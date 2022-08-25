ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philly Man, 31, Shot Dead In Atlantic City: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
 5 days ago

A 31-year-old man from Philadelphia was shot and killed in Atlantic City, authorities said.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department are cooperatively investigating the fatal shooting of Jordan Eaddy early Thursday, Aug. 25..

At 12:06 a.m., Atlantic City police responded to a Shot Spotter Alert in the 1300 Block of Baltic Avenue. Officers located a male gunshot victim. The man was subsequently pronounced dead.

Anyone with information involving this incident is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at http://www.acpo.org/tips.html and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

