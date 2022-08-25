Read full article on original website
koxe.com
Proposed 2022-23 fiscal year budget hearing held by City Council
The Brownwood City Council held a special called meeting Tuesday morning in which a public hearing was held regarding the 2022-23 fiscal year budget. At a 5:30 p.m. meeting later today, the budget will be approved on first reading after another public hearing. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the budget will be approved on second and final reading.
koxe.com
Adjusted Labor Day Schedule for City of Brownwood on Labor Day
Brownwood City Hall, Landfill, Recycling Center, and other non-emergency facilities will close Monday, Sept. 5. Regular operating hours will resume Tuesday, Sept. 6. Brownwood curbside trash routes for the week will be collected as follows:. Monday’s routes will be collected on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Tuesday’s routes will be collected...
koxe.com
Brownwood City Council to Hold Public Hearings Tuesday on Budget & Tax Rate
The Brownwood City Council will meet Tuesday, August 30, at 9:00 am at City Hall, 501 Center Avenue. The business agenda is below. Any citizen who desires to address the City Council on a matter not included on the agenda may do so at this time. The City Council may not deliberate on items presented under this agenda item. To comply with the provisions of the Open Meetings Act, the Council respectfully requests that prior to addressing Council that each person submit a citizen presentation form that is located at the entryway to the Council Chambers, stating your name, address, and topic of presentation. All presentations are subject to a five (5) minute time limit.
koxe.com
County Fire Departments Request ARPA Funds from County Commissioners
At the August 29 meeting of the Brown County Commissioners Court, representatives from several county fire departments requested funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The ARPA was passed by the U.S. Congress last year to help communities recover from the effects of the COVID pandemic. Brown County was awarded...
koxe.com
Dewey Lee Moore, 84, of Brownwood
Dewey Lee Moore, 84, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Monday, August 29, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in the Rocky Creek Cemetery, Brownwood, Texas. Dewey was born January 20, 1938 in Armona, California to Ronald and Oneida Moore. He attended school...
koxe.com
Juan B. Medrano, 72, of Brady
Juan B. Medrano, age 72, of Brady, Texas passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at his residence in Brady, Texas. Juan was born May 15, 1950 in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico to Marcial Medrano and Epimenia (Briones) Medrano. He has been married to Ida Mireles since July of 1975. He worked at the Brady Combing Plant for over 10 years. He also worked for the City of Brady for several years. He lived in Hereford for many years before moving to Brady, where he has lived for 38 years. Juan liked to be outside, tell jokes and make people laugh. He loved his family and spending time with them. He enjoyed music, dancing, traveling to flea markets and his dog “Freckles”.
koxe.com
Ribbon Cutting for Hall’s Daiquiris To Go
On August 25th, the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Hall’s Daiquiri’s To Go. They are located at 714 West Commerce Street in Brownwood. The Halls have added an attraction to its “All In One” business building. This black-female owned business is home to It’s My Hair & Things: a wig, hair, and private lingerie shop. Hall’s Daiquiris To Go began serving up familiar flavors on June 7, 2022. This attraction is a walk up or drive through daiquiri dispensary which is the first of its kind here in Brownwood and serves delicious sealed alcohol drinks to go. The drive thru to the daiquiri business is accessible behind the main building.
koxe.com
Jack Bowles “Bozy” Hagler, 79, of Brady
Date of Death: Sunday, August 28, 2022 in Melvin, Texas. Occupation: He was a self-employed master plumber for many years. Military: He served in the US Navy during the Viet Nam era. M E M O R I A L S E R V I C E. Time/Date: 3:00 pm...
koxe.com
Water Restrictions Remain Voluntary
As of 11:30 am Monday, August 29th , Lake Brownwood was at 6 feet and 7 tenths below spillway. The Brown County Water Improvement District is still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of their Drought Contingency Plan. As of Monday, Lake Brownwood was at 67.3 % capacity. One month...
koxe.com
Richard Gonzales Diaz, Jr .,46, of Santa Anna
Richard Gonzales Diaz, Jr .age 46 of Santa Anna, Texas passed on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 8:22 am at his residence in Santa Anna,. Services to be planned and announced at a later date. Richard was born on November 21, 1975 in Coleman, Texas to Richard Gonzales Diaz, Sr....
koxe.com
Randall Henderson, 75, of Brownwood
Randall Henderson, age 75, of Brownwood passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at a local nursing facility. Celebration of Life for Randall will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Richard Hetzel officiating; private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Arthur Button, 88, of Eastland
Funeral service for Arthur Button, 88, of Eastland, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Monday, August 29, 2022, in Eastland, Texas.
koxe.com
Ben Shackelford, 63, of Brownwood
Ben Shackelford, age 63, of Brownwood passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at his home. Graveside services for Ben will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Jordan Springs Cemetery with Bro. Terry Simmons officiating. Visitation will be held Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at...
San Angelo businessman arrested for felony theft of property
The Sheriff's Office says this is Velez's fourth arrest for a felony theft offense since April.
koxe.com
L. J. Monroe, 88, of Coleman,
L. J. Monroe, age 88, of Coleman,Texas passed from this life to the arms of Jesus on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 9:22am at his residence. Services are pending with Henderson Funeral Home of Coleman.
koxe.com
Grass Fire Breaks Out in City of Early Residential Area
A grass fire on Sunday afternoon broke out in a residential area in the City of Early. According to information from the City of Early Police Department:. A fire between Longhorn and Rosedale threatened several homes and caused Longhorn traffic to be closed down. Early Fire department, with assistance from...
koxe.com
Michael Funderburg, 67, of Coleman
Michael Funderburg, age 67, of Coleman, died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood PD makes arrest for Aggravated Robbery, additional charges
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday morning:. On Friday, August 26, at approximately 6:50 a.m. officers were called to the area of Brady Avenue and 5th Street regarding a report of Theft of a Motor Vehicle. The victim reported to dispatch that known suspects, 19-year-old Amber Dawn Watson and 20-year-old Kaden Laine Slayton-Boyd stole his black SUV.
