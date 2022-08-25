Read full article on original website
Related
fox7austin.com
Oak Hill Parkway construction hits 1-year mark in Southwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Construction on the Oak Hill Parkway in Southwest Austin recently passed the one-year mark. When it’s done, the project will transform the US 290 / SH 71 interchange known as the "Y." "It always looks different, every time I come out here," said Austin resident Jennifer...
fox7austin.com
6 Austin firefighters help with South Texas floods
AUSTIN, Texas - Six members of the Austin Fire Department (AFD) were sent to Eagle Pass as part of a Texas A&M Task Force1 Boat Squad deployment. The urgent request was due to heavy rainfall and potential flooding in the area. It called for two boats, two tow platforms, and six people.
fox7austin.com
Brushy Creek continues to overflow following downpour in Wilco
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Saturday night’s downpour in Williamson County was still causing headaches Monday night, as Brushy Creek continues to overflow its banks. "We're in a drought. We haven't seen rain in quite a long time. And all of a sudden we have an abundance of it," said Cpl. David Amidon of the Cedar Park Police Department.
fox7austin.com
Austin's first Narcan vending machine is up and running
AUSTIN, Texas - A vending machine full of life-saving medication is now installed on the side of Sunrise Community Church in South Austin. The machine, installed earlier this month by the N.I.C.E. Project, contains naloxone, known as Narcan. "Having one available is similar to having a defibrillator available," said Mark...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox7austin.com
Round Rock SWAT cleared following home burglary
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock SWAT team was cleared following a report of a home burglary. Police said the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Homewood Circle. The SWAT team was called to the scene as the report said the home burglary was in process.
fox7austin.com
Crash in North Austin leaves one person dead
AUSTIN, Texas - A person has died after a crash in North Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS says that it and the Austin Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of North Lamar Boulevard and West Yager Lane at around 10:48 p.m. on August 28. Officials say the...
fox7austin.com
Deadly auto-pedestrian crash on I-35, southbound lanes shut down
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash on I-35. APD says that a man was struck by a vehicle at around 5:23 a.m. The crash happened near Cesar Chavez Street, exit 234, and Riverside Drive, exit 233. TxDOT says traffic is backed up to 51st Street.
fox7austin.com
Deputies arrest theft spree suspect in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - The Fayette County Sheriff's Office arrested a theft spree suspect Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office said on August 30, around 6:16 a.m., a deputy was dispatched to Hruska’s in Ellinger for a stolen pickup truck. It was later learned a man left another vehicle and stole the truck.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox7austin.com
Flash flooding in Texas: How and why it happens
AUSTIN, Texas - The flooding rains we saw last week were caused by thunderstorms. But why did these storms bring flash flooding, while others over the rest of the week didn't?. The thunderstorms that caused the flash flooding were tropical beasts. The amount of moisture available to these storms was nearly twice as much as what Austin normally sees. It was all due to a weak cold front and moisture from decaying tropical systems. Both created a very effective heavy rain machine throughout Texas.
fox7austin.com
Austinites urge CapMetro to allow free rides to the homeless
AUSTIN, Texas - Community members and organizations gathered at the CapMetro board meeting Monday afternoon to urge for free fares for the homeless. "For the last couple of months, we've been fighting to win free bus fare for unhoused Austinites," said Paulette Soltani, Texas Harm Reduction Alliance. Dozens of people...
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Rare bike stolen from Austin bike shop
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin bike shop manager said a rare bike is missing from their shop after a man took off with it on Sunday. The incident was caught on camera. John Whitsell, the manager of Austin Tri-Cyclist, said the person who came in their store was knowledgeable about bikes and seemed trustworthy.
fox7austin.com
Lakeway couple offers $10K reward for information on missing mini labradoodle
LAKEWAY, Texas - A couple in Lakeway is desperate to find a member of their family of four. "If one of them is gone, the other one is looking for the other one…they're inseparable," said Kevin Fremon, referring to his two mini Labradoodles. "They are just attached at the hip."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox7austin.com
Storms bring heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds
AUSTIN, Texas - The pieces to the rain puzzle start coming together today. The rain and storms will start in the Hill Country this morning. As the front gets closer, the upper low in West Texas will feed it energy and moisture to get round two of the storms going near the Austin metro by midday.
fox7austin.com
1 boy, 3 girls arrested in connection to threats made at Lockhart High School
LOCKHART, Texas - A 16-year-old boy was arrested for threats made on a girls' bathroom wall at Lockhart High School, the city said. The threat circulated on social media. As a result, both Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and Lockhart Police Department increased their presence on and around Lockhart ISD campuses Monday.
fox7austin.com
Police locate missing 85-year-old woman last seen in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department asked for the public's help in finding an 85-year-old woman last seen in North Austin. Geraldine Godwin was last seen around 3 p.m. August 27 in the 11900 block of Swearingen Drive, near the North Star Greenbelt. Godwin was located by police the...
fox7austin.com
Rainy week forecasted, isolated spotty showers expected today
AUSTIN, Texas - A rainy week ahead! We are tracking two lows, a slow-moving front, and tropical moisture heading for Texas. When you add it all up you will get multiple rounds of rain this week. The isolated to spotty showers will start later today coming in from the Gulf...
fox7austin.com
Austin restaurant in contest for 'America's Best Restroom'
AUSTIN, Texas - A South Austin restaurant is in the running to be named "America's Best Restroom". Cintas, which designs and implements full-service restroom programs for businesses, is behind the contest. The company says that it's on a mission "to locate America's porcelain pioneers who are taking dramatic steps to create unforgettable facilities."
fox7austin.com
Dell Diamond hosting 'Monarch' night
The Round Rock Express take on the Oklahoma City Dodgers and it'll be more than just dollar hot dog night. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets a look at some of the fun happening on a night when fans will also get to celebrate the new FOX musical drama "Monarch".
fox7austin.com
Is midterm polling beginning to favor Democrats?
AUSTIN, Texas - New polling suggests Democratic voter enthusiasm may pose a threat to the GOP's projections of a red wave at the November ballot box. This comes as President Biden, in recent weeks, signed the Inflation Reduction Act and forgives billions of dollars in student loan debt. Katie Naranjo,...
fox7austin.com
Texas high school football: FOX 7 Friday Football Player of the Week
AUSTIN, Texas - Each week, the FOX 7 Austin sports team highlights a Central Texas high school football player. Week 1 - Dripping Springs quarterback Austin Novosad. In the first-ever game as a Class 6A school for the Dripping Springs Tigers, Baylor-bound Austin Novosad threw for 247 yards and two touchdown passes.
Comments / 0