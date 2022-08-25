ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

k105.com

Man who saved nine people in eastern Kentucky flooding honored by lawmakers

During a special called session of the Kentucky General Assembly, lawmakers honored an eastern Kentucky man for his heroic efforts saving nine people stranded by floodwaters during historical flooding. “A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,” said Rep. John Blanton, who serves Knott, Magoffin and...
KENTUCKY STATE
WJHL

1 month later: FEMA provides assistance update for Kentucky flood survivors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WJHL) — One month after historic flood waters devastated multiple counties in Kentucky and killed dozens, FEMA released an update on recovery efforts from a local, commonwealth and federal level. According to FEMA, more than $92 million in federal grants, loans and flood insurance payments have been approved to flow into structures across […]
KENTUCKY STATE
Whitesburg, KY
Kentucky State
River, KY
Hazard, KY
q95fm.net

Dumas Rescue Offering Assistance For Flood Victims Denied By FEMA

An update from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department:. Have you been denied for FEMA following the recent flooding in eastern Kentucky?. Dumas Rescue, along with Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Prestonsburg KY, is happy to say we have a contact of 5 retired attorneys willing to spend some time doing this type of assistance!
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Southeastern Ky. deputies give back to a fellow citizen

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a feel good story to pass along to you. Two Knox County Sheriff’s deputies gifted a local man a pair of new shoes. Timothy Ramey, who is known to walk the highways often, had walked so much his shoes were starting to give out. When deputies found out, they stepped in to get him a new pair of shoes.
KNOX COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Vigil for Kayla Massingale to be held this weekend

A vigil will be held this weekend to honor the first anniversary of the death of a Harlan County woman. Friends, family, and the community are invited to Huff Park on Saturday at 7 p.m. to commemorate the life of Kayla Massingale. Massingale was found dead last September, and her...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
#Addiction Medicine#Mental Health Issues#Drugs#The Addiction#Eastern Kentuckians
1039thebulldog.com

12 crews now cleaning up flood debris in Letcher County

The Kentucky Transportation cabinet still has debris removal contractors out across Letcher County picking up flood debris. There are 12 crews in Letcher County today out collecting your sorted out debris from the Rights of Way with two crews in Seco, two in Isom, three in Millstone, one in Neon, two in Whitesburg and two in Jenkins.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

String of ATM thefts across southern Kentucky under investigation

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A string of thefts targeting ATMs in southern Kentucky is under investigation. The automated teller machines have been stolen from multiple stores in several counties. Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials say they believe the same people are responsible for all the crimes. Knox County...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]

Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting

Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of Kentucky

Judge Thomas Wingate wrote that “the Department of Revenue improperly collected debts of UK HealthCare using impermissible means to collect unliquidated sums.” The post Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

These Invasive Species in Kentucky Are Bad News and Here’s Why [VIDEOS]

The various versions of natural resources departments across the nation could, I guess, be considered conquerors. Well, they certainly go to great LENGTHS to conquer. And I call them that because of the many non-native or invasive species of animals or plant life that deal a blow to ecosystems across the country. I mean, that's what you do to invaders...you CONQUER them.
KENTUCKY STATE
q95fm.net

Police Investigating A Series Of ATM Thefts In Southern Kentucky

A series of ATMs thefts happening in southern Kentucky is under investigation. Automated teller machines from different stores in several counties have been stolen. Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office say they believe all the thefts are connected to the same people. The same crew has hit at...
KNOX COUNTY, TN

