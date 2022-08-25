Read full article on original website
WPFO
Maine wardens find missing Fort Kent man deep in woods
FORT KENT (WGME) -- An elderly man missing since the weekend in northern Maine is now recovering after wardens found him Tuesday. The warden service says 81-year-old Stanley Flagg was last seen Sunday morning at his home. Three game wardens found him deep in the woods Tuesday without any shoes...
UPDATE: Missing Fort Kent Man Found After Two Days
UPDATE: The Maine Warden Service said Tuesday afternoon that an elderly man who went missing in the woods in Fort Kent has been found safe and was taken to the hospital for observation. Details on the search and rescue can be found here. The Fort Kent Police Department issued a...
Date Night – 15 Places to Go in Aroostook County, Maine
Aroostook County has some of the best restaurants you’ll find anywhere. Not only is the food and drinks good, but the service is so friendly and welcoming. That all adds up to a perfect date night with that someone special in your life. Ice Breakers. Drinks can be a...
WATCH: 94-Year-Old Maine Fire Truck Amazingly Still Blasts Out Water from Its Hose
I'm a bit of a history buff. I love looking at old pictures of Maine in the days of passenger rail with steam-powered locomotives, old photos and postcards of the town I grew up in and seeing how things used to be done before the age of computer chips, smartphones and electric vehicles.
wagmtv.com
Caribou native Jessica Meir Could Be First Woman To Land on Moon
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -NASA is hoping to launch its Artemis I rocket day, an unmanned mission to orbit the moon and then return to Earth. It is the first flight test of the rocket and spacecraft that will take humanity to the moon. The plan is that this will...
Ribbon Burn – There’s Nothing Like it at The Crown of Maine Balloon Fest
The 18th annual Crown of Maine Balloon Fest is Thursday, August 25 through Sunday, August 28 in Presque Isle, Maine at the Northern Maine Fairgrounds. Every year, the event draws thousands of people to see the balloons high in the sky and take part in all the fun events and activities.
3 Camps Each For Under $200k In Aroostook County
Ride the water, not the waves of the real estate market. We all know the real estate market has been on a wild ride in the last two years, with prices skyrocketing and inventory levels rising and falling like Maine temperatures in the fall. The price of homes and camps in our area has become a daily conversation at offices, restaurants, and community events.
Nine Aroostook County Farm-Based Businesses Receive $250K – $500K Grants
Maine farmers and food processors, including nine in Aroostook County, will share in a $20 million federal grant aimed at expanding in-state production and processing. Governor Janet Mills said the awards through the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan will help farmers increase the supply of Maine-grown food and meet growing demand. The investment will create and sustain jobs in one of Maine’s heritage industries while “strengthening our food system, supporting economic growth and enhancing Maine’s national reputation for food excellence,” the governor’s office said.
Remembrance Way & Pathway At Aroostook House of Comfort Ceremony
The Aroostook Hospice Foundation recently held a special ceremony at the Aroostook House of Comfort, honoring some who have spent time at the hospice care facility. This dedication and ceremony were held at the Aroostook House of Comfort on Saturday. "A life is a continuous thread. It weaves itself through...
Fire Marshal’s Office: Suspicious Device was a Pipe Bomb in Presque Isle, Maine
Device on Parsons Street in Presque Isle was a Pipe Bomb. The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office said a suspicious package found on August 18, 2022 at a residence on Parson’s Street in Presque Isle was a pipe bomb. Officials have determined that “the device belonged to the...
Silver Alert Issued for Presque Isle Man Reported Missing in Bangor
The Bangor Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 55-year old Presque Isle man. Officials say Joseph Dalessandris, Jr. was last seen on Monday, August 22 at around 2:49 p.m. as he was leaving Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor on foot. He has been hospitalized with a traumatic brain Injury since he was involved in a vehicle crash a month ago.
A Sign of Fall Spotted in Northern Aroostook County
The colors of fall are beginning to pop in far northern Maine. While some are alarmed at the sight of pumpkin spice everything in mid-August, the changing of the seasons is becoming apparent. In northern Aroostook county, trees eager to blaze bright with fall colors are beginning to dot the canopy of mostly dark green.
Presque Isle Police Close Parsons Street During Investigation
A section of Parsons Street in Presque Isle was blocked off for several hours Thursday afternoon after police found a suspicious package inside a home. At around 2:00 PM, the Presque Isle Police Department responded to a call of a deceased male residing at 17 Parsons Street, police said in a news release late Thursday.
Pipe Bomb Discovery Is Taking A Mental Tax On Some Citizens
A deceased man and a pipe bomb discovered last week at an apartment building on Parsons Street in Presque Isle has some citizens feeling uneasy. As details continue to trickle out to the public many people are concerned about the nature of the circumstances. The fact that there was a pipe bomb in a heavily populated neighborhood is leading to anxiousness among citizens working in the area, and those who have children at nearby care facilities.
