I-90 lanes blocked at East Babbitt Road due to a crash Thursday

By Claire Geary
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 5 days ago
The three right lanes are blocked on Interstate 90 eastbound at Babbitt Road to SR-175/East 260 Street due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Department.

The backup is seen on I-90 at East 200 Street exit ramp.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

