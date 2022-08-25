‘Jackass’ star Steve-O brings ‘Bucket List’ comedy show to F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre on Dec. 2

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pophorror.com
Pennsylvania’s Hersheypark to Have an All New Scare Experience Called ‘Dark Nights’
EPIC Entertainment Group has partnered with Hersheypark to conjure up scares and thrills for the frightfully immersive, all-new haunt experience, Dark Nights. – For too long, unsettling cries of miners lost in these coal shafts have tormented the living. Take a daring trek through the abandoned mine, which suddenly becomes an explosive encounter.
‘Unity in the Community’ event brings people of Poconos together
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Coming together as one, that’s the theme of an event taking place in the Poconos. The “Sistahship Network” planned the day-long unity in the community celebration at Dansbury Park. More than 20 vendors and non-profits participated in the event, setting up tents and selling handmade goods. An organizer behind […]
PD: Stabbing involving two Wendy’s employees in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Sunday night at a Wendy’s in Wilkes-Barre that they say involved two employees. There was heavy police activity outside the fast food restaurant around 10:30 p.m. after officers were called to the restaurant on Kidder Street for a reported stabbing. Eyewitness News crews […]
Tensions rise in Poconos over warehouse plans
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high amongst residents and the Pocono Township planning commission Monday night as plans for a new warehouse were brought to the board. The meeting was originally planned to be held here at the Pocono Township municipal building but was rescheduled because of the huge turnout. It was […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$127K PA Lottery ticket sold in Monroe County
SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday a PA Lottery retailer in Monroe County, along with four other retailers in Pennsylvania, sold a winning Treasure Hunt ticket worth a jackpot prize of $127,000. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, five winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Saturday, drawing will split a jackpot prize of $127,000. The […]
msn.com
'I'm not fighting; I'm killing' - Man arrested after knife fight in Wilkes-Barre restaurant parking lot
A late-night stabbing in Luzerne County put one man in the hospital and another in jail. Police say three employees of Wendy's on Kidder Street in Wilkes-Barre fought in the restaurant's parking lot around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Marc Rivers, 52, of Wilkes-Barre, is charged with assault. Police have not released...
Protest planned for hearing of man charged with killing his dog
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A local animal rights and rescue group is planning a protest outside Luzerne County Central Court before the preliminary hearing of a man charged with killing his dog. Tracey’s Hope, a local service that provides a number of services for pets,...
Lehigh Valley Man Who Nearly Stabbed His Own Dad Dead In Custody: Report
A 29-year-old man wanted for nearly stabbing his dad dead in Northampton County has been arrested, WFMZ reports. Giuseppe "Joey" Rizzolino fled the scene on the 900 block of Mine Lane Road in Palmer Township in a 2011 Nissan Altima around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, local police said. His...
RELATED PEOPLE
local21news.com
Wendy's parking lot fight turns violent, one man in hospital with stab wounds
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Wendy's employee is facing aggravated assault charges after police say he stabbed a coworker in the restaurant's parking lot. Wilkes-Barre City Police responded to a reported stabbing at the Wendy's on Kidder Street at around 10:30 PM on Sunday. Officers found the victim,...
wmmr.com
Will Pennsylvania Get Pummeled with Snow This Winter?
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has released its prediction for the winter months, and they say to expect a “Season of Shivers” for the entire U.S. The 2022 report says this season could bring “positively bone-chilling, below-average temperatures across most of the United States,” according to the almanac’s website. That doesn’t sound good to me, but hey, it’s winter, what do we expect? The brutal weather is also apparently going to last for a long time. “This coming winter could well be one of the longest and coldest that we’ve seen in years,” Janice Stillman, editor of the almanac, said in a statement.
WFMZ-TV Online
Majority of funds for climate change program went to repave Bloomsburg parking lots
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending $740,000 to Pennsylvania for “critical infrastructure to combat climate change” – but most of the money will go toward repaving parking lots. The USDA Rural Development program provides taxpayer money for all sorts of programs,...
WB police seek hit-run driver after man on bicycle struck
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Wilkes-Barre city police on scene at Mesko Plaza, 596 Carey Ave. next to Turkey Hill, confirmed a man on a bicycle was struck by a driver who then fled southbound on Carey Avenue on Friday evening. Police are searching for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
penncapital-star.com
State lawmaker proposes clarifying law to avoid criminalizing ‘hundreds of thousands of Pa. drivers’
Responding to a court decision that affirmed the right of law enforcement to stop drivers if any part of their license plate is obscured, a Republican lawmaker has plans to clarify state law to avoid criminalizing “hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvania drivers.”. Sen. Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, has proposed amending...
Suspicious Activity in Vehicle in Union Brings Drug Charges
Broome County Sheriff’s officials say an Endwell man was found with quantities of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine when they investigated a report of suspicious activity in a vehicle on East Main Street in the Town of Union Wednesday, August 24. According to the Sheriff’s office, authorities received a report at...
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends with narcotics arrest
In the early morning of August 21st, a Broome County Sheriff's Office Sergeant located a stolen vehicle from Syracuse that was traveling south bound on Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson.
Comments / 0