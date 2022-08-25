ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lite 98.7

Question- Is Dumpster Diving Illegal In New York State?

Do you ever get sucked into dumpster diving videos on YouTube? Would you ever do it? Actually, is it legal for you to dumpster dive in New York State?. According to Wikipedia, the definition of "Dumpster Diving" is the act of salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, and construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners but deemed useful to the picker. So in simple terms, picking through the trash in a dumpster or big for treasure.
TRAVEL
Lite 98.7

How Is New York State Not Higher Ranked For This Classic Dish?

It's no secret, we love to eat in Central and Upstate New York. However, New York isn't eating as many of these summer classics as you think. We love our hamburgers here in New York......or do we? American's eat around 20 billion burgers a year. However, New York State isn't really adding to that number a ton believe it or not.
RESTAURANTS
Lite 98.7

New Yorkers Can Go Back In Time Over 100 Years And Experience The Titanic

I remember watching The Titanic movie with Leonardo DeCaprio and Kate Winslet as a teenager for the first time and I cried so hard that I woke my mom up out of a dead sleep. Although the movie was mostly fictional and the characters were almost entirelty made up, I can only imagine what it would have been part of that experience when it happened in real life. Now, you'll have a chance to do just that right here in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

Like It Slimy? Huge Reptile Show Slithering Into Upstate New York

If prefer animals with scales and gills over fur and feathers, this upcoming Rochester reptile show should be snake-tacular!. REXPO is the Nation's Largest single day reptile and amphibian convention. Completely dedicated to the Reptile and Amphibian hobby, REXPO is filled with everything you need for your beloved pet. You will find supplies, enclosures of both glass and PVC, husbandry products, substrate of all types, rack systems and much more.
ROCHESTER, NY
Lite 98.7

Beautiful Upstate NY Inn Is One of 5 Best Waterfront Hotels In US

One of our great Adirondack inns is getting national recognition as a prime waterfront destination. For outsiders who have never been here, "waterfront" may be the last thing folks think of when they think of Upstate New York. But for those who know the area and those of us who live here, we know the stunning truth: our beautiful lakes are home to some of the finest waterfront destinations on the planet.
LAKE PLACID, NY
Lite 98.7

Do You Agree This Is New York State’s Favorite Drinking Game?

It's no secret. We like to have a few drinks and fun in New York State. What is our favorite drinking game?. In the backwoods of Hamilton, growing up Beer Pong was always the classic game of choice. We used beer in the cups, and I was blown away to learn that people use water now. Either way....
LIFESTYLE
Lite 98.7

How High Up Can You Camp in New York State?

So you want to go camping. Great! Have you put thought into where you are going to go? Where your campsite will be?. Did you know that there are restrictions as to where and how high (the elevation) you can camp in New York State? Yep, you are limited to where on the mountain(s) that you can be.
HOBBIES
Lite 98.7

No, You Don’t Need To Show Your ID To Buy Whipped Cream in New York

Well, this is definitely a confusing topic. Stores across New York State have been starting to enforce showing identification to buy a pretty specific item. It's a law that was brought to the Senate in 2019 prohibiting the sale of whipped cream chargers, also known as "whippits, whippets, or whip-its" to persons under the age of 21.
LIFESTYLE
Lite 98.7

Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State

As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

One of the Weirdest Ice Cream Flavors in America is Made In New York

Maybe you're one of those people who truly enjoys weird food combos. Have you heard that one of the weirdest ice cream flavors in America is made right here in New York State?. With all the hot temperatures that took place in the summer of 2022 here in New York, we understand you may have been looking for ways to cool down. Maybe one of those ways was enjoying a delicious cold treat. If your ice cream consumption went way up this summer, we absolutely understand why. When you’re looking for a tasty way to cool down, what’s your flavor of choice?
RESTAURANTS
Lite 98.7

Splitsville: These 10 Counties Had The Most Divorces In New York State

Most people don't get married believing that they are going to end up divorced, but unfortunately, it happens quite frequently. Thankfully, New York doesn't have the highest divorce rate in the United State. According to the United States Census, that honor goes to Arkansas where the divorce rate in 2019 was the highest at 10.7. New York actually ranked very low when it comes to the divorce rate. In 2019, the rate in NY was 6.1.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Lite 98.7

6 Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Are Located In New York State

I'll be the first to admit that I am a grocery store snob. I am very particular about the brands and locations where I do my grocery shopping. In all fairness, I am pretty health conscious, so there are a limited number of stores that carry the brands and types of food I eat. I must not be alone in my snobbery though, because a few of my favs are on USA Today's list of the Top 10 Best Supermarket Brands for 2022. As a matter of fact, 6 of the grocery stores on the list actually have locations in New York State.
Lite 98.7

Great New York State Fair Sets August Heat Record

If you walked outside on Monday and immediately started to sweat, you're not alone! The humidity was so thick that it was hard to breathe and the was sun beating down so hot that even the best air conditioners were struggling to keep things cool. The brutal heat on Monday,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Heat In New York State Today Could Be Harmful Or Deadly To Your Dog

Today, Monday, August 29, 2022, the heat index values in certain regions of New York will be in the 90s. The National Weather Service-Buffalo is warning residents to be careful and prepare for extreme heat today. The dangerous heat will cover Western and Central New York, bringing high temperatures and humidity. As hot as it will be for humans today, it will feel even hotter for animals.
BUFFALO, NY
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

