Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
radioresultsnetwork.com
Marquette DDA Hires Bradford As New Promotions Director
The Marquette Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has hired a new Business Outreach and Promotions Director, Michael Bradford. Michael graduated with a degree in Marketing from Northern Michigan University, and has an extensive background in marketing and events production in the Marquette area. “We are very excited to bring Michael Bradford...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Non-Stop Flights Between Escanaba, Detroit To Return; Minneapolis Flight Dropped
The Delta County Airport would like to announce upcoming changes in our service provided by Skywest:. From 9/12/2022 to 10/5/2022 flights to/from Detroit and Minneapolis will be shared with Pellston Regional Airport. Starting 10/6/2022 flights will go back to non-stop to/from Detroit. We will no longer be sharing with Pellston...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Escanaba Boil Water Advisory Expanded To More Areas
Escanaba residents living in the area of the 1200 block, 1300 block, and 1400 block of Stephenson Avenue with expanded area including 900 thru 1100 blocks of Stephenson Avenue, 1702 9th Avenue North, and 913, 915, 917, 919 Sheridan, please be advised of a boil water advisory. Our apologies for...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Police In Delta, Marquette Counties Looking For Missing Man
The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person. 56 year old Dennis James Kivioja was last seen in the City of Escanaba around 9:30pm on Tuesday 8/23/22. He had plans to ride his bicycle back to his property on Boney Falls Road in Wells Township, Marquette County but has not made it back there. He spends time in the Wells area of Delta County but has not been heard from by friends and relatives there.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
radioresultsnetwork.com
UPDATE: Missing Marquette County Man Located Safely
UPDATE: The Marquette County Sheriff says as of 10:09 Monday morning, Dennis Kivioja has been located and has been put into contact with his family. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person. 56 year old Dennis James Kivioja was last seen in the City of Escanaba...
radioresultsnetwork.com
M-DOT Project Begins On US-2 Monday In Manistique
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $555,000 to resurface 0.8 miles of US-2 from west of Chippewa Avenue to the Manistique River bridge in the city of Manistique in Schoolcraft County. Work includes resurfacing, aggregate shoulders, and pavement markings. The project is scheduled to start on Monday,...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Man, Woman Hurt In Motorcycle Crash In Marquette County
Two people were hurt in a traffic crash Sunday night in Marquette County. The Marquette County Sheriff says it happened at just before 8 p.m. on County Road 550 near the Eagles Nest Road in Marquette Township. A 34-year-old Trenary man was driving the motorcycle on Eagles Nest Road when...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Home Heavily Damaged By Fire Near Escanaba; No Injuries
A home was heavily damaged by fire Tuesday afternoon just outside of Escanaba. Escanaba Public Safety says the call came in at around 12:30 to come to the 6300 block of South Second Street in Wells. When crews got there, the house was fully-engulfed in flames. They were able to put out the fire, but the home suffered major damage. Fortunately, there were no injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Comments / 0