ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Truckers Sound Off on ‘Ridiculous’ Port Problems

By Kari Hamanaka
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26sbfg_0hVW9s1d00

The Federal Maritime Commission ’s (FMC) consideration of an emergency order aimed at forcing shipping lines to be more transparent with information offered to shippers and truckers, has elicited some frank responses on cracks in operations at the terminal level.

The FMC is in the midst of a 30-day public comment period in which it earlier this month asked industry to weigh in on the possibility of an order that would force carriers and marine terminal operators to provide cargo availability and throughput information to shippers, trucking companies and railroads. The order could last as long as 60 days and is authorized under the newly passed Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022 (OSRA).

“The lack of information sharing has adversely affected our ability to move freight efficiently as we are unable to secure appointments for an extended period of time and we have experienced drivers getting shut out of empty returns midday due to lack of terminal capacity,” wrote RPM Courier Systems LLC chief operating officer Thomas Connery to the FMC. “Additionally, drivers are repeatedly unable to access a terminal due to traffic metering, which leads to demurrage and/or detention fees. This is unacceptable and needs to be remedied.”

Recurring themes across many of the comments sent to the FMC by trucking companies have asked that the order require the sharing of information on appointment availability in real time, capacity of empty container return locations and alerts when they hit that thresshold, terminal operator restrictions on the return of empties, traffic that would impact terminal access, any system issues that impede on the processing of trucks and a single platform where all of this information can be accessed.

Drayage is a key link within the supply chain system related to the movement of freight from the ports to an inland distribution center, warehouse or other destination. Bottlenecks there, as with any part of the goods movement system, can cause a chain reaction elsewhere.

Best Drayage chief financial officer Cory Peters suggested the FMC order require carriers to share container availability and information on charges via their websites, pointing out “reliability has never been lower” within container shipping.

“It should not require multiple emails and/or phone calls to customer service centers that do not respond within days,” Peters said in his letter to the FMC. “The industry cannot work like that.”

Peters went on to point out that information has become even harder to come by from carriers and the terminals since OSRA took effect, which would fly in the face of the legislation’s purpose.

“This data has always been provided. Before the days of the internet, we would have to call the terminals to get this information,” Peters said. “With the internet, these basic data points were common for every marine terminal. However, in the past two months, since the passage of OSRA 2022, some carriers and terminals have removed this information and demanded payment for charges that were unavoidable because the information was not available.”

Fees charged by carriers, called detention and demurrage, are levied when equipment—such as containers—are not returned within a specified period called free time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WXt29_0hVW9s1d00
Shipping containers sit stacked in a port on June 09, 2022 in Bayonne, New Jersey. (Photo By Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

East Coast Woes

The issue of not being able to easily return empty containers and avoiding late charges is particularly acute at beleaguered East and Gulf coast ports that are now seeing container congestion, with shippers re-routing cargo to avoid the West Coast.

That’s what led to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to say earlier this month it would take up a container imbalance fee charged to carriers in a bid to address the pile up of empties at the terminals as shipping heads into the peak season.

The fee goes into effect Sept. 1 and would be determined on a quarterly basis. If an ocean liner’s quarterly outgoing container total is the same or in excess of 110 percent of their import container volume, they avoid having to pay the $100 per container fee.

Atlantic Star Trucking president Joe Magiera used the example in his comments to the FMC of an employee checking to return an Ocean Network Express container at 6 a.m. when the appointment window opened. Five minutes later, the terminal was fully booked, leaving the employee to sit and refresh the website throughout the day in hopes of an appointment opening. Magiera also pointed to Mediterranean Shipping Company , offering one out of three of its terminals at New York/New Jersey for empty returns earlier this month.

“MSC is the second-largest [steam ship] line in the world, calling the second-largest port in the U.S., not a mom-and-pop operation,” Magiera pointed out. “To have only one empty return location is ridiculous, plus the one terminal receiving their empties is severely congested as a result.”

