WGNtv.com
Wednesday Forecast: Temps in mid 80s with sunny, comfortable conditions
CHICAGO — Sunny conditions Wednesday, a bit breezy and comfortable. Winds: WNW 10-15 G20. High: 85. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Mostly clear tonight. Winds: W 5-10. Low: 64. Thursday Forecast: Mostly sunny, cooler lakeside. Winds: SE 0-5. High: 88/82.
WGNtv.com
Predictions for September temps and rain outlook
–One remaining day tomorrow (Wednesday) in the 2022 CLIMATOLOGICAL SUMMER season—that’s the 3 month period which runs through June, July and August–and all indications point to us closing the books on a summer slightly warmer than normal (up 0.7-deg)–but also one which was DRIER THAN NORMAL in the city at O’Hare—with only 9.21″ versus the normal of 12.06″. That means summer 2022 produced only 76% of its normal rain.
WGNtv.com
Forecast: Mostly low-80’s and sunshine ahead
CHICAGO — With Monday’s thunderstorms behind us, warm weather and sunshine look to return to Chicago for the week ahead. Temperatures will remain in the low 80’s for the most part over the next seven days, with the exceptions being Wednesday featuring a high of 78, and Saturday expecting a high of 87.
Chicago Weather Alert: More storms possible through late evening
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The intense line of thunderstorms that rocked the area earlier this afternoon, have exited the region. Warm and humid air remains in place, despite that line of severe storms that moved through the area. As instability and temperatures increase a bit, additional storms are possible through the late evening, especially for areas south of I-80. Storms that do develop could be severe, producing damaging winds and heavy rainfall. The threat for storms will decrease after midnight. Overnight, expect mostly cloudy skies and patchy areas of fog. Skies will clear early Tuesday morning, allowing for a sunny and...
WGNtv.com
Tuesday Forecast: Temps in low 80s with mostly sunny conditions
CHICAGO — Sunny and breezy conditions Tuesday. Winds: WNW 10-15 G30. High: 81. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Mostly clear tonight. Winds: NW 5-10 G20. Low: 62. Wednesday Forecast: Mostly sunny Wednesday. Winds: WNW 10-15 G20. High: 84.
blockclubchicago.org
Severe Thunderstorms To Hit Chicago Monday — And There’s A Possibility For A Tornado
CHICAGO — Severe storms are expected to hit Chicago Monday afternoon, with damaging winds expected and a brief tornado possible. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Chicago until 4 p.m., and people are urged to check for updates on the storms. Storms have already kicked off in...
‘Marginal' Risk of Severe Weather for Chicago Area With Gusty Winds, Heavy Rains Possible
The Chicago area has seen plenty of quiet weather in recent weeks, but that could change in the next two days, as multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit the region. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, both of those rounds of rain could potentially bring...
Track Storms as They Move Into Chicago Area Using Live Doppler 5 Radar
Multiple Chicago-area counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning as potentially destructive winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain make their way into the area Monday morning and afternoon. Track the weather live using NBC's Live Doppler 5 interactive radar. The intensifying storms bring threats of potentially destructive hurricane-force winds, damaging...
Thunderstorms, 60 MPH Winds Expected As Chicago Area Sees ‘Enhanced' Risk of Severe Weather
While early Monday morning weather in the Chicago area may start out quiet, it's not expected to stay that way as showers and storms from the northwest are expected to hit the region twice. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the first showers are predicted to occur in the...
‘Tornado-Like' Winds Cause Extensive Damage During Chicago-Area Severe Weather Outbreak
A severe weather outbreak brought “tornado-like” winds to some parts of the Chicago area on Monday, with several measuring stations clocking gusts of nearly 80 miles per hour. A trained weather spotter in Stoutsburg, located in Indiana’s Jasper County, recorded a wind gust of 78 miles per hour...
Latest storm reports just into the WGN Weather Center
Des Plaines- 12-inch diameter limbs snapped at 12:25 pm. Manteno Numerous limbs down across Highway 50 and near US 45 and US 52. Grant Park IL (Kankakee County) Wind gusts 60 to 65 mph. Bradley- Large tree downed, crushed a car at 1:25 pm. Braidwood Multiple large branches down at...
Residents recall Monday's suburban severe storm damage
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Powerful winds and heavy rain pounding Chicago' s North Side and the suburbs Monday afternoon.The storm knocked down several trees, one falling on a car in Skokie. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei has a look at the aftermath where the damage is very scattered, but in parts of one neighborhood, it's severe.A very large part of a tree snapped off during the storms and came right down on a car just looking at this i would say it's a total loss. The car in front seems to be fine with just some minor scratches on the other side.Neighbors said...
spectrumnews1.com
Strong thunderstorms skirt the Illinois border Monday afternoon
Strong to severe thunderstorms will skirt the Wisconsin/Illinois border Monday afternoon. The majority of the stronger thunderstorms will sit in Illinois; however, there is the potential for the northern edge of this thunderstorm complex to slide into extreme southern Wisconsin. What You Need To Know. Southern Wisconsin gets grazed by...
959theriver.com
Check Out a Few Spectacular Shots from Yesterday’s Storm
How severe yesterday’s storms were depended on where you were at. Some people had large limbs broken off trees and stranger’s trampolines landing in their pool. Other folks barely saw much of anything! We asked for some photos from yesterdays storm, and we saw both ends of the spectrum as you can see from our social media post!
