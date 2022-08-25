Imprisoned Cleveland-area lawyer made trafficked teen do cocaine after paying for sex, complaint says

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found In This Ohio DinerTravel MavenParma, OH
3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla Chiu
Related
Feds accuse 14 Northeast Ohio residents of trafficking cocaine, fentanyl
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Fourteen Northeast Ohio residents are facing federal charges after they were accused of being part of a drug-trafficking ring that sold fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District Ohio, a grand jury on Tuesday indicted Montez Miller, 34;...
Suspect in Buffalo murder arrested in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man wanted in the shooting of a girl last year in Buffalo, New York, was arrested Tuesday on Cleveland’s West Side by federal agents. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Ja’Vair Walker, 20, in a home on the 3800 block of West 136th Street. Walker was taken into custody without incident.
Former Independence financial adviser charged in fake-charity scheme that provided tax shelter for wealthy clients
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A former top official at an Independence wealth-management company is accused of taking part in a scheme that provided a tax shelter for wealthy clients by making it look like they contributed to a charity to avoid paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes. Cullen Fischel,...
Uncooperative, irate and speeding Idaho driver resists arrest for drug abuse: Parma Heights Police Blotter
Drug abuse, Independence Boulevard: On Aug. 9, an officer driving behind a speeding Nissan Sentra, which ran a red light on Independence Boulevard, smelled something funny. It turned out to be marijuana. Also, the Nissan had expired plates, while the driver, who had a suspended license, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Cleveland police chief placed on administrative leave following indictment
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scott Gardner, the police chief in East Cleveland, was placed on administrative leave Monday following a 13-count indictment that accused him of fleecing the city and the state tax department. A Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted Gardner on Friday, but his indictment had not been previously...
Instead of rush to lock in toxic jail site and consultants, why not site new jail and Cleveland police HQ together? Editorial
Cuyahoga County officials’ level of disdain toward public concerns about a new county jail -- demonstrated most recently by the complete no-show of public elected officials at a community meeting last Thursday -- is astounding. Equally troubling have been Cuyahoga County Council’s whiffs, essentially allowing outgoing County Executive Armond Budish to ride roughshod over the public’s interests as he seeks to lock in a toxic jail site and expensive consultant contracts for up to a year after he leaves office.
Oregon authorities investigate death linked to hammock, similar to case in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities in Oregon are investigating the death of a student who died in a hammock accident Monday in an incident that appears similar to the deaths of two Cleveland Heights girls in 2020. The Oregonian reported that a 19-year-old student died and a pair of 18-year-old...
Man wanted in fatal shooting in Bedford Heights found sleeping in car in Euclid
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Cleveland man in January in Bedford Heights was arrested Tuesday morning when he was found sleeping in a vehicle in Euclid. Authorities have been searching for Bernard Walter Lewis Lonnie Sparks, 33, who is charged...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man alleges abuse by free speech advocate: Medina Police Blotter
Police responded to a report of threats allegedly made against a man by a free speech advocate at 8:18 p.m. Aug. 26. Reports did not indicate whether any charges were filed. A mail carrier called police at 11:23 a.m. Aug. 25 for a welfare check on a resident whose mail had been piling up. The resident was found to be OK.
Sound of gunshots leads to arrest: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
At 10:15 p.m. Aug. 23, several callers reported hearing gunshots in the area of Richmond Road and Haverford and Oakmont drives. One caller pinpointed a Haverford Drive home as the location from where the shots may have emanated, and reported seeing a dark-colored sedan going down the street at high speed with a person hanging out of the car’s window.
Ohio Supreme Court rejects Oberlin College’s appeal of $36 million defamation verdict
COLUMBUS, Ohio—The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to review a lower-court ruling that Oberlin College must pay $36 million to a nearby bakery that sued after the school and an administrator joined students in accusing the business’ owners of racism. Without comment, the high court voted 4-3...
Man steals date’s phone, shows gun outside hotel: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 12:35 p.m. Aug. 24, a Cleveland man, 46, met a woman he had come to know through a dating app at the Aloft Hotel, 1010 Eaton Blvd. The man argued with the woman, 38, of Indianapolis, then punched her and took her cell phone. The woman attempted to retrieve her phone as the two exited the building.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man rams car into vehicle in Swagelok lot: Solon Police Blotter
At 5 a.m. Aug. 26, an employee of Swagelok, 6050 Cochran Road, reported that as he sat in his car in the company’s parking lot, a Dodge Challenger driven by a man pulled up and the man began to yell at him. The man in the Dodge was yelling...
Jurors see video of suspect running from scene of Cleveland quadruple murder
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jurors in the trial of Armond Johnson, who is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend, setting the fire to her home that killed their 6-year-old son and her 2-year-old daughter and killing a neighbor as he fled, saw video Monday of the suspected perpetrator running from the scene of the crime.
Shooting outside Akron hookah lounge wounds 1
AKRON, Ohio — A fight broke out in a hookah bar in downtown Akron early Tuesday morning, spilling outside and leading to a shooting that wounded a 28-year-old man, police say. Police say the unknown suspect fired multiple shots at the victim during the fight, which occurred just after...
Many thanks to Cleveland police officers who came to the aid of stranded visitors
After a relatively long walk from FirstEnergy Stadium to Lakeside Avenue and East Ninth Street, we could not find our shuttle back to our hotel. We are three ladies in our 70s, and were anxious to find a cab or Uber, but no luck was with us. We asked a...
Grand theft galore with vehicles stolen and damaged: Parma Police Blotter
Attempted theft of motor vehicle, Laurent Drive: On Aug. 11, a Laurent Drive resident called police after discovering someone attempted to steal their Hyundai Santa Fe from a parking lot. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said that morning they found their Hyundai Santa Fe damaged from the...
Speeding drunk driver arrested with mustard on it: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
Drunken driving, Royalton Road: On Aug. 3, police observed a weaving and speeding vehicle traveling 58 mph on 35-mph Royalton Road. When told about the traffic issues, the woman -- who had yellow stains on her clothing -- had no idea she was traveling that fast. She looked confused and...
Employee scratches her ticket to lottery theft charges: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
79K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0