Imprisoned Cleveland-area lawyer made trafficked teen do cocaine after paying for sex, complaint says

Cuyahoga County officials’ level of disdain toward public concerns about a new county jail -- demonstrated most recently by the complete no-show of public elected officials at a community meeting last Thursday -- is astounding. Equally troubling have been Cuyahoga County Council’s whiffs, essentially allowing outgoing County Executive Armond Budish to ride roughshod over the public’s interests as he seeks to lock in a toxic jail site and expensive consultant contracts for up to a year after he leaves office.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO