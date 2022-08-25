Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taste of Iceland heads to Chicago from 9/1 to 9/3Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Save the planet and save the hassle: Rent your next couch instead of buying trendy 'fast furniture'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Fun For Less in Chicago: Museum of Science and Industry Free DaysLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
2022 NBA Draft Review: Chicago BullsAdrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, Illinois
The Thompson FamilyMissing Persons Awareness Network. 43-year-old Lydia Thompson and her 40-year-old husband Everett had two boys, 8-year-old Andrew and 11-year-old Everett, Jr. They raised their family in the 8100 block of Rhodes Avenue in Chicago, and the couple owned EAT, a restaurant in Park Manor. Lydia’s father passed away and willed the home to Lydia and her siblings. Each one owned one-third of the property. Lydia had a brother named Kenneth White, who had just been released from prison due to a rape conviction. Kenneth came to live at the house, which made everyone unhappy. Everett’s family felt Kenneth was a “freeloader”, the Charley Project reports. About four months after he moved in, Lydia called 911 and told authorities that Kenneth threatened to kill her with an ax. The police came, but no one was arrested or charged with an offense.
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in Chicagoland
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is expanding once again throughout the greater Chicago area. (CHICAGO) It will soon be even easier to find a Freddy's near you in the Chicago area. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced in a press release the fast-casual restaurant known for their double steakburgers, shoestring french fries, and frozen custard will be opening six new locations in northern Illinois.
Illinois-based Portillo's restaurant chooses to expand out of state
(The Center Square) – A Chicago-based restaurant chain is expanding, but not in Illinois. With headquarters in Oak Brook, Portillo’s has over 40 locations around Chicago and four downstate – one each in Normal, Springfield, Peoria and Champaign. In what appears to be an indirect swipe at...
thecentersquare.com
Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Illinois: $22.77 an hour
(The Center Square) – A nationwide survey says that renters in Illinois need salaries of $22 to $25 an hour to afford a modest two-bedroom apartment. The annual survey named Out of Reach is a joint venture of Housing Action Illinois and the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Median rents for two-bedroom apartments in Illinois increased nearly 18% between the first quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, the report said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mayor Lightfoot vows that Chicago police officers will have fewer canceled days off
Mayor Lightfoot said she expects changes in the way police officers and their days off are scheduled. This comes after a watchdog report said many cops were scheduled to work 11 days straight in recent months.
Democratic Chicago lawmaker calls out Lori Lightfoot, Kim Foxx for crime wave: 'The criminals are winning'
Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell lost his brother on the streets of Chicago and he has been pushing for accountability and answers to help make the city safer. Caldwell held an exclusive "Fox & Friends" interview with Democratic State Rep. La Shawn K. Ford, who is pleading with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx to get tougher on crime.
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them have extraordinary online reviews and are known for serving high quality food made with fresh ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Illinois
All avid golfers know St. Andrews, along Scotland’s east coast, is The Home of Golf, where the game was first played centuries ago. How about the first 18-hole course in the United States? That distinction goes to Chicago Golf Club, which opened in the early 1890s at an earlier location than its current-day Wheaton, Ill., location—over in Downers Grove. Further cementing Illinois in our country’s golfing history is the fact the club was one of the five founding members of the USGA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pritzker, Bailey address energy, Chicago, jobs at forum
(The Center Square) – Two candidates for Illinois governor addressed the move to renewable energy and other issues Wednesday during a forum. The Illinois Farm Bureau invited Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey to a farm near Lexington. The two appeared at separate times. Both were asked about...
thecentersquare.com
Democratic state rep. offended at Lightfoot’s criticism of political ad
(The Center Square) – A political ad airing on TV and online that is critical of Democrats’ policies is finding different interpretations among Democrats. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot last week criticized a political ad from People Who Play By The Rules PAC airing concerns about the Democrats’ policies on crime and punishment.
Report: Pittsburgh's 'slow but steady' economic recovery beats out only Milwaukee
(The Center Square) – A new report highlights the Pittsburgh area’s economic recovery – and finds it mostly lacking. The good news from the Pennsylvania Economy League of Greater Pittsburgh: the regional unemployment rate has fallen to 4.5%, below the pre-pandemic rate. The labor force, too, has rebounded a bit: it’s at 96% of the level before COVID-19, compared to 94% previously.
Chicago arrests dropped 74% over past decade
(The Center Square) – Chicago police arrests have dropped 74% from 2012 to 2021, mirroring a national trend. The number of arrests in Chicago dropped from 145,390 in 2012 to 38,400 in 2021, according to the city's annual financial report. From 2019 – the year before the COVID-19 pandemic...
The Center Square
Chicago, IL
ABOUT
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.https://www.thecentersquare.com/
