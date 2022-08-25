MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hey Fox 10 viewers, meet Sarah! This beautiful German Shepard was picked up as a stray several weeks ago. She had be searching for food. We would never ask a lady of distinction her age but Sarah has a lot of love left to give and clearly has lived in a home before. She currently provides a lot of emotional support to our shelter staff, but hopes for a home of her own. She is potty trained, does not need to be kenneled, and happy to sleep at our feet. She is great with cats and other dogs, and never meets a human stranger.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO