Albany, GA

WALB 10

$12M coming to South Albany parks

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nearly $12 million are coming to two parks in Albany. Some $6.3 million is going to Henderson Gym and park and $6.2 million is going to Driskell Park. The city’s plan for Driskell Park includes a new activity center, playground, a full-size football field, a community garden and walking trails.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Bethel AME Church might be saved following storm damage

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A historic church in downtown Albany might get its saving grace after it was damaged by strong storms in mid-August. Bethel AME Church Pastor Michael Ephraim said more assessments have to be made before officials can determine whether or not the church can be saved. Church...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. Commission approves millage rate increase

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Commission approved the millage rate increase Monday morning. The commission proposed a 3.549 increase to the millage rate, meaning that the new millage rate will sit at about 19.069 mills. Commissioners said it wasn’t an easy decision. “We raised the millage rate,...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

4C Academy inspiring future entrepreneurs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The 4C Academy in Albany is teaching the next generation of entrepreneurs. They’re doing that through a fully functional store in their school. A group of 4C Academy 10th and 11th graders helps run the store throughout the day. Once in the morning and once in the afternoon. They use the store to learn every role in a business whether that be stocking items, making schedules and even customer service.
ALBANY, GA
Albany, GA
WALB 10

Trial underway in Albany elderly exploitation case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The trial for an Albany woman accused of exploiting elderly people is underway. Michelle Oliver is standing trial after she was charged with taking checks from people but not taking care of them. She is facing a jury on operating an unlicensed personal care home, multiple counts of deprivation of services to elderly and disabled adults and exploitation of disabled adults.
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

Valdosta pool contractor woes stretch to Thomas County

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A Valdosta contractor accused of turning dreams into nightmares is now being accused of swindling several Thomas County families out of thousands of dollars as well. Jerry Maxwell Ward, also known as “Max Ward” and owner of Quality Pools & Patio, is facing nearly two...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany police investigating entering auto at Shoreham apartments

The Albany Police Department would like the public’s assistance with identifying the suspect(s) in the still photos below. According to APD, an entering automobiles incident occurred early this morning at Shoreham Apartments in the 2000 block of Dawson Rd and in multiple neighborhoods. The department encourages anyone who has...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Woman reported missing from Albany

The Albany Police Department is seeking information in regards to a missing person. 23-year-old Lacambria Toomer has been missing since August 13. She was reported missing on August 24, according to APD. Lacrambria Toomer is African-American. She stands at 5'01" and weighs 210 pounds. Police say she has brown eyes...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Colquitt Co. Arts Center gets funding to expand programs

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Arts Center was recently given thousands of dollars to expand its programs. They will now be able to offer dance, theater and art instruction. Fifth graders in one elementary school will have a chance to “Bee The Artist,” while exploring theater and mixed...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Working hard in Albany

ATLANTA, GA- Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany recorded an unemployment rate of 3.9 percent in July, down four-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 5.4 percent. “This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed,” said...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Man, woman allegedly robbed at gunpoint in front of Albany Uhaul

Albany police are investigating after a man and woman were allegedly robbed at gunpoint Monday evening. Police responded to the Uhaul located in the 800 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard in reference to an armed robbery. Dispatch told police that the caller stated that three black males robbed them at...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Investigation underway after Sunday shooting

An investigation is underway after a Sunday shooting. On August 28, an Albany police officer was dispatched to Phoebe Main Hospital. At the scene, the officer spoke with the victim and a relative. According to a police report from APD, the relative told police that his cousin was shot while...
ALBANY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia police officer shot at Moultrie hotel

MOULTRIE — A Moultrie police officer was shot while serving a warrant Saturday night at a hotel on 1st Ave. He was treated and has been released from the hospital. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 27, Moultrie Police Department officers were attempting to serve arrest warrants on 56-year-old Glen Taylor, of Moultrie, who was staying at the Cocomo Inn & Suites on 1st Ave. in Moultrie.
MOULTRIE, GA
WALB 10

Adel residents upset over utility bill issues

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Several people in Adel are angry about their recent utility bills. So much so that over 50 people packed out a recent city council meeting to voice their frustrations. Several Adel Residents told WALB News 10 that they didn’t have a utility bill for months. And...
ADEL, GA
The Albany Herald

Thomasville Sip and Shop set for Friday

THOMASVILLE — The city of Thomasville’s next First Friday Sip and Shop event is set for Friday from 6-10 p.m. in downtown Thomasville. As well as shopping and dining opportunities, guests can enjoy a free concert by the Will Thompson Band. A fifth-generation musician from the Gulf Coast,...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

Moultrie officer injured in Sunday shootout with suspect

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - An officer was injured in a shooting incident that occurred Sunday night, according to the Moultrie Police Department. Moultrie Police Officers responded to 1712 1st Avenue in reference to a wanted suspect. Police said the suspect had multiple felony warrants for his arrest. When Officers attempted...
MOULTRIE, GA
WALB 10

Thomasville Humane Society adoption-free month coming to an end

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Many pet shelters across south Georgia are at or near capacity. The Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society has been offering free adoptions all month to find homes for pets. The shelter isn’t quite cleared yet but just Saturday there were 25 adoptions that took place. This bumps...
THOMASVILLE, GA

