ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Singer Maureen McGovern reveals she has symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29VBW4_0hVW7XBQ00

Two-time Grammy Award nominee Maureen McGovern revealed that she has been diagnosed with posterior cortical atrophy and is showing symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease.

“The Morning After” singer, 73, made the announcement in a Facebook post and on her official website. The video begins with a montage of photographs from her career, Entertainment Tonight reported. With her signature song from 1972 playing in the background, McGovern discussed her singing and acting career that has “filled my life with joy.”

“What I do, or what I am still able to accomplish, has changed,” McGovern says in the video. “I can no longer travel or perform in live concerts. In fact, I can no longer drive -- how’s that for a kick in the butt?

“Of course, it’s a challenge. But it’s certainly not going to keep me from living my life.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, posterior cortical atrophy refers to gradual and progressive degeneration of the brain’s cortex, or outer layer, in the part of the brain located in the back of the head.

It also can cause difficulty with eyesight and processing visual information, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“The Morning After” made McGovern a star after she recorded the song, written by Al Kasha and Joel Hirschhorn. The song, which won an Academy Award, came from the hit disaster film, “The Poseidon Adventure.” It also earned her the first of two Emmy Award nominations -- for best new artist -- in 1973.

“We May Never Love Like This Again,” McGovern’s song from another disaster movie -- “The Towering Inferno” -- also won an Oscar for best original song. Kasha and Hirschborn also wrote the music and lyrics for the song.

“I hope you will continue to join me on these next endeavors,” McGovern said in her video. “May all your lives be filled with music.”

McGovern’s video ended with her sitting in a recording studio, performing “How Can I Keep From Singing.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Gordon Ramsay Employee, 32, Was Denied Mammogram Because She Was ‘Too Young To Have Cancer:’ Then She Received A Shattering Diagnosis

Dorita Donne, 32, was told the lump in her breast was just a benign cyst. One year later, she was diagnosed with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, or stage 4 cancer. The breast cancer thriver lives at home with her partner of six years, Ester Sanna Ferraiolo, whom she met when she managed one of famed, TV Chef Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants.
CANCER
Maya Devi

Baby boy was born with a 12-cm long 'true human tail'

In a rare case, a baby boy was born with a 12-cm long appendage with a ball on one end, which looks like a tail. Scientists called it the ‘true human tail,’ and the doctors said it's a very rare incident as only 40 children in history were born with such a tail.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maureen Mcgovern
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
113K+
Followers
121K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy