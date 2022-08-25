ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
Danville, VA
Education
City
George Washington, VA
Danville, VA
Government
City
Danville, VA
Local
Virginia Government
cvillecountry.com

Killer of two Virginia Tech students still sought 13 years later

BLACKSBURG (WINA) – It’s now been 13 years since Virginia Tech students Heidi Childs and David Metzler were found dead in the parking lot of Caldwell Fields… in the Jefferson National Forest just a few miles outside Blacksburg. The two had gone on a date the evening of August 26, 2009 to the picturesque spot the picturesque spot with Metzler’s guitar in tow. Their bodies were found the next morning, both shot to death… and Heidi’s father, Don Childs, in a video done by The Aware Foundation, wants to prevent this happening to another student.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSET

Overdose & Fatalities in VA

Fatal drug overdose remains the leading method of unnatural death in Virginia, with recent data revealing that 76.5% of these deaths are due to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. In response, local leaders in Lynchburg are teaming up in support of the international movement that is recognizing and responding to the rise in overdose deaths.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police respond to shots fired in NE Roanoke, find property damage

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police tell WFXR News that an investigation is underway following reports of a shooting in northeast Roanoke Monday night. According to the Roanoke Police Department, an officer in the 1500 block of Williamson Road NE heard shots fired around 10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29.
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
WSET

Horizon teams up with Lynchburg leaders, offers REVIVE training for overdose awareness

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Fatal drug overdose remains the leading method of unnatural death in Virginia, with recent data revealing that 76.5% of these deaths are due to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine (VDH) (DEA). In response, local leaders in Lynchburg are teaming up in support of the international movement that is recognizing and responding to the rise in overdose deaths.
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville police services now in new headquarters

All Danville Police Department operations is now at its new location. This includes services rendered to the public. The temporary address is 2291 Memorial Drive. After turning into to the new police department headquarters, travel to the top of the road, and park in the public parking lot. For assistance with directions, call 434-799-6522.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Shots fired at billiards hall in NE Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say a shooting occurred at Guys & Dolls Billiards late Monday night. A spokesperson for the department said the shooting occurred around 10 p.m., in the 1500 block of Williamson Rd NE. Police say they found property damage and evidence of a shooting, but...
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Danville Public Schools
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested after dump truck chase in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man was arrested Monday night after a police chase involving a dump truck. Steven Harold Behnke, 53, was arrested for Felony Eluding Law Enforcement, Driving Under the Influence, Assault on a Family Member and Property Damage. He is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Bedford man sentenced to one year in prison for 2021 homicide

BEDFORD, Va. – A Bedford man was sentenced to one year in prison for killing his friend after an argument last year. Tyler Booth was sentenced on Tuesday, and will have three years of probation after his sentence is served. He was sentenced to five years with four suspended.
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Bedford Police Department sees recent uptick in thefts from cars

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Two guns are now in the hands of criminals after police said thieves stole them from vehicles in the Town of Bedford. Chief of Police for the Town of Bedford, Ronnie Lewis, said they have seen a recent uptick in thefts from cars. He said...
BEDFORD, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WSET

'Effective immediately:' All DPD services move to new headquarters

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, the Danville Police Department announced that all operations will be taking place at their new headquarters from here on out. The department said this includes all services rendered to the public. The temporary address of the new HQ is 2291 Memorial Drive. To...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Witness identified in Lynchburg child shooting case

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A potential witness to the shooting of a child has been identified, according to Lynchburg Police, who are thanking members of the public for their help with the case. The witness being sought was seen in surveillance video in a mini mart just before the shooting...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

GALLERY: Gretna Fire & Rescue participates in water rescue training

GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — Gretna Fire & Rescue participated in a mutual aid “Water Rescue Training” with Climax Volunteer Fire Dept and Callands Fire & Rescue on Sunday. The department said their volunteers work hard to train on many intense subjects such as “Water Rescue” so they can remain ready for all emergencies.
GRETNA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy