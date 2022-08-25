Read full article on original website
Mastercard Unlocks Huge Feat With Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Cardano Payments Card For Millions Of Users
Mastercard is set to partner with the global crypto exchange Binance to launch a crypto payments card for consumers. Mastercard, like most other payment brands, is showing increasing interest in crypto assets. The cryptocurrency adoption rate has recently increased despite the persistent Crypto Winter. Mastercard’s recent move is set to grow the adoption rate even further.
South Korea To Impose “Gift Tax” On Crypto Airdrops
South Korea is looking to impose a new sort of tax on cryptocurrencies. The East Asian country has remained on the news within the crypto space of late as it seeks to institute proper regulation of the nascent industry. Most recently, the South Korean government has been considering imposing taxes on crypto airdrops.
Mt. Gox Creditors Debunk Rumours Of An Imminent Massive BTC Dump
Several Mt. Gox creditors have dispelled rumours of a plan by the exchange to release a considerable stash of Bitcoins owed to creditors later this month, potentially leading to a massive dump on the cryptocurrency. In the past week, crypto Twitter and other social media spaces have been awash with...
Big Eyes Coin, Ethereum, and Apecoin are set to make significant strides in 2022
The crypto world has seen better times since its recent popularity, but that has not dwindled the faith that crypto enthusiasts have in the industry. Amidst the bearish flow of the market, some people believe that the industry will rise again. With this in mind, Ethereum (ETH), Apecoin (APE), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are three new coins geared to achieve maximum headways for their holders when the market gets back up.
Bitcoin Sits On Critical Support As Ethereum Tackles Sub $1,500 Bears
After shedding over 10% to tap $20,700 on Friday, Bitcoin traded sideways for most of Monday, tagging along with other crypto assets as investors took a back seat against macroeconomic uncertainties. As of writing, BTC was trading at $20,271 after a 1.22% drop in the past 24 hours, while Ethereum was trading at $1,537 after a 3.5% drop in the same period.
CBDCs Present The Strongest Use Case For The Digital Assets’ Ecosystem For Now, Says Singapore Financial Regulator
According to the Managing Director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Ravi Menon, the most promising use cases for digital assets are in cross-border payment and settlement, trade finance, and pre- and post-trade capital market activities. Menon said so while delivering the opening address at the Green Shoots seminar in Singapore on August 29, 2022.
Over 50% Of All BTC Trade Volumes On Exchanges Are Fake – Forbes
Bitcoin dominates the digital assets markets, being the firstborn crypto and the most publicised. It accounts for over 40% of the global cryptocurrency market capitalisation. While Bitcoin trade volumes are expected to outpace those of other cryptocurrencies considerably, recent data shows these values might have been blown out of proportion.
Five Crypto Innovations to Watch in the Final Phase of 2022
The cryptocurrency market has come a long way since Bitcoin’s official debut in 2009; it is now worth over $1 trillion, according to CoinGecko. While Satoshi’s primary idea was to prevent the occurrence of another financial crisis through a decentralized monetary ecosystem, digital asset innovations have evolved to include other solutions. As of press time, there are over 12,000 cryptocurrencies, some of which power Web 3.0 platforms in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Non-fungible token (NFT) space.
6 Crypto Myths Debunked
So far, 2022 has been as unkind to digital coins as it has been to stocks. Bitcoin is down more than 37% on the year. Ethereum is down more than 41% and crypto, in general, has been in the news for...
Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulator Launches Guidelines on Marketing
Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) recently announced new regulatory guidelines on advertising, marketing and the promotion of virtual assets to advance responsible business growth across the digital asset industry. According to a report by Khaleej Times, the guidelines were laid out with the objective of “providing a progressive...
Look Out For HUH Exchange (HUH), Solana (SOL) And Tron (TRX) In September 2022
HUH Exchange (HUH) The HUH Network (HUH) is an EVM-compatible base layer blockchain that supports smart contracts and DApps. Because of its EVM compatibility, projects from other EVM-compatible blockchains can be easily ported over to the HUH Network (HUH). The HUH Network (HUH) uses the HUH Token (HUH) as its native cryptocurrency, and it has speedy transactions at meager costs, thanks to the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.
The Merge Gets A Soft Date As Ethereum Devs Complete Upgrade Of All Public Testnets
Ethereum’s transition from a proof of work to a proof of stake consensus network is almost here. According to an announcement by the Ethereum Foundation, the upgrade of all public testnets is now complete setting up The Merge ready for Ethereum’s mainnet. The transition will involve a two-step...
Has the Crypto-crash Really Burst the High-end Watch Bubble?
If the headlines of summer 2022 are anything to go by, the secondary luxury watch market has tanked, dragged down by the crypto-crash. Not only have prices plunged but the market is suddenly awash with usually impossible-to-find Rolex and Patek Philippe models, sold by “crypto bros” looking to recoup their losses. And the phenomenon is global, spilling over into the Chinese market.
