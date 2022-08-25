Read full article on original website
Pitt County Sheriff's Office looking for suspects in vandalism and trespassing
BELVOIR, Pitt County — The Pitt County Sheriff's Office asks for the public's assistance in identifying these suspects. According to officials, they are wanted in connection to vandalism and criminal trespassing incidents in Belvoir. Anyone with information is asked to call Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777.
Three suspects wanted in Atlantic Beach murder
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Atlantic Beach Police Department is searching for three suspects in connection to the murder of a 65-year-old man Monday morning. Officers responded to a report of a possible assault at the 300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard at 5:45 a.m., according to a press release. They found Randal J. […]
Arrest made in Pitt County homicide
BELVOIR, Pitt County — One person is dead and another is facing charges following a homicide in Pitt County. At about 11:34 AM on Friday, August 26, 2022, deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to Van Ness Ave. at the intersection of Lombard Ave. off Old River Rd. in the Belvoir community to a report of a subject shot.
Police name victim in deadly Greenville shooting, suspect still not found
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police have confirmed the victim and suspect in the city’s Tuesday morning homicide. Kevin Rockemore was identified as the man found dead inside his vehicle near Joel Drive and Lee Court. Less than 24 hours after the shooting, detectives obtained a warrant charging 19-year-old...
Suspect wanted, victim identified in Greenville shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have released the name of the victim and a suspect in a shooting that happened earlier this week. On Aug. 23, officers responded to the intersection of Joel Drive and Lee Court for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Kevin Lamont Rockemore, 38, of Winterville, […]
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office: Person killed in shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed a person on Friday. Just before noon, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Van Ness Avenue, near the intersection with Lombard Avenue in Greenville, to a report of a person shot. Deputies arrived and found the person dead from […]
New Bern police close off neighborhood for arrest
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Armored vehicles and a forensic unit from one Eastern Carolina police department closed off a residential neighborhood this afternoon for an arrest. Multiple units from the New Bern Police Department were outside a home at Saratoga Lane and Fairmount Way in the Elizabeth Downs neighborhood.
Two-month investigation ends in arrest of five on drug charges
TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A two-month investigation that stretched into South Carolina resulted in five arrests of suspects on drug-related charges. Jones County Sheriff Matt Wineman said in a press release that Jeremy Pittman and Michael Price were arrested on July 1 during a traffic stop. Deputies stopped their vehicle and found 225 grams of […]
Heavy police presence startles quiet New Bern neighborhood
NEW BERN, Craven County — People in the Derby Park neighborhood of New Bern were terrified as law enforcement swarmed a home on Saratoga Lane. It happened at around 2 p.m. Friday Aug. 26, 2022. People who live in the neighborhood said officers with the New Bern Police Department...
Do you know her? Woman wanted for stealing items from adult store
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Police are looking for a woman they say is wanted for stealing from an eastern North Carolina adult store. The Jacksonville Police Department is working to identify the woman who is a person of interest in a larceny that occurred at Priscilla McCall’s last Thursday.
Waterspout spotted in Morehead City
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — A viewer with Pro Green Landscaping sent in this video of a waterspout in Morehead City. StormTrack 12 Meteorologist Les Still said there was an active marine warning around the time of the waterspout. If you happen to see any weather occurring in your...
Greenville police still working to notify victim’s family in deadly shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police said they are still working on trying to notify the family of a man who was shot dead Tuesday in a barrage of gunfire while in a vehicle. The shooting happened late Tuesday morning in front of a home at the intersection of Joel...
ENC schools step up efforts to hire more bus drivers
Onslow County — Some schools in eastern North Carolina are stepping up their efforts to hire more bus drivers to help combat the national bus driver shortage. The Onslow County school district is having to make a few changes to accommodate students as they head back and forth to school.
Craven County Sheriff’s Office announces 36 drug arrests in 3 months
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested 36 people on 57 felony charges between May and July of this year on charges ranging from drug trafficking to possession of a stolen firearm. The sheriff’s office announced at its Wednesday morning press conference...
NC man who traded fentanyl for stolen tires sentenced to 15 years for drug trafficking
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina drug dealer who traded fentanyl in exchange for stolen tires he would then sell at his auto repair shop will spend 15 years in prison for trafficking drugs, federal prosecutors say. The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday that Michael Lamar Hill of Havelock was sentenced to 180 […]
Ocracoke ferry passenger season extended
OCRACOKE, Hyde County — The NCDOT's Ocracoke Express ferry is extending its operating season. Previously, it was scheduled to end operations on Labor Day but has been extended through Sept. 30. Starting Sept. 6, the ferry will run on a Tuesday through Friday schedule. “We’ve had great ridership and...
Pamlico County man sentenced for dealing drugs
WILMINGTON, N.C. –– A Bayboro man was sentenced Tuesday to 70 months in prison (five years, 10 months) for distributing more than 28 grams of crack on multiple occasions. On May 17, George Henry Midgette, also known as “Jersey George,” pleaded guilty to the charges. He was first identified as a drug dealer in Pamlico […]
Havelock drug dealer sentenced in federal court
RALEIGH, N.C. –– A Havelock man was sentenced to 180 months in prison for trafficking fentanyl and heroin from June 2017, through July 10, 2019. Michael Lamar Hill was arrested on July 11, 2019 and March 29, 2021, Michael Lamar Hill pled guilty to the charges. According to Chief Chris Morning of the Havelock Police […]
DOT officials urge driver safety as children return to school
Onslow County — As students return to the classroom, school districts warn drivers to be aware of children loading and unloading school buses. James Haas, the Director of Transportation for Onslow County Public Schools, said he gets reports nearly every week of a driver passing a stopped arm on a school bus.
'None of the kids are OK:' Wilson mother demands answers after toddler drowns in backyard pool
Two-year-old Andres Zamora and his two siblings were in the care of a babysitter when he drowned in a Wilson County swimming pool. Their distraught mother wants to know how could this happen.
