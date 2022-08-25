Read full article on original website
WALB 10
$12M coming to South Albany parks
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nearly $12 million are coming to two parks in Albany. Some $6.3 million is going to Henderson Gym and park and $6.2 million is going to Driskell Park. The city’s plan for Driskell Park includes a new activity center, playground, a full-size football field, a community garden and walking trails.
WALB 10
Bethel AME Church might be saved following storm damage
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A historic church in downtown Albany might get its saving grace after it was damaged by strong storms in mid-August. Bethel AME Church Pastor Michael Ephraim said more assessments have to be made before officials can determine whether or not the church can be saved. Church...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. Commission approves millage rate increase
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Commission approved the millage rate increase Monday morning. The commission proposed a 3.549 increase to the millage rate, meaning that the new millage rate will sit at about 19.069 mills. Commissioners said it wasn’t an easy decision. “We raised the millage rate,...
WALB 10
4C Academy inspiring future entrepreneurs
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The 4C Academy in Albany is teaching the next generation of entrepreneurs. They’re doing that through a fully functional store in their school. A group of 4C Academy 10th and 11th graders helps run the store throughout the day. Once in the morning and once in the afternoon. They use the store to learn every role in a business whether that be stocking items, making schedules and even customer service.
WALB 10
Trial underway in Albany elderly exploitation case
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The trial for an Albany woman accused of exploiting elderly people is underway. Michelle Oliver is standing trial after she was charged with taking checks from people but not taking care of them. She is facing a jury on operating an unlicensed personal care home, multiple counts of deprivation of services to elderly and disabled adults and exploitation of disabled adults.
Restaurant Revival! A number of new restaurants are opening in metro Albany.
ALBANY — Sometimes business people come up with great ideas ... all at the same time. That would appear to be the case in Albany, as new restaurants are springing up in the metro area like mushrooms after a spring shower ... the kind of mushrooms chefs use in their recipes, of course.
WCTV
Valdosta pool contractor woes stretch to Thomas County
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A Valdosta contractor accused of turning dreams into nightmares is now being accused of swindling several Thomas County families out of thousands of dollars as well. Jerry Maxwell Ward, also known as “Max Ward” and owner of Quality Pools & Patio, is facing nearly two...
wfxl.com
Albany police investigating entering auto at Shoreham apartments
The Albany Police Department would like the public’s assistance with identifying the suspect(s) in the still photos below. According to APD, an entering automobiles incident occurred early this morning at Shoreham Apartments in the 2000 block of Dawson Rd and in multiple neighborhoods. The department encourages anyone who has...
wfxl.com
Woman reported missing from Albany
The Albany Police Department is seeking information in regards to a missing person. 23-year-old Lacambria Toomer has been missing since August 13. She was reported missing on August 24, according to APD. Lacrambria Toomer is African-American. She stands at 5'01" and weighs 210 pounds. Police say she has brown eyes...
WALB 10
Colquitt Co. Arts Center gets funding to expand programs
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Arts Center was recently given thousands of dollars to expand its programs. They will now be able to offer dance, theater and art instruction. Fifth graders in one elementary school will have a chance to “Bee The Artist,” while exploring theater and mixed...
southgatv.com
Working hard in Albany
ATLANTA, GA- Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany recorded an unemployment rate of 3.9 percent in July, down four-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 5.4 percent. “This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed,” said...
wfxl.com
Man, woman allegedly robbed at gunpoint in front of Albany Uhaul
Albany police are investigating after a man and woman were allegedly robbed at gunpoint Monday evening. Police responded to the Uhaul located in the 800 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard in reference to an armed robbery. Dispatch told police that the caller stated that three black males robbed them at...
wfxl.com
Investigation underway after Sunday shooting
An investigation is underway after a Sunday shooting. On August 28, an Albany police officer was dispatched to Phoebe Main Hospital. At the scene, the officer spoke with the victim and a relative. According to a police report from APD, the relative told police that his cousin was shot while...
Georgia police officer shot at Moultrie hotel
MOULTRIE — A Moultrie police officer was shot while serving a warrant Saturday night at a hotel on 1st Ave. He was treated and has been released from the hospital. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 27, Moultrie Police Department officers were attempting to serve arrest warrants on 56-year-old Glen Taylor, of Moultrie, who was staying at the Cocomo Inn & Suites on 1st Ave. in Moultrie.
WALB 10
Adel residents upset over utility bill issues
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Several people in Adel are angry about their recent utility bills. So much so that over 50 people packed out a recent city council meeting to voice their frustrations. Several Adel Residents told WALB News 10 that they didn’t have a utility bill for months. And...
WALB 10
Sumter Co. taking part in grant program to help older workforce
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Poverty among the elderly is more common than you think. That’s why Sumter County leaders worked to secure a grant that helps people over 50 get trained for new jobs. More people over 50 are looking for a job. But many lack the training needed...
Thomasville Sip and Shop set for Friday
THOMASVILLE — The city of Thomasville’s next First Friday Sip and Shop event is set for Friday from 6-10 p.m. in downtown Thomasville. As well as shopping and dining opportunities, guests can enjoy a free concert by the Will Thompson Band. A fifth-generation musician from the Gulf Coast,...
WCTV
Moultrie officer injured in Sunday shootout with suspect
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - An officer was injured in a shooting incident that occurred Sunday night, according to the Moultrie Police Department. Moultrie Police Officers responded to 1712 1st Avenue in reference to a wanted suspect. Police said the suspect had multiple felony warrants for his arrest. When Officers attempted...
WALB 10
Thomasville Humane Society adoption-free month coming to an end
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Many pet shelters across south Georgia are at or near capacity. The Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society has been offering free adoptions all month to find homes for pets. The shelter isn’t quite cleared yet but just Saturday there were 25 adoptions that took place. This bumps...
WALB 10
Healthcare Today: Horizons Community Solutions shares importance of cancer screenings
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Screening for cancer means actually looking for cancer before symptoms appear, Early detection is key. To find out more information: https://bit.ly/3R9i7SJ.
