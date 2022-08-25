ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craven County, NC

WNCT

Three suspects wanted in Atlantic Beach murder

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Atlantic Beach Police Department is searching for three suspects in connection to the murder of a 65-year-old man Monday morning. Officers responded to a report of a possible assault at the 300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard at 5:45 a.m., according to a press release. They found Randal J. […]
wcti12.com

Arrest made in Pitt County homicide

BELVOIR, Pitt County — One person is dead and another is facing charges following a homicide in Pitt County. At about 11:34 AM on Friday, August 26, 2022, deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to Van Ness Ave. at the intersection of Lombard Ave. off Old River Rd. in the Belvoir community to a report of a subject shot.
PITT COUNTY, NC
Craven County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Ernul, NC
County
Craven County, NC
WNCT

Suspect wanted, victim identified in Greenville shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have released the name of the victim and a suspect in a shooting that happened earlier this week. On Aug. 23, officers responded to the intersection of Joel Drive and Lee Court for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Kevin Lamont Rockemore, 38, of Winterville, […]
WNCT

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office: Person killed in shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed a person on Friday. Just before noon, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Van Ness Avenue, near the intersection with Lombard Avenue in Greenville, to a report of a person shot. Deputies arrived and found the person dead from […]
WITN

New Bern police close off neighborhood for arrest

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Armored vehicles and a forensic unit from one Eastern Carolina police department closed off a residential neighborhood this afternoon for an arrest. Multiple units from the New Bern Police Department were outside a home at Saratoga Lane and Fairmount Way in the Elizabeth Downs neighborhood.
WNCT

Two-month investigation ends in arrest of five on drug charges

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A two-month investigation that stretched into South Carolina resulted in five arrests of suspects on drug-related charges. Jones County Sheriff Matt Wineman said in a press release that Jeremy Pittman and Michael Price were arrested on July 1 during a traffic stop. Deputies stopped their vehicle and found 225 grams of […]
#Police
wcti12.com

Heavy police presence startles quiet New Bern neighborhood

NEW BERN, Craven County — People in the Derby Park neighborhood of New Bern were terrified as law enforcement swarmed a home on Saratoga Lane. It happened at around 2 p.m. Friday Aug. 26, 2022. People who live in the neighborhood said officers with the New Bern Police Department...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Do you know her? Woman wanted for stealing items from adult store

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Police are looking for a woman they say is wanted for stealing from an eastern North Carolina adult store. The Jacksonville Police Department is working to identify the woman who is a person of interest in a larceny that occurred at Priscilla McCall’s last Thursday.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Waterspout spotted in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — A viewer with Pro Green Landscaping sent in this video of a waterspout in Morehead City. StormTrack 12 Meteorologist Les Still said there was an active marine warning around the time of the waterspout. If you happen to see any weather occurring in your...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wcti12.com

ENC schools step up efforts to hire more bus drivers

Onslow County — Some schools in eastern North Carolina are stepping up their efforts to hire more bus drivers to help combat the national bus driver shortage. The Onslow County school district is having to make a few changes to accommodate students as they head back and forth to school.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Ocracoke ferry passenger season extended

OCRACOKE, Hyde County — The NCDOT's Ocracoke Express ferry is extending its operating season. Previously, it was scheduled to end operations on Labor Day but has been extended through Sept. 30. Starting Sept. 6, the ferry will run on a Tuesday through Friday schedule. “We’ve had great ridership and...
OCRACOKE, NC
WNCT

Pamlico County man sentenced for dealing drugs

WILMINGTON, N.C. –– A Bayboro man was sentenced Tuesday to 70 months in prison (five years, 10 months) for distributing more than 28 grams of crack on multiple occasions. On May 17, George Henry Midgette, also known as “Jersey George,” pleaded guilty to the charges. He was first identified as a drug dealer in Pamlico […]
WNCT

Havelock drug dealer sentenced in federal court

RALEIGH, N.C. –– A Havelock man was sentenced to 180 months in prison for trafficking fentanyl and heroin from June 2017, through July 10, 2019. Michael Lamar Hill was arrested on July 11, 2019 and March 29, 2021, Michael Lamar Hill pled guilty to the charges. According to Chief Chris Morning of the Havelock Police […]
wcti12.com

DOT officials urge driver safety as children return to school

Onslow County — As students return to the classroom, school districts warn drivers to be aware of children loading and unloading school buses. James Haas, the Director of Transportation for Onslow County Public Schools, said he gets reports nearly every week of a driver passing a stopped arm on a school bus.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC

