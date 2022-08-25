ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Moapa Valley students beg parents to pick them up amid classroom A/C issues and excessive heat

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada desert's excessive heat warning this week is having a harsh impact on communities like Moapa Valley, with temperatures in Overton slated to reach 115 degrees on Wednesday alone. But an out-of-order air conditioner in a middle school in Overton is leaving students in desperation, and parents outraged with the district's response.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Heated debate in Henderson: Should a road extension to Nevada State College be built?

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is a heated debate in Henderson. Should a major road be extended into an undeveloped desert to create a second way to access Nevada State College? First responders call the current road up to the college the longest cul-de-sac in the city and a serious safety concern. Neighbors say a new road is fine by them, but not through their backyard.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County still experiencing dire need for foster parents

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Back in May, Clark County Department of Family Services said the need for foster families in the Las Vegas area was urgent. Three months later, it is still experiencing a dire need for foster parents. More than 3,000 children are currently in the foster care...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Dunkin' giving free coffee to Las Vegas teachers on Sept. 1

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Dunkin' Donuts is thanking teachers as they head back to classrooms by offering them free coffee. According to a news release, as part of a celebration of all local educators, participating Dunkin' restaurants throughout Nevada are treating teachers to a Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee on Thursday, September 1.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

NDOT says its planning for surge in population, drivers into 2040

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More than three million people will live in Nevada by 2060, and the Nevada Department of Transportation is planning for the surge of people on the roads. FOX5 told you about the UNLV study from the UNLV Center for Business and Economic Research, which has...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas toddler leaves hospital after heart transplant

Nye County investigators found "dozens" of dead puppies in a freezer at the suspects' home, who are accused of mistreating hundreds of dogs, according to prosecutors. SNHD says early detection is key as medical journal sites rise in advanced stage cervical cancer cases. Updated: 9 hours ago.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thestandardnewspaper.online

Remains found at Callville Bay identified

BOULDER CITY, Nev. – The Clark County coroner's office has confirmed the identity of the human skeletal remains discovered on May 7 at Callville Bay in Lake Mead National Recreation Area. The deceased, Thomas P. Erndt, was a 42-year-old male who reportedly drowned on Aug. 2, 2002. Identification...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Rural Nevada woman prosecuted under obscure state law, sent to prison after stillbirth

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada is a firmly pro-choice state. The right to choose is even written into the state's constitution. However, according to one attorney, Nevada is the only state in the country that can imprison someone for terminating their own pregnancy without a doctor's assistance after 24 weeks. It's an obscure law passed more than a century ago but because of it, one woman is still fighting for her freedom.
NEVADA STATE

