ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KTRE

Matthew Edgar now listed as one of Texas’ 10 most wanted fugitives

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The case of a man who disappeared during his own murder trial in east Texas is now getting national attention. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on Aug. 25 thanking the producers and crew of the show, In Pursuit with John Walsh. The sheriff’s office says the show recently broadcast a short segment about Matthew Edgar, who was convicted of murder, then failed to show up for the third day of his murder trial. The Hemphill man was convicted of killing his girlfriend, Livye Lewis, back in October of 2020.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Uvalde families take part in March For Our Lives rally in Austin

AUSTIN, TX. (CNN) - Families of the victims of the Uvalde school massacre protested at the Texas State Capitol steps Saturday. They are demanding that Governor Abbott raise the age limit for purchasing an assault weapon to 21. The gunman who killed the 21 people in Uvalde was 18-years-old. The...
AUSTIN, TX
KTRE

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick visits Waco during 8-week Texas bus tour

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick made a stop at the Hippodrome Theater in Waco as part of his 8-week Texas bus tour. Patrick and his team started the tour last week at the Alamo in San Antonio and he plans to visit 131 Texas cities. The Republican...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
KTRE

‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A homeowner in Alaska is seemingly not making their neighbor too happy regarding certain yard decorations. KTUU reports resident Ms. Moore (who asked that her full name not be used) no longer enjoys sitting out in her yard after a neighbor has decorated the fence that sits along her property line with suggestive trespassing signs.
ALASKA STATE
KTRE

Three injured after massive tomato spill on highway

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) – A big rig spill had a freeway in California covered in tomatoes. Thousands of them were crushed when they spilled on I-80 and caused several collisions Monday. Officials said a tractor-trailer lost its cargo after it lost control and hit another car. Then it slammed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Amendment#Firearms#Handguns#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Federal#Politics Courts#Politics Judicial#Founding Era#Court#Texas Tribune
KTRE

More wet and unsettled weather on the way to the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - While most areas will remain dry, we will keep in a 30% chance of rain overnight as lows drop into the lower 70′s. This wet and unsettled weather pattern will continue for the foreseeable future as a combination of a weak cold frontal boundary interacts with deep moisture and upper level disturbances to keep daily rain chances in play each day through the Labor Day holiday weekend.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy