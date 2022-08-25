ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
zycrypto.com

Big Eyes Coin, Ethereum, and Apecoin are set to make significant strides in 2022

The crypto world has seen better times since its recent popularity, but that has not dwindled the faith that crypto enthusiasts have in the industry. Amidst the bearish flow of the market, some people believe that the industry will rise again. With this in mind, Ethereum (ETH), Apecoin (APE), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are three new coins geared to achieve maximum headways for their holders when the market gets back up.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

CBDCs Present The Strongest Use Case For The Digital Assets’ Ecosystem For Now, Says Singapore Financial Regulator

According to the Managing Director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Ravi Menon, the most promising use cases for digital assets are in cross-border payment and settlement, trade finance, and pre- and post-trade capital market activities. Menon said so while delivering the opening address at the Green Shoots seminar in Singapore on August 29, 2022.
WORLD
zycrypto.com

Five Crypto Innovations to Watch in the Final Phase of 2022

The cryptocurrency market has come a long way since Bitcoin’s official debut in 2009; it is now worth over $1 trillion, according to CoinGecko. While Satoshi’s primary idea was to prevent the occurrence of another financial crisis through a decentralized monetary ecosystem, digital asset innovations have evolved to include other solutions. As of press time, there are over 12,000 cryptocurrencies, some of which power Web 3.0 platforms in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Non-fungible token (NFT) space.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Eyes#Cryptocurrency#Creativity#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#The Big Eyes Coin
zycrypto.com

BullDogeChain’s Unique Platform Caters To The Future Of The Crypto Industry

BullDogeChain, a decentralized blockchain project, has created a unique platform that improves the scalability, security, and efficiency of current protocols to cater to the future of blockchain and cryptocurrencies. BullDogeChain guiding principle is “to take all the powerful, futuristic and practical concepts of previous blockchain generations, unify them, and then...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Aave, Chainlink, And Lynqyo May Present Enormous Opportunities

Cryptocurrencies have come a long way in terms of adoption and value in the past few years. As a result, people are shifting their attention to cryptocurrencies. There is no doubt that cryptocurrencies will have great potential in the future. In 2022, the cryptocurrency market experienced a titanic collapse. In...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Mastercard Unlocks Huge Feat With Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Cardano Payments Card For Millions Of Users

Mastercard is set to partner with the global crypto exchange Binance to launch a crypto payments card for consumers. Mastercard, like most other payment brands, is showing increasing interest in crypto assets. The cryptocurrency adoption rate has recently increased despite the persistent Crypto Winter. Mastercard’s recent move is set to grow the adoption rate even further.
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
zycrypto.com

Mt. Gox Creditors Debunk Rumours Of An Imminent Massive BTC Dump

Several Mt. Gox creditors have dispelled rumours of a plan by the exchange to release a considerable stash of Bitcoins owed to creditors later this month, potentially leading to a massive dump on the cryptocurrency. In the past week, crypto Twitter and other social media spaces have been awash with...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

USDC Releases Its Assets Reserves Report As Other Stablecoins Stumble

Stablecoin issuers have been under the radar over the quality of the reserves backing the tokens they issue. Circle Internet Financial LLC (Circle), the issuer of stablecoin USDC, has released its reserves report as of July 31, 2022. A bold transparency statement on Circle’s website states that: “The stablecoins we issue are built to a higher standard. That’s why USD Coin (USDC) is always redeemable 1:1 for U.S. dollars, and Euro Coin (EUROC) is always redeemable 1:1 for euros. Always”.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

SEC Will Continue Treating Crypto-Assets Like Other Securities, Regardless Of Their Technology – Gary Gensler

Gary Gensler has insisted that his agency will continue being a “cop on the beat” concerning policing crypto-assets despite claims that they are not securities. In his latest Op-Ed published by the WSJ, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chair stated that he did not see any reason for treating the crypto market differently from traditional markets “just because it uses a different technology.” According to him, despite the US federal securities laws being over 85 years old, they generally protected investors, including those in the crypto sector.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

South Korea To Impose “Gift Tax” On Crypto Airdrops

South Korea is looking to impose a new sort of tax on cryptocurrencies. The East Asian country has remained on the news within the crypto space of late as it seeks to institute proper regulation of the nascent industry. Most recently, the South Korean government has been considering imposing taxes on crypto airdrops.
ECONOMY
zycrypto.com

Over 50% Of All BTC Trade Volumes On Exchanges Are Fake – Forbes

Bitcoin dominates the digital assets markets, being the firstborn crypto and the most publicised. It accounts for over 40% of the global cryptocurrency market capitalisation. While Bitcoin trade volumes are expected to outpace those of other cryptocurrencies considerably, recent data shows these values might have been blown out of proportion.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Metaverse and Land in Metaverse Games

Modern Web3 projects and metaverses are the future, and new titles keep propping up, offering something different. The metaverse offers us possibilities never before seen, as we get to connect in a virtual reality that’s more and more like our own. You can now buy land in the metaverse...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy