Pedestrian killed on I-65: Car found, Mobile Police searching for driver
UPDATE: Mobile Police said they located the vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run on I-65 southbound near the Airport Boulevard and Dauphin Street exits. Police said they are still working to locate the driver. UPDATE (7:35 p.m.): One lane is now being opened on I-65 southbound for traffic to flow. MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) […]
Big Bad Breakfast puts new spin on the morning meal in midtown Mobile
It turns out the secret to catching midtown Mobile’s new Big Bad Breakfast with plenty of empty seats is to come early. Real early. Otherwise, you’ll find the conditions that have prevailed since the restaurant opened at the Shoppes at Midtown next to the Dew Drop Inn in early June: Full tables and booths inside, often more of the same outside despite the summer heat, and a tight supply of parking places on-site.
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-65
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pedestrian has been struck and killed on southbound Interstate 65 between Airport Boulevard and Dauphin Street, Tuesday evening, authorities said. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation’s Algo Traffic site, both northbound and southbound lanes of I-65 are blocked. This is a developing story....
Attempted carjacking at University Blvd, car stolen at Airport Blvd moments later
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a man after one person was carjacked at Airport Boulevard. Before the carjacking, police said he tried to commit another carjacking at University Boulevard. According to Mobile police, John Beck, 34, was arrested on two counts of robbery and outstanding warrants. The first victim told police that an […]
Downtown Mobile events in September
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster with ASM Global joined us on Studio10 to talk about some upcoming September events in Downtown Mobile. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Victim of shooting on Spring Hill Ave Sunday identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released the name of the man who was shot and killed on Sunday, August 28. Christian Pinkney, 30, was found dead when officers arrived to the scene. Officers were originally called to the parking lot of 1358 Springhill Ave. after receiving reports of one […]
Child playing with cigarette lighter believed to be source of deadly Irvington fire
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In reviewing the deaths of two young children in a mobile home fire last week, investigators ruled out foul play and determined that the boys’ mother was no reckless or negligent. Sgt. Mark Bailey said the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office determined that one of...
Missing Loxley man’s body found in Macon County
LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday. Barber’s dad, Jamie, says he discovered his son’s body next to his 1999 Chevy Silverado after searching an area Tuesday where Joshua’s phone last pinged. Barber […]
Woman tries to pay with prop money at Shoe Station: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one woman after they said she tried to use fake money at a Shoe Station. Tiffany Carmichael, 37, was arrested Sunday, Aug. 28 after police were called to Shoe Station off Hillcrest Road. When officers arrived, they said Carmichael was caught trying to use fake money to buy […]
ALDOT repairing severe washout on US 98 in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Repairs are underway on a major Eastern Shore roadway after damage from recent rainfall. Motorists traveling US 98 are urged to use caution as last week's severe weather damaged culverts where the highway passes over Fly Creek. James Gordon, Public Information Officer for the Alabama...
EMA Expert says be ‘One Week Ready’ for severe weather and hurricanes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We are quickly heading up to the peak of hurricane season. September 10th is the official peak of the hurricane season. Travis Tompkins with Escambia County Florida Emergency Management Agency wants to make sure everyone is one week ready. He came into the studio to tell us what that means. Read […]
MCSO: Two young boys killed in a house fire result of one playing with butane lighter
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The deadly Irvington house fire appeared to have started after one of the victims, a four-year-old boy, was playing with a butane lighter when the mattress of his bed ignited, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office. The MCSO said both children became trapped inside...
2 car thefts in Pensacola Sunday, police looking for suspect
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police said they are looking for a man “identified as a suspect” in connection to two vehicle thefts on Sunday morning. Leif Danenmann, 33, has been identified in both thefts and has two active warrants, according to release. Police said a carjacking happened at around 10:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 […]
Pet of the Week: Sarah the German Shephard from City of Mobile Animal Services
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hey Fox 10 viewers, meet Sarah! This beautiful German Shepard was picked up as a stray several weeks ago. She had be searching for food. We would never ask a lady of distinction her age but Sarah has a lot of love left to give and clearly has lived in a home before. She currently provides a lot of emotional support to our shelter staff, but hopes for a home of her own. She is potty trained, does not need to be kenneled, and happy to sleep at our feet. She is great with cats and other dogs, and never meets a human stranger.
Mobile PD: Baltimore Street shooting victim suffers life-threatening injury
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a busy morning for Mobile police, as they investigate the Port City’s latest shooting. We’re told it happened here along the 1100 block of Baltimore Street near Kelly Street. The emergency call coming in just after 1 a.m. According to officials on...
Pensacola teen shot while walking near park
A 14-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot Sunday afternoon in Escambia County.
Pensacola business owner catches man stealing copper: Escambia Co. deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested early Monday morning for allegedly breaking into a business and stealing wires of copper, according to Escambia County deputies. Wilbur Townsend, 49, was charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure, possession of burglary tools and theft of copper or other nonferrous metals. On Monday, Aug. […]
MPD on the scene of a deadly shooting near Garnett Ave and Springhill, Ave
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting near the intersection of Garnett Ave and Springhill, Ave. According to the Mobile Police Department, one person is dead. Mobile Police are on the scene investigating at this time. This is a developing news story and...
Remembering Hurricane Katrina 17 years after the storm
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Aug. 24, 2005, thousands of people across the Gulf Coast turned on their televisions and radios to the news of a storm that was coming right for them. They didn’t know at the time, but Hurricane Katrina would develop into a Category 5 storm that left devastation and chaos in […]
Dachshund misses owner, needs family
Our Pet of the Week from the Mobile SPCA is a five-year-old dachshund named Donovan.
