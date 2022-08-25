Read full article on original website
WSET
Students have not received P-EBT benefits due to VDSS delay: Lynchburg Social Services
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Folks across the state have been shorted out of hundreds of dollars to spend on food this week. “We recognize that people are incredibly frustrated and we hope that this is handled very quickly for them,” said April Watson, Deputy Director of Social Services.
WDBJ7.com
Former E.C. Glass student arrested for trespassing after walking grounds, claiming to have gun
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - E.C. Glass High School was placed under lockdown Monday after a former student was seen walking around the faculty parking lot, allegedly shouting he had a gun. According to Lynchburg Police, the teen boy was reported by an employee of the school around 11:37 a.m., leading...
WSET
Pre-K through high school aged children invited to DPD's 'Catwalk in Costumes'
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is replacing their annual fall fashion show with a brand new event. On Friday, October 14 at 6 p.m., DPD is hosting "Catwalk in Costumes with Police. " The event will be held in the Multipurpose room at the new DPD...
wfxrtv.com
Police: Minor arrested after claiming he was armed at Lynchburg high school
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Police took a minor into custody on Monday after he reportedly trespassed at a Lynchburg high school and claimed he had a gun with him, leading to a lockout. The Lynchburg Police Department says a former student was spotted walking across the faculty parking lot...
cvillecountry.com
Killer of two Virginia Tech students still sought 13 years later
BLACKSBURG (WINA) – It’s now been 13 years since Virginia Tech students Heidi Childs and David Metzler were found dead in the parking lot of Caldwell Fields… in the Jefferson National Forest just a few miles outside Blacksburg. The two had gone on a date the evening of August 26, 2009 to the picturesque spot the picturesque spot with Metzler’s guitar in tow. Their bodies were found the next morning, both shot to death… and Heidi’s father, Don Childs, in a video done by The Aware Foundation, wants to prevent this happening to another student.
WSET
Overdose & Fatalities in VA
Fatal drug overdose remains the leading method of unnatural death in Virginia, with recent data revealing that 76.5% of these deaths are due to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. In response, local leaders in Lynchburg are teaming up in support of the international movement that is recognizing and responding to the rise in overdose deaths.
wfxrtv.com
Police respond to shots fired in NE Roanoke, find property damage
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police tell WFXR News that an investigation is underway following reports of a shooting in northeast Roanoke Monday night. According to the Roanoke Police Department, an officer in the 1500 block of Williamson Road NE heard shots fired around 10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29.
WSET
Man charged in Bedford teen's death sentenced to 5 years in prison, 4 of them suspended
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, a judge handed down the sentence to a Bedford man who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Tyler Lee booth pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the death of 18-year-old Brady Bailey in July 2021. The two were roommates at the time. Booth...
WSET
Horizon teams up with Lynchburg leaders, offers REVIVE training for overdose awareness
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Fatal drug overdose remains the leading method of unnatural death in Virginia, with recent data revealing that 76.5% of these deaths are due to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine (VDH) (DEA). In response, local leaders in Lynchburg are teaming up in support of the international movement that is recognizing and responding to the rise in overdose deaths.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville police services now in new headquarters
All Danville Police Department operations is now at its new location. This includes services rendered to the public. The temporary address is 2291 Memorial Drive. After turning into to the new police department headquarters, travel to the top of the road, and park in the public parking lot. For assistance with directions, call 434-799-6522.
WSLS
In Your Town: Lynchburg is special thanks to people making positive impacts
LYNCHBURG, Va. – We are kicking off this year’s In Your Town series, where we highlight different areas of our region and what they have to offer. Our first stop is in Lynchburg!. Besides enjoying outdoor activities and small businesses, what makes the Hill City so special are...
WDBJ7.com
Shots fired at billiards hall in NE Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say a shooting occurred at Guys & Dolls Billiards late Monday night. A spokesperson for the department said the shooting occurred around 10 p.m., in the 1500 block of Williamson Rd NE. Police say they found property damage and evidence of a shooting, but...
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested after dump truck chase in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man was arrested Monday night after a police chase involving a dump truck. Steven Harold Behnke, 53, was arrested for Felony Eluding Law Enforcement, Driving Under the Influence, Assault on a Family Member and Property Damage. He is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.
WSET
Resurfacing project lasting a couple of weeks will cause delays on South Boston Road
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The city of Danville said there will be a resurfacing project scheduled for Wednesday morning. This project will be westbound of South Boston between the limits and Airport Drive. The city said at least one westbound lane will be open at all times. The resurfacing...
WSLS
Bedford man sentenced to one year in prison for 2021 homicide
BEDFORD, Va. – A Bedford man was sentenced to one year in prison for killing his friend after an argument last year. Tyler Booth was sentenced on Tuesday, and will have three years of probation after his sentence is served. He was sentenced to five years with four suspended.
WSET
Bedford Police Department sees recent uptick in thefts from cars
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Two guns are now in the hands of criminals after police said thieves stole them from vehicles in the Town of Bedford. Chief of Police for the Town of Bedford, Ronnie Lewis, said they have seen a recent uptick in thefts from cars. He said...
WSET
'Effective immediately:' All DPD services move to new headquarters
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, the Danville Police Department announced that all operations will be taking place at their new headquarters from here on out. The department said this includes all services rendered to the public. The temporary address of the new HQ is 2291 Memorial Drive. To...
WDBJ7.com
Witness identified in Lynchburg child shooting case
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A potential witness to the shooting of a child has been identified, according to Lynchburg Police, who are thanking members of the public for their help with the case. The witness being sought was seen in surveillance video in a mini mart just before the shooting...
WSET
LHS grateful for support with second shipment of beagles from Envigo
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The entire second shipment of beagles that the Lynchburg Humane Society got from Envigo Labs has been adopted. That brings the total number of adopted to over 40. They had just gotten a second shipment from the lab last week, and in less than seven...
WSET
GALLERY: Gretna Fire & Rescue participates in water rescue training
GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — Gretna Fire & Rescue participated in a mutual aid “Water Rescue Training” with Climax Volunteer Fire Dept and Callands Fire & Rescue on Sunday. The department said their volunteers work hard to train on many intense subjects such as “Water Rescue” so they can remain ready for all emergencies.