Bill Sirchio, director of terminal operations for STG Intermodal, which handles freight at the Port of New York and New Jersey, pointed specifically to the chassis shortage and pinned blame on trucking companies’ inability to handle multiple drayage moves as they have in the past on the difficulty in scheduling returns.

“Root cause: the inability of steam ship lines to supply a pragmatic venue to return empty containers, which would create a chassis surplus in the marketplace,” Sirchio told the FMC. “The charade is that port terminals will take back empties via appointments only plus require a double move.”

Marla Papa, president and CEO of Port of New York and New Jersey motor carrier L&A Transport, told the FMC the company’s parking lot is “completely overloaded” with empty containers that can’t be returned because of the lack of appointment times from shipping line Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp .

“We are put in the position to charge clients, per diems, chassis rentals etc.,” Papa told the FMC. “We would like to charge back the steamship lines for our chassis and parking spots as not all clients can absorb such an increase consistently.”

The sentiment hits on a point made by FMC Chair Daniel Maffei earlier this month following a visit to the Port of New York and New Jersey.

Maffei said at the time he intended to ask the FMC to expand its investigation into erroneous carrier charges to also cover the additional container storage expenses shippers and truckers are being saddled with when empties cannot be returned.

Maffei went on to say, “I will do everything in my power to ensure that carriers do not receive involuntarily subsidized storage for empty containers that belong to them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ognvd_0hVW9s1d00
The Port of Long Beach first announced its Supply Chain Information Highway in December and just a few months later began piloting the software platform.  (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Visibility in the Supply Chain

Information visibility, and the lack of it, is central to the issues being brought before the FMC.

The Port of Long Beach said in March it was testing its Supply Chain Information Highway software platform, aimed at opening up information among terminal operators, carriers, trucking companies, railroads and importers.

The port’s deputy executive director Noel Hacegaba said at the time the point of the platform was not to create a “one-size-fits-all system” but to instead “liberate data.”

Some supply chain tech providers argue the information any potential FMC order would encompass, to a certain extent, is already out there.

“Data collaboration is key to moving the industry forward,” said Brian Glick, founder and CEO of supply chain visibility tech company Chain.io. “Doing it right involves thousands of stakeholders and hundreds of individual software companies.”

Doing it right would also require a significant amount of time, Glick said.

“Emergency and rushed processes may end up leaving out key stakeholders who want to help but can’t without a measured software implementation plan,” he added.

Any standardized system would likely take too long to create when factoring in all industry groups involved across the supply chain, said James Coombes, cofounder and CEO of freight automation company Vector.ai.

“I think there’s often a desire to create this holy grail of one [information] standard and, given the vast amount of participants in this space, we just don’t really think that’s feasible,” Coombes said.

The company recently bolstered its arrival notices product offering with an update that adds carriers’ estimates of when cargo will arrive. The idea is to automate and speed up the process of having to check the high volume of new data coming in against previous information and log any necessary alerts into the system.

While many in the industry are open to technology, the challenges of digitizing the supply chain underscores much of the broader uphill battles the overall industry faces in creating any sort of regulation or solution for such a complex system.

“Imagine what supply chain is,” Coombes said. “It’s fascinating because it’s a network of all sorts of different players and you have to collaborate and work with all sorts of companies just by definition.”

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 51

dirt rider
5d ago

what do you expect from California and the west coast bozos running the show and lets not forget the east coast demorats that are ruining the country, demorats control both coastal shipping points

Reply
58
Jim Lanning
5d ago

Been a problem ever since they got rid of the company trucks and went to independent contractors who they can make wait forever without paying them. No cost for inefficiency.

Reply(2)
36
dolli hammond
5d ago

Buttigieg is too busy meddling in Texas politics & trashing any Republican in Democrats way to DO HIS JOB.

