Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
Texas gas companies face fines up to $1 million for failing to prepare for extreme weather
"Texas gas companies face fines up to $1 million for failing to prepare for extreme weather" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for...
KTRE
Matthew Edgar now listed as one of Texas’ 10 most wanted fugitives
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The case of a man who disappeared during his own murder trial in east Texas is now getting national attention. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on Aug. 25 thanking the producers and crew of the show, In Pursuit with John Walsh. The sheriff’s office says the show recently broadcast a short segment about Matthew Edgar, who was convicted of murder, then failed to show up for the third day of his murder trial. The Hemphill man was convicted of killing his girlfriend, Livye Lewis, back in October of 2020.
KTRE
Uvalde families take part in March For Our Lives rally in Austin
AUSTIN, TX. (CNN) - Families of the victims of the Uvalde school massacre protested at the Texas State Capitol steps Saturday. They are demanding that Governor Abbott raise the age limit for purchasing an assault weapon to 21. The gunman who killed the 21 people in Uvalde was 18-years-old. The...
KTRE
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick visits Waco during 8-week Texas bus tour
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick made a stop at the Hippodrome Theater in Waco as part of his 8-week Texas bus tour. Patrick and his team started the tour last week at the Alamo in San Antonio and he plans to visit 131 Texas cities. The Republican...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTRE
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A homeowner in Alaska is seemingly not making their neighbor too happy regarding certain yard decorations. KTUU reports resident Ms. Moore (who asked that her full name not be used) no longer enjoys sitting out in her yard after a neighbor has decorated the fence that sits along her property line with suggestive trespassing signs.
KTRE
Sponsor of ‘whippit’ bill clarifies confusion about whipped cream sales in New York
NEW YORK (Gray News) – A new law in New York banning the sale of whipped cream chargers has raised some confusion over the sale of canned whipped cream. The legislation, sponsored by NY state Sen. Joseph Addabbo Jr., was passed in October 2021, and some stores had recently begun requiring ID to purchase the dessert topping.
KTRE
Three injured after massive tomato spill on highway
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) – A big rig spill had a freeway in California covered in tomatoes. Thousands of them were crushed when they spilled on I-80 and caused several collisions Monday. Officials said a tractor-trailer lost its cargo after it lost control and hit another car. Then it slammed...
KTRE
Rain chances remain in our favor as deep moisture remains in place across east Texas
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It will be warm and muggy overnight as lows drop into the lower 70′s. Rain chances will be at 60% on Tuesday and Wednesday as plenty of deep moisture combines with a weak disturbance aloft to provide the ample lift to give you this good shot at some rain the next couple of days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTRE
More wet and unsettled weather on the way to the Piney Woods
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - While most areas will remain dry, we will keep in a 30% chance of rain overnight as lows drop into the lower 70′s. This wet and unsettled weather pattern will continue for the foreseeable future as a combination of a weak cold frontal boundary interacts with deep moisture and upper level disturbances to keep daily rain chances in play each day through the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Comments / 0