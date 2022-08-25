ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dua Lipa is All Smiles in Balenciaga Track Sneakers Hiking Outfit

By Kristopher Fraser
 5 days ago
There’s the way most people do hiking style, then there’s how Dua Lipa does hiking style.

The musician was all smiles in an Instagram post this morning posing on top of a rocky hill overlooking a beautiful ocean, with the sunlight hitting her. She captioned the photo “the perfect day.”

Her hiking look is effortless, featuring a navy sports bra with matching biker shorts, white Stussy socks, and black Balenciaga track sneakers.

Although she was enjoying a nice leisurely outdoor activity, that didn’t stop her from accessorizing. In addition to a watch, she also wore a gold necklace and bracelet, and a pair of oversized hoop earrings. She clipped back her hair, bringing her facial features and smile into focus.

Dua Lipa made a bold choice in the option to coordinate navy and black. Some still consider this a fashion faux pas, but the attitude toward this is slowly evolving as more people see it as a winning color formula.

The singer recently celebrated her birthday on August 22, wearing a sheer sleeveless Mugler dress paired with black knee-high boots and a silver ear cuff from Balenciaga. If there’s one thing Dua loves when it comes to fashion, it’s her Balenciaga footwear.

The Balenciaga track sneakers she wore in her Instagram post are some of the brand’s top sellers and are referred to as the sneaker everybody most wants . The track sneakers sit alongside Balenciaga’s Triple S sneaker as some of the brand’s most coveted offerings.

Dua Lipa has spent the better part of 2022 on a world tour. She will continue with her next show in São Paulo on Sept. 8.

PHOTOS: Dua Lipa’s Best Red Carpet Style

