uky.edu
‘We’re All Kentuckians’: For Hazard Native and UK College of Medicine resident, Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief is Personal
This summer, a mere month after returning to her hometown of Hazard, Ky., for her first year of residency, Danielle Bocook, MD, saw it destroyed by eastern Kentucky’s worst flooding in more than 60 years. In late July, flash floods devastated eastern Kentucky communities, including Perry County where Dr....
k105.com
Man who saved nine people in eastern Kentucky flooding honored by lawmakers
During a special called session of the Kentucky General Assembly, lawmakers honored an eastern Kentucky man for his heroic efforts saving nine people stranded by floodwaters during historical flooding. “A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,” said Rep. John Blanton, who serves Knott, Magoffin and...
1 month later: FEMA provides assistance update for Kentucky flood survivors
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WJHL) — One month after historic flood waters devastated multiple counties in Kentucky and killed dozens, FEMA released an update on recovery efforts from a local, commonwealth and federal level. According to FEMA, more than $92 million in federal grants, loans and flood insurance payments have been approved to flow into structures across […]
foxlexington.com
‘You can only live about 72 hours without water’: Water cleaning system installed in Whitesburg
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington business, Square1 Technologies, has just installed one of its own innovative water cleaning systems at Carquest Auto Parts, in Whitesburg. Square1 Technologies provides water cleaning systems to developing countries, mainly in Africa and south Asia. However, with the recent eastern Kentucky floods, it...
Eastern Ky. floods wrecked small farms. Here’s how to help.
Floods in eastern Ky. wrecked an important source of local income and fresh food. Farmers reported nearly $3.5 million in damages and lost income.
q95fm.net
Dumas Rescue Offering Assistance For Flood Victims Denied By FEMA
An update from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department:. Have you been denied for FEMA following the recent flooding in eastern Kentucky?. Dumas Rescue, along with Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Prestonsburg KY, is happy to say we have a contact of 5 retired attorneys willing to spend some time doing this type of assistance!
wymt.com
Southeastern Ky. deputies give back to a fellow citizen
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a feel good story to pass along to you. Two Knox County Sheriff’s deputies gifted a local man a pair of new shoes. Timothy Ramey, who is known to walk the highways often, had walked so much his shoes were starting to give out. When deputies found out, they stepped in to get him a new pair of shoes.
harlanenterprise.net
Vigil for Kayla Massingale to be held this weekend
A vigil will be held this weekend to honor the first anniversary of the death of a Harlan County woman. Friends, family, and the community are invited to Huff Park on Saturday at 7 p.m. to commemorate the life of Kayla Massingale. Massingale was found dead last September, and her...
1039thebulldog.com
12 crews now cleaning up flood debris in Letcher County
The Kentucky Transportation cabinet still has debris removal contractors out across Letcher County picking up flood debris. There are 12 crews in Letcher County today out collecting your sorted out debris from the Rights of Way with two crews in Seco, two in Isom, three in Millstone, one in Neon, two in Whitesburg and two in Jenkins.
wkyufm.org
Residents of disaster-impacted communities represent resilience at the Kentucky State Fair
The Kentucky State Fair is a showcase of some of the best the Commonwealth has to offer, from livestock and crops to crafts and food. It’s also a venue for showing off different parts of the state, through the Pride of the Counties exhibit. There, dozens of counties send...
Thieves target ATMs in southern Kentucky businesses
The Whitley County Sheriff‘s Department, the Corbin Police Department, and law enforcement agencies across state lines in Tennessee are trying to catch a group of thieves that have been targeting southern Kentucky businesses.
Kentucky commission tasked with distributing $478 million in opioid settlement funds plans website, town halls
The commission overseeing opioid settlement funds in Ky. plans to open an online application portal for addiction programs wanting to apply for aid.
wymt.com
String of ATM thefts across southern Kentucky under investigation
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A string of thefts targeting ATMs in southern Kentucky is under investigation. The automated teller machines have been stolen from multiple stores in several counties. Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials say they believe the same people are responsible for all the crimes. Knox County...
Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]
Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of Kentucky
Judge Thomas Wingate wrote that “the Department of Revenue improperly collected debts of UK HealthCare using impermissible means to collect unliquidated sums.” The post Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
These Invasive Species in Kentucky Are Bad News and Here’s Why [VIDEOS]
The various versions of natural resources departments across the nation could, I guess, be considered conquerors. Well, they certainly go to great LENGTHS to conquer. And I call them that because of the many non-native or invasive species of animals or plant life that deal a blow to ecosystems across the country. I mean, that's what you do to invaders...you CONQUER them.
Lawrence County man arrested after internet crimes against children investigation
A Kentucky man was arrested and charged after allegedly sharing sexually explicit images online.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. family rebuilds following flood damage with help from Christian Appalachian Project
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Slone family has lived in their Knott County home since 1981. They said they have seen flooding before, but nothing like what happened on July 28. ”By that time, we just didn’t know what to do,” said Ken Slone. “You know, you kind of...
wkyufm.org
'Field of dreams': Ground broken on mega electric vehicle battery plant in Warren County
Ground was broken on Tuesday on the second-largest economic development project in Kentucky history. Envision AESC is building a mega factory to produce electric vehicle batteries in Warren County. Led by Gov. Andy Beshear, state and local leaders turned the first dirt on a $2 billion, 3,000,000 square-foot factory in...
q95fm.net
Police Investigating A Series Of ATM Thefts In Southern Kentucky
A series of ATMs thefts happening in southern Kentucky is under investigation. Automated teller machines from different stores in several counties have been stolen. Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office say they believe all the thefts are connected to the same people. The same crew has hit at...