Reply
73
Related
Sourcing Journal

5 Market Forces Shaping Shipper Logistics Strategies

Forecasting and hedging prompted retailers to make the necessary diversions to ship to East and Gulf coast ports. New wrinkles are forcing new considerations in how companies map out their logistics. “There will be more than enough headwinds in supply chain and transportation,” said Paul Brashier, vice president of drayage and intermodal at Reno-Nev.-based transportation services company ITS Logistics. “There always is.” ITS, a third-party logistics provider, offers shippers transportation services, including port and rail drayage, along with distribution, warehouse and fulfillment. The company is looking at opening a third-party logistics center in Dallas and Atlanta next year, with its drayage presence now...
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

FedEx Contractor Speaks Out: ‘Sundays Are Crippling This Company’

One of FedEx Ground’s largest contractors is threatening to walk away from his 225 routes come Black Friday if he is unable to renegotiate his contracts.  Spencer Patton’s routes span 10 states, with the owner-operator also saying he will remove himself by the end of the year from the roster of owner-operators that make themselves available to serve abandoned or underserved areas.   “I financially am unable to continue operations beyond Nov. 25 of 2022,” Patton, who says FedEx denied his requests earlier this year to renegotiate his contracts, said during this past weekend’s Contractor Expo. “This business model is hurting to a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sourcing Journal

Lululemon Stores Robbed of $45,000 as Kohl’s Suspects Steal Nike Merch

Add Lululemon and Kohl’s to the list of retailers caught in a crime wave sweeping big cities nationwide. And in Canada, two suspects remain at large for robbing an Armani store of two jackets worth $10,000 combined. The New York Police Department (NYPD) is seeking seven shoplifters who stole a reported $28,780 in clothing from a Lululemon store in New York City’s Meatpacking District on Aug. 16. The athleticwear retailer known for its yoga pants was robbed in broad daylight at 12 p.m., before the individuals fled on foot. The suspects stuffed merchandise into large sacks and a shopping cart. On the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Business Industry#Linus Business#Logistics Industry#Fmc
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

High Fuel Surcharges Increase Appeal of Delivery to Commercial Pickup Locations

The cost of shipping is increasing, and fuel surcharges are a driving factor. As a result, online merchants are finding it more difficult to manage shipping costs and offer customers affordable rates. With fuel costs rising, one alternative shipping option that is becoming more attractive to both online merchants and shoppers is delivery to commercial pickup locations such as grocery stores, pharmacies, or other similar locations.
INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

Worst Places to Be If There’s a Nuclear Attack on America

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has included battles in or near nuclear power plants. The recent shelling at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has raised alarm bells worldwide. The recent grandstanding by Russia, China, and North Korea, including several intercontinental ballistic missile tests, has further raised global tensions. In the unlikely scenario of a nuclear attack […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
TheStreet

Gasoline Prices Are Down, But There's a Big Threat Looming

Gasoline prices fell again on Aug. 19 with the national average declining to $3.89 a gallon as crude oil prices inched slightly higher to $91.56 a barrel. The most common price is $3.49 a gallon, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the Boston provider of retail-fuel-pricing information, told TheStreet. The cheapest 10% of stations are selling gasoline at an average of $3.22 a gallon and the median price now is $3.72 a gallon. Diesel sells for $4.996 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
Saurabh

These are the poorest states to live in in United States

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. In general terms, Poverty is described as the "inability to obtain basic necessities such as food, clothes, and shelter". According to the United States Census Bureau, the national poverty rate was 11.4 percent in 2020, marking the first annual rise after five years of declines.
LOUISIANA STATE
BGR.com

Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees

Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
ILLINOIS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Car Brands With the Worst Recalls This Year

The average transaction price for new cars in the U.S. hit an all-time high of $48,043 in June 2022, according to a recent report from Kelley Blue Book. Along with a home and a college education, a vehicle is one of the biggest long-term investments many Americans make – and as such, quality is one […]
CARS
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
787K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy