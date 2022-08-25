ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reds place pitcher T.J. Zeuch (back) on injured list

The Cincinnati Reds placed right-hander T.J. Zeuch on the 15-day injured list Thursday with back soreness.

The team recalled right-hander Dauri Moreta from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding transaction.

Zeuch has allowed six earned runs in each of his three starts this season, going 0-3 with a 15.19 ERA.

Zeuch, 27, did not make it out of the third inning in Wednesday’s 7-5 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Moreta, 26, is 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA in 30 appearances (one start) this season with the Reds.

