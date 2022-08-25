Read full article on original website
Your Radio Place
Arthur E. Conn, 81 of Kimbolton
Arthur E. Conn, 81, of Kimbolton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2022 after a yearlong battle with cancer. Arthur was born in Canton, Ohio on October 9, 1940. He is the son of the late Arthur Conn and Ruth (Hess) Furney. He is preceded in death by his foster parents Josephine and Charles McCauley, two brothers, William Conn and Thomas Conn and his two sisters, Patricia Bradford and Saundra Mossman.
Your Radio Place
Mr. Hayden Elden Richards, 82 of Cambridge
He was born June 5, 1940 in Big Springs WV, son of the late Charles Richards and Thelma (Whipkey) Richards. Hayden retired in 2002 after thirty-five years with Verizon as a senior lineman. He enjoyed being outdoors and gardening. Hayden is survived by his wife, Darlene (Tempest) Richards, whom he...
Your Radio Place
James “Jim” R. Smith, 77 of Zanesville
James “Jim” Russel Smith, 77, of Zanesville passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Brookdale Memory Care. Jim was born Nov 29, 1944 in McConnelsville, Ohio to Rollie John Smith and Wava Naomi (Mendel) Smith. After graduating from M&M High School in 1962, he married the love of his life Lue Ann (Carrel) Smith April 9, 1965. Jim was a man of faith with a selfless devotion to serve others. In 1986, he attained his A.A. in Engineering from Muskingum Technical College. He worked at Taylor Woodcraft and upon completion of his education he was hired at Malta Windows as an Industrial Engineer where he worked for 14 years until making a career move to Miba Bearings where he remained employed until he retired in 2010. Early on, he volunteered with M&M Fire Department and after serving 30 years, he retired with the rank of Captain. Jim was also a long-standing member of Grace United Methodist church where he sung in the choir. He entertained members of the community for decades as a drummer in the Rube Band. He was admired for his work ethic, determination, and woodworking / handyman skills. He used his many talents around the house with his children’s homes as well.
Your Radio Place
Robert (Bob) Eugene Wiley, 93 of Zanesville
Robert (Bob) Eugene Wiley, age 93, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 29, 2022 in Westerville, Ohio. He was the only child of Ammon Eldon and Elsie Long Wiley from Zanesville, Ohio. He lived many years with his loving grannie, Alice Wiley. Bob attended Zanesville City...
Your Radio Place
Roberta G. Cain, 92 of Quaker City, Ohio
Roberta G. Cain, 92, of Quaker City, Ohio, died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Crestview Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Facility in Lancaster, Ohio. She was born May 22, 1930, in Florence Addition in Noble County, the youngest child of the late Arthur S. and Edna Brown Koons. Roberta was a 1948 graduate of Caldwell High School. She was an LPN graduate of Hocking College School of Nursing. And most importantly, she was a faithful member of Quaker City Baptist Church.
Your Radio Place
Events continue at the Noble County Fair
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The 170th edition of the Noble County Fair is continuing with many events up to its last day on September 3. The fair has already made several awards regarding the raising of various animals and other activities. The Rough Truck contest will be held Thursday at...
WHIZ
Former Golden Corral Property to be Repurposed into a Carwash
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The former Golden Corral restaurant has been sold with the intent to repurpose the property as a carwash. The property on Northpointe Drive has access to both Muskingum County and city of Zanesville water, with an existing tap to the county’s water line but none to the city’s.
WHIZ
Ohio Jobs and Family Services Update
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Jobs and Family Services provided an update in a meeting at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning. Along with the ODJFS director, members of the Zanesville and Muskingum County government discussed the labor market and unemployment numbers, among other things. Business and...
7 kids injured after two school buses crash on Ohio Interstate; Names revealed
On August 29, 2022, at approximately 2:22pm, The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a crash involving a passenger vehicle, two school buses, and two vans on Interstate 70 near Saint Clairsville. A 2017 Subaru and a 2019 Freightliner school bus were traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 and stopped due to an […]
Ohio man arrested after wife dies
SMITHFIELD, Ohio (WTRF) – A Jefferson County woman is dead, and her husband is a suspect in the homicide. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide in the Smithfield/Dillionville area at 180 Township Road, 1308. The victim is 57-year-old Tina Gamble; arrested was 37-year-old Joshua Gamble, her husband. Jefferson County deputies received a […]
Your Radio Place
Ohio Controlling Board Approved $6 Million for Area Improvement Projects
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Senator Tim Schaffer announced that the Ohio Controlling Board has approved $6 million in funding for projects in Guernsey, Muskingum, and Fairfield. Salt Fork State Park is receiving $250,000 for the design phase of the planned Nature Center and the Ohio University of Zanesville is receiving $40,000 to replace the roof of Elson Hall.
WTAP
Wood County warrant sweep ends in 11 arrests
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County law enforcement agencies worked together over the weekend to conduct a warrant sweep that ended with 11 arrests. Local law enforcement came together over the weekend to fight crime in Wood County all part of an effort to serve warrants of people who haven’t appeared for court.
Your Radio Place
Blackhand Gorge to close Wednesday for repairs along the Licking River
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio -Starting tomorrow (August 31), the hiking/biking trail at the Blackhand Gorge State Nature Preserve will temporarily close in Licking County. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Natural Areas and Preserves has announced it will make repairs and stabilize the stream bank of the Licking River.
5 vehicle crash on Ohio interstate involving 2 school buses, 2 medical transport vans and vehicle
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Both lanes of I-70 Eastbound are now back open after a crash involving two school buses, two medical transport vans and a vehicle. OSHP tells 7NEWS that the medical transport vans were not ambulances. They were carrying items for medical use. That crash happened at Mile Marker 219 in Belmont […]
Person dead after Ohio explosion
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A person is dead after an explosion in the Scipio Township area of Meigs County. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that they began investigating the explosion of a homemade explosive device on Friday. They say that a person died from injuries sustained in the explosion. They say that they are working […]
iheart.com
19th Annual Old Construction & Mining Equipment Show
Admission is $5.00 per person. The 19th Annual Old Construction & Mining Equipment Show will be September 10 and 11, 2022 on Ohio 519 (43672 Stumptown Road), between U.S. 22 and New Athens, Ohio. Just over 1 mile west of New Athens, Ohio. Antique trucks, construction, and mining will be...
UPDATE: Ohio couple identified as victims of fatal crash in Downtown Wheeling
UPDATE: WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The driver and passenger involved in a fatal crash last week in Downtown Wheeling have been identified as indicated by a Friday afternoon report from the Wheeling Police Department. The identities of the individuals involved in a single-vehicle collision with a utility pole on...
Your Radio Place
UPDATE: I-70 Crash in Belmont County involves school buses, medical transport vehicles and injures several students
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – Seven Belmont County students were injured during a crash Monday that involved two school buses, two medical transport vehicles and a truck. Portions of I-70 eastbound were blocked for a few hours that happened near the Mall Road exit on mile marker 219. The buses involved in the crash were from Bellaire and Martins Ferry.
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
Your Radio Place
Zanesville Police Department in Search of Missing Adult Male
ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Zanesville Police Department received a report in regards to a missing person. Christopher Black, 22, was last seen around the Putnam Avenue area on August 22nd. He is approximately 6’0”, 157 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information concerning the investigation are asked to contact the Zanesville Police Department at (740) 455-0700. There is no further information available at this time.
