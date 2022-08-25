Read full article on original website
Moapa Valley students beg parents to pick them up amid classroom A/C issues and excessive heat
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada desert’s excessive heat warning this week is having a harsh impact on communities like Moapa Valley, with temperatures in Overton slated to reach 115 degrees on Wednesday alone. But an out-of-order air conditioner in a middle school in Overton is leaving students in desperation, and parents outraged with the district’s response.
Heated debate in Henderson: Should a road extension to Nevada State College be built?
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is a heated debate in Henderson. Should a major road be extended into an undeveloped desert to create a second way to access Nevada State College? First responders call the current road up to the college the longest cul-de-sac in the city and a serious safety concern. Neighbors say a new road is fine by them, but not through their backyard.
Clark County to hold 28th annual Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival in October
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Parks and Recreation announced on Tuesday that it will once against host its annual Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival in October. According to a news release, the three-day outdoor festival will be held Oct. 7-9 at Sunset Park. The release says that for...
Clark County still experiencing dire need for foster parents
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Back in May, Clark County Department of Family Services said the need for foster families in the Las Vegas area was urgent. Three months later, it is still experiencing a dire need for foster parents. More than 3,000 children are currently in the foster care...
Southern Nevada nonprofits, event workers gear up for big business with help from Formula 1
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - People around the world can now pre-register for tickets to Formula 1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix race next year. Meanwhile, nonprofit leaders and events workers are just some of the Southern Nevadans revving up to cash big checks from this massive event. “This is...
Dunkin’ giving free coffee to Las Vegas teachers on Sept. 1
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Dunkin’ Donuts is thanking teachers as they head back to classrooms by offering them free coffee. According to a news release, as part of a celebration of all local educators, participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Nevada are treating teachers to a Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee on Thursday, September 1.
Bentley the lion dies at Henderson Lion Ranch Habitat
A lion that came to the Lion Habitat Ranch from the original lion exhibit at the MGM Grand Hotel has died.
NDOT says its planning for surge in population, drivers into 2040
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More than three million people will live in Nevada by 2060, and the Nevada Department of Transportation is planning for the surge of people on the roads. FOX5 told you about the UNLV study from the UNLV Center for Business and Economic Research, which has...
Nellis AFB jets to flyover Las Vegas as part of Clark County’s 9/11 ceremony
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County says it will hold a “Never Forget 9/11″ ceremony on Sept. 11. According to a news release, the public is invited to attend the event, which will be held at 9:11 a.m. at the Clark County Government Center in downtown Las Vegas, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.
Cannabis lounge rules tackle DUI prevention, Clark County may add more stringent requirements
Last week was the first time three-month-old Amelia Garcia saw trees outside. Nye County investigators found “dozens” of dead puppies in a freezer at the suspects’ home, who are accused of mistreating hundreds of dogs, according to prosecutors.
‘They’ll just never let her on it again,’ CCSD parent says her teen can’t get on school bus
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As students go onto the fourth week of the new school year, some parents are still trying to sort out how to get their children to and from school. As CCSD continues to experience a shortage of bus drivers, some students have had to rely on RTC buses for transportation. From […]
Las Vegas toddler leaves hospital after heart transplant
Nye County investigators found “dozens” of dead puppies in a freezer at the suspects’ home, who are accused of mistreating hundreds of dogs, according to prosecutors. SNHD says early detection is key as medical journal sites rise in advanced stage cervical cancer cases. Updated: 9 hours ago.
Why Lake Mead continues to rise while Lake Powell falls
It's not all bad news when talking about Lake Mead, in fact, recently, the news about its rising water levels have been good. Now, we are getting a clearer picture of what is causing the lake to rise more than three feet since the beginning of August.
Circa, Able Baker Brewing partner to create ‘Vegas Vickie Neon Blonde’ beer
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas’ famous neon kicking cowgirl now has her own beer. Able Baker Brewing Company and Circa Resort & Casino in downtown Las Vegas have teamed up to create a custom blonde lager beer – the Vegas Vickie Neon Blonde. The new brew...
Remains found at Callville Bay identified
BOULDER CITY, Nev. – The Clark County coroner’s office has confirmed the identity of the human skeletal remains discovered on May 7 at Callville Bay in Lake Mead National Recreation Area. The deceased, Thomas P. Erndt, was a 42-year-old male who reportedly drowned on Aug. 2, 2002. Identification...
Neighbors complained about kennel at the center of large Nye County animal cruelty case for years
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nye County records show there were years of complaints against the breeder at the center of the Nye County animal abuse case. In 2010, Vasili Platunov received a permit to have 30 dogs to train and sell on his property in Pahrump. Platunov said in...
Rural Nevada woman prosecuted under obscure state law, sent to prison after stillbirth
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada is a firmly pro-choice state. The right to choose is even written into the state’s constitution. However, according to one attorney, Nevada is the only state in the country that can imprison someone for terminating their own pregnancy without a doctor’s assistance after 24 weeks. It’s an obscure law passed more than a century ago but because of it, one woman is still fighting for her freedom.
Motorcylist dies after overturning bike in central valley
A Las Vegas man who overturned a motorcycle Wednesday in the central valley has died from his injuries, Metro police said.
Formula 1 to launch ticketing pre-registration for first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix race on Monday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As race fans gear up for Formula One to host its first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix race, organizers announced they will launch a ticketing pre-registration portal on Monday morning. According to a news release, the portal will go live at 9 a.m. PDT on Monday,...
Man banned for life from Nevada casinos caught by Paris Las Vegas security
A man on Nevada's List of Excluded Persons was arrested after security spotted him on the floor of the Paris Las Vegas, the Nevada Gaming Control Board says.