Update on Severe Thunderstorm Watch #524… Strong to locally severe thunderstorms continue east across northern Illinois as they approach the immediate Chicago Metropolitan area
Mesoscale Discussion 1734 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0348 PM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 Areas affected...Northern IL into southern WI Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 524... Valid 282048Z - 282215Z The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 524 continues. SUMMARY...The threat for damaging wind gusts and a tornado or two will continue through the afternoon. DISCUSSION...At 2045Z, an arc of convection is spreading northeastward across northern IL and southern WI, in conjunction with an MCV now moving across far eastern IA. Measured wind gusts have thus far been sub-severe in association with these storms, though a few reports of tree damage have been noted. Moderate buoyancy (MLCAPE of 1500-2000 J/kg) will help to maintain storm intensity as storms spread toward the Chicago/Milwaukee areas by late afternoon/early evening. Relatively steep low-level lapse rates and 30-40 kt of flow in the 1-3 km layer (as noted in KDVN and KLOT VWPs) will continue to support a threat of damaging winds. Also, despite the primarily linear convective mode, favorable low-level moisture/buoyancy and modestly enhanced low-level shear may support a brief tornado or two with any embedded mesovortices.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch #524 has just been issued for areas north and west of Chicago, valid until 7:00 pm CDT this Sunday evening
URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 524...CORRECTED NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 115 PM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 CORRECTED MAXIMUM GUST SPEED and TO ADD LASALLE COUNTY IL The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Extreme east central Iowa Northern Illinois Southeastern Wisconsin Lake Michigan * Effective this Sunday afternoon and evening from 115 PM until 700 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...A well-defined convective system now over eastern Iowa is expected to intensify some through the afternoon, while moving east-northeastward across northwestern Illinois and southeastern Wisconsin. A mix of storm clusters and embedded supercells will pose a threat for damaging gusts, and possibly an isolated tornado or two through late afternoon. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 60 statute miles north and south of a line from 5 miles east northeast of Milwaukee WI to 65 miles west of Rockford IL. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU4). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes. WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 524 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 115 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 524 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BOONE DE KALB LA SALLE LEE OGLE WINNEBAGO IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS KANE LAKE IL MCHENRY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DIXON, ELGIN, GURNEE, LA SALLE, MARSEILLES, MCHENRY, MENDOTA, MUNDELEIN, OREGON, OTTAWA, ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, STREATOR, SYCAMORE, WAUKEGAN, AND WOODSTOCK. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 524 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL.
WGNtv.com
A behind-the-scenes look at a Chicago pinball factory
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — Chicago has had a long history of pinball making. Despite its name, Jersey Jack Pinball calls Chicago home after moving its headquarters here a few years ago. From its founding in 2011, Jersey Jack Pinball has earned its reputation as the industry leader in...
WGNtv.com
Thunderstorms headed for Lake Michigan- Special Marine Warning issued for both nearshore and open waters off of the Chicago area from Winthrop Harbor to Michigan City
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SPECIAL MARINE WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 1147 AM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SPECIAL MARINE WARNING FOR... NEARSHORE WATERS FROM WINTHROP HARBOR TO CALUMET HARBOR... NEARSHORE WATERS FROM CALUMET HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY... OPEN WATERS FROM WINTHROP HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY OUT TO MID LAKE... * UNTIL 145 PM CDT. * AT 1146 AM CDT, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 14 NM SOUTHWEST OF MCHENRY TO 8 NM WEST OF ELGIN TO 12 NM WEST OF AURORA TO 30 NM WEST OF JOLIET, MOVING EAST AT 40 KNOTS. HAZARD...WIND GUSTS 34 KNOTS OR GREATER. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...SMALL CRAFT COULD BE DAMAGED IN BRIEFLY HIGHER WINDS AND SUDDENLY HIGHER WAVES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... HARRISON-DEVER CRIB, WILMETTE HARBOR, 31ST STREET HARBOR, MONROE HARBOR, BURNS HARBOR, CALUMET HARBOR, INDIANA HARBOR, MONTROSE HARBOR, BURNHAM HARBOR, HAMMOND MARINA, JACKSON PARK HARBOR AND BELMONT HARBOR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... HAIL...0.00IN WIND...>34KTS.
Chicago high-rise residents urged to turn off lights after 11 p.m. during bird migration season
As birds begin to migrate through Chicago, high-rise residents are being asked to do their part to help protect them.
Storms have quickly intensified- Severe thunderstorm warning has just been issued for portions of Kendall, Will, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, and Cook counties; valid through 12:30 pm CDT
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 1140 AM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHERN KENDALL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHWESTERN WILL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... CENTRAL DE KALB COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... KANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 1230 PM CDT. * AT 1139 AM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR GENOA TO NEAR CORTLAND TO NEAR WATERMAN, MOVING EAST AT 45 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... AURORA, NAPERVILLE, ELGIN, SCHAUMBURG, BOLINGBROOK, PALATINE, WHEATON, HOFFMAN ESTATES, DOWNERS GROVE, DEKALB, LOMBARD, BARTLETT, STREAMWOOD, CAROL STREAM, ROMEOVILLE, HANOVER PARK, CARPENTERSVILLE, ADDISON, GLENDALE HEIGHTS AND ELK GROVE VILLAGE. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-55 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 265 AND 269. I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 88 AND 132. I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 42 AND 68. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 3. I-355 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 11 AND 21, AND BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 24 AND 30. THIS INCLUDES... NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS BASEBALL, AURORA UNIVERSITY, BENEDICTINE UNIVERSITY, COLLEGE OF DUPAGE, DUPAGE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, ELGIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE, FERMILAB, HARPER COLLEGE, IL MATH AND SCIENCE ACADEMY, KANE COUNTY COUGARS BALLPARK, MORTON ARBORETUM, WAUBONSEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, AND WHEATON COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS AND CONTINUOUS CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. MOVE INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. LIGHTNING IS ONE OF NATURE'S LEADING KILLERS. REMEMBER, IF YOU CAN HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
