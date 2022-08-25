ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Big Bad Breakfast puts new spin on the morning meal in midtown Mobile

It turns out the secret to catching midtown Mobile’s new Big Bad Breakfast with plenty of empty seats is to come early. Real early. Otherwise, you’ll find the conditions that have prevailed since the restaurant opened at the Shoppes at Midtown next to the Dew Drop Inn in early June: Full tables and booths inside, often more of the same outside despite the summer heat, and a tight supply of parking places on-site.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pedestrian struck and killed on I-65

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pedestrian has been struck and killed on southbound Interstate 65 between Airport Boulevard and Dauphin Street, Tuesday evening, authorities said. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation’s Algo Traffic site, both northbound and southbound lanes of I-65 are blocked. This is a developing story....
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Mobile, AL
Government
City
Mobile, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Downtown Mobile events in September

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster with ASM Global joined us on Studio10 to talk about some upcoming September events in Downtown Mobile. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Victim of shooting on Spring Hill Ave Sunday identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released the name of the man who was shot and killed on Sunday, August 28. Christian Pinkney, 30, was found dead when officers arrived to the scene. Officers were originally called to the parking lot of 1358 Springhill Ave. after receiving reports of one […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing Loxley man’s body found in Macon County

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday. Barber’s dad, Jamie, says he discovered his son’s body next to his 1999 Chevy Silverado after searching an area Tuesday where Joshua’s phone last pinged. Barber […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clearview Apartments#Mawss#Clearview
WKRG News 5

Woman tries to pay with prop money at Shoe Station: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one woman after they said she tried to use fake money at a Shoe Station.  Tiffany Carmichael, 37, was arrested Sunday, Aug. 28 after police were called to Shoe Station off Hillcrest Road. When officers arrived, they said Carmichael was caught trying to use fake money to buy […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

ALDOT repairing severe washout on US 98 in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Repairs are underway on a major Eastern Shore roadway after damage from recent rainfall. Motorists traveling US 98 are urged to use caution as last week's severe weather damaged culverts where the highway passes over Fly Creek. James Gordon, Public Information Officer for the Alabama...
FAIRHOPE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WKRG News 5

2 car thefts in Pensacola Sunday, police looking for suspect

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police said they are looking for a man “identified as a suspect” in connection to two vehicle thefts on Sunday morning. Leif Danenmann, 33, has been identified in both thefts and has two active warrants, according to release. Police said a carjacking happened at around 10:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pet of the Week: Sarah the German Shephard from City of Mobile Animal Services

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hey Fox 10 viewers, meet Sarah! This beautiful German Shepard was picked up as a stray several weeks ago. She had be searching for food. We would never ask a lady of distinction her age but Sarah has a lot of love left to give and clearly has lived in a home before. She currently provides a lot of emotional support to our shelter staff, but hopes for a home of her own. She is potty trained, does not need to be kenneled, and happy to sleep at our feet. She is great with cats and other dogs, and never meets a human stranger.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Remembering Hurricane Katrina 17 years after the storm

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Aug. 24, 2005, thousands of people across the Gulf Coast turned on their televisions and radios to the news of a storm that was coming right for them. They didn’t know at the time, but Hurricane Katrina would develop into a Category 5 storm that left devastation and chaos in […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy