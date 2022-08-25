Read full article on original website
zycrypto.com
The Merge Gets A Soft Date As Ethereum Devs Complete Upgrade Of All Public Testnets
Ethereum’s transition from a proof of work to a proof of stake consensus network is almost here. According to an announcement by the Ethereum Foundation, the upgrade of all public testnets is now complete setting up The Merge ready for Ethereum’s mainnet. The transition will involve a two-step...
zycrypto.com
Big Eyes Coin, Ethereum, and Apecoin are set to make significant strides in 2022
The crypto world has seen better times since its recent popularity, but that has not dwindled the faith that crypto enthusiasts have in the industry. Amidst the bearish flow of the market, some people believe that the industry will rise again. With this in mind, Ethereum (ETH), Apecoin (APE), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are three new coins geared to achieve maximum headways for their holders when the market gets back up.
zycrypto.com
CBDCs Present The Strongest Use Case For The Digital Assets’ Ecosystem For Now, Says Singapore Financial Regulator
According to the Managing Director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Ravi Menon, the most promising use cases for digital assets are in cross-border payment and settlement, trade finance, and pre- and post-trade capital market activities. Menon said so while delivering the opening address at the Green Shoots seminar in Singapore on August 29, 2022.
zycrypto.com
Five Crypto Innovations to Watch in the Final Phase of 2022
The cryptocurrency market has come a long way since Bitcoin’s official debut in 2009; it is now worth over $1 trillion, according to CoinGecko. While Satoshi’s primary idea was to prevent the occurrence of another financial crisis through a decentralized monetary ecosystem, digital asset innovations have evolved to include other solutions. As of press time, there are over 12,000 cryptocurrencies, some of which power Web 3.0 platforms in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Non-fungible token (NFT) space.
zycrypto.com
BullDogeChain’s Unique Platform Caters To The Future Of The Crypto Industry
BullDogeChain, a decentralized blockchain project, has created a unique platform that improves the scalability, security, and efficiency of current protocols to cater to the future of blockchain and cryptocurrencies. BullDogeChain guiding principle is “to take all the powerful, futuristic and practical concepts of previous blockchain generations, unify them, and then...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Slips Below $20,000 As Investors Continue To Mull Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech
After two consecutive weeks of negative returns, Bitcoin opened on Monday with its head down as investors continued to contemplate the hawkish comments by Fed chair Jeremy Powell. At press time, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was trading at $19,720 after a 1.99% drop in the past 24 hours....
zycrypto.com
Aave, Chainlink, And Lynqyo May Present Enormous Opportunities
Cryptocurrencies have come a long way in terms of adoption and value in the past few years. As a result, people are shifting their attention to cryptocurrencies. There is no doubt that cryptocurrencies will have great potential in the future. In 2022, the cryptocurrency market experienced a titanic collapse. In...
zycrypto.com
Mastercard Unlocks Huge Feat With Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Cardano Payments Card For Millions Of Users
Mastercard is set to partner with the global crypto exchange Binance to launch a crypto payments card for consumers. Mastercard, like most other payment brands, is showing increasing interest in crypto assets. The cryptocurrency adoption rate has recently increased despite the persistent Crypto Winter. Mastercard’s recent move is set to grow the adoption rate even further.
zycrypto.com
Mt. Gox Creditors Debunk Rumours Of An Imminent Massive BTC Dump
Several Mt. Gox creditors have dispelled rumours of a plan by the exchange to release a considerable stash of Bitcoins owed to creditors later this month, potentially leading to a massive dump on the cryptocurrency. In the past week, crypto Twitter and other social media spaces have been awash with...
zycrypto.com
USDC Releases Its Assets Reserves Report As Other Stablecoins Stumble
Stablecoin issuers have been under the radar over the quality of the reserves backing the tokens they issue. Circle Internet Financial LLC (Circle), the issuer of stablecoin USDC, has released its reserves report as of July 31, 2022. A bold transparency statement on Circle’s website states that: “The stablecoins we issue are built to a higher standard. That’s why USD Coin (USDC) is always redeemable 1:1 for U.S. dollars, and Euro Coin (EUROC) is always redeemable 1:1 for euros. Always”.
zycrypto.com
SEC Will Continue Treating Crypto-Assets Like Other Securities, Regardless Of Their Technology – Gary Gensler
Gary Gensler has insisted that his agency will continue being a “cop on the beat” concerning policing crypto-assets despite claims that they are not securities. In his latest Op-Ed published by the WSJ, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chair stated that he did not see any reason for treating the crypto market differently from traditional markets “just because it uses a different technology.” According to him, despite the US federal securities laws being over 85 years old, they generally protected investors, including those in the crypto sector.
zycrypto.com
Need Additional Funds to Pay Bills? Have A Look At Big Eyes Coin, Cardano, Solana
It is no doubt that adulthood is 90% bills payment and 10% others. Day-to-day activities require us to spend a certain amount of money, which in most cases is inevitable. If you ever heard the phrase “money makes the world go round?” you would agree that this is undisputed.
zycrypto.com
South Korea To Impose “Gift Tax” On Crypto Airdrops
South Korea is looking to impose a new sort of tax on cryptocurrencies. The East Asian country has remained on the news within the crypto space of late as it seeks to institute proper regulation of the nascent industry. Most recently, the South Korean government has been considering imposing taxes on crypto airdrops.
zycrypto.com
Over 50% Of All BTC Trade Volumes On Exchanges Are Fake – Forbes
Bitcoin dominates the digital assets markets, being the firstborn crypto and the most publicised. It accounts for over 40% of the global cryptocurrency market capitalisation. While Bitcoin trade volumes are expected to outpace those of other cryptocurrencies considerably, recent data shows these values might have been blown out of proportion.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin At $16k? Notable Analyst Says Outcome “Very Likely” In Coming Weeks
BTC is currently trading at its lowest levels in August. Following a few weeks of a sustained upsurge, the firstborn crypto has faced a wild rejection along with the rest of the markets. As BTC dips further, analysts within the space have propagated their opinions on the market’s direction. Among...
zycrypto.com
Short-Term Bitcoin Traders Will Suffer From The Fed’s Battle With Inflation, Says BitFury CEO
BitFury’s CEO thinks the Federal Reserve’s aggressive stance on inflation could hurt short-term Bitcoin traders. He explains that the Feds’ decisions play a role in the asset straddling the $20K mark. The securities watchdog also came under fire for its botched attempts at regulating the cryptocurrency industry.
zycrypto.com
Metaverse and Land in Metaverse Games
Modern Web3 projects and metaverses are the future, and new titles keep propping up, offering something different. The metaverse offers us possibilities never before seen, as we get to connect in a virtual reality that’s more and more like our own. You can now buy land in the metaverse...
