavailable for the first four games of the...
SEATTLE, WA
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

202K+
Followers
32K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy